Low carbon cement market gets a boost with new credit protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Investing » Markets

Low carbon cement market gets a boost with new credit protocol

The new protocol is intended to help generate the production of a greater volume of low-carbon cement, through the creation of an accredited pathway for such environmentally friendly building materials. This is especially important for cement, which is responsible for around 80% of concrete’s greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.
By Felicia Jackson
7 November 2023, 07:14 Updated: 7 November 2023, 09:30
© Shutterstock / Okaycm'StockerPost Thumbnail

The new protocol is intended to help generate the production of a greater volume of low-carbon cement, through the creation of an accredited pathway for such environmentally friendly building materials. This is especially important for cement, which is responsible for around 80% of concrete’s greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

  • The Climate Action Reserve (CAR) has launched the US Low Carbon Cement Protocol.
  • Concrete is the second-most-used material by mass, behind only potable water. As the key binding ingredient in concrete, cement production accounts for about 8% of global CO2 emissions, largely due to the creation of clinker.
  • Concrete’s footprint is driven by the use of polluting supplementary materials in manufacturing and the credits resulting from the protocol are expected to drive investment in alternatives. As the industry focuses on emissions reductions, this should help accelerate necessary change.

ClimeCo welcomed the launch of the Climate Action Reserve’s (CAR) new U.S. Low-Carbon Cement Protocol and said it was “honoured to leverage its industrial and methodology expertise to participate in the process of developing a protocol that creates a tested and valid pathway for companies to generate voluntary carbon credits and create the scale necessary to displace carbon-intensive cement manufacturing. We are thrilled with CAR’s end product, which was the result of significant stakeholder input and public comment”.

“While demand for cement has never been higher, it remains an exceptionally difficult-to-abate industry,” said ClimeCo president and chief executive Bill Flederbach. “This new protocol demonstrates the power of credible, validated, and science-based voluntary carbon credits in accelerating the pace and adoption of environmental reforms. It also confirms ClimeCo’s belief that by engaging the right partners and taking a holistic approach, EVERY industry and EVERY company, even those facing the biggest challenges, can make a huge difference.”

What is the Low Carbon Cement Protocol?

The Protocol provides guidance on how to quantify, monitor, report, and verify the climate benefits associated with the alternative use of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) or alternative cementitious materials (ACMs) to produce cement.

According to the CAR, the production of Portland cement (PC) accounts for approximately 7% of all global carbon dioxide emissions with most of these emissions resulting from calcination to produce clinker, the primary intermediate component of PC.

With the opportunity to significantly reduce emissions by replacing clinker with byproduct or naturally derived SCMs/ACMs, the US Low-Carbon Cement Protocol is intended to incentivise industrial-scale SCM availability to meet market demands and achieve emission reduction ambitions.

That means the protocol establishes a first-of-its-kind pathway to generate voluntary carbon credits from the production of such novel and underused alternative cementitious materials (ACMs) and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

The resulting credits are expected to provide finance for development of low carbon cement alternatives

Funds generated by these credits are expected to be used to incentivise the production and scaled use of innovative, less carbon-intensive materials to meet growing demand, reduce emissions and help enable exponential positive change. For more than 18 months, ClimeCo worked closely with numerous stakeholders, including Eco Material Technologies and the Portland Cement Association, to create, seek comments and refine this important effort.

Traditional SCMs are declining in supply, making them difficult to source for many cement and concrete manufacturers. The Global Cement and Concrete Association has said that the sector can only scale low-carbon cement to the degree required to meet targets with additional financing.

The protocol creates a tested and valid pathway for companies to generate voluntary carbon credits and direct much-needed funds to the production of additional cementitious materials that can fill the worsening supply void and create the scale necessary to displace carbon-intensive cement manufacturing.

Dedicated to transparency and genuine impact, ClimeCo and industry stakeholders worked with CAR to ensure that the protocol follows strict rules on additionality, permanence, ownership, and quantification in generating and awarding offsets.

To earn credits, manufacturers must produce usable materials that are widely recognised as beyond business-as-usual and surpass regulatory requirements. Eligible components include natural pozzolans (such as volcanic ash), calcined clay, rice husk ash, and harvested and beneficiated coal ash, which has the added benefit of cleaning landfills.

SGV TAKE

With a growing focus on the need to transform the emissions profile of the built environment, there is a rapidly increasing need for alternative building materials. The increased cost of manufacturing new materials has proved a significant handicap.

The development of a protocol supporting the development of carbon credits to provide additional support for such development should drive acceleration of market development, to meet an increasingly critical need in the overall net zero transition.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts