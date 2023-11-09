Truck manufacturer Sandvik focuses on fossil-free steel

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and specialised steelmaker SSAB have signed a letter of intent for the purchase of fossil-free steel to be used in the production of Sandvik loaders and trucks for the mining industry.

Mining industry manufacturer Sandvik is looking to deliver fossil-free steel by 2025.

Steel is currently responsible for around 6-8% of global emissions and figures from 2018 show 1.85 tonnes of CO2 emitted for every tonne of steel produced.

There is a rapidly growing demand for alternatives to traditional steel across a range of industries.

Specialised steel maker SSAB has said it intends to deliver fossil-free steel to the market at a commercial scale during 2026. The signed letter of intent ensures that Sandvik will receive deliveries of fossil-free steel from SSAB, within the company’s production capacity. Sandvik will also be able to apply for early fossil-free sample deliveries of, for example, a prototype frame, loader bucket or truck box to be used in a demo or concept product.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy, and as the market demand for fossil-free products will increase in the years ahead, this partnership will enable us to offer our mining customers solutions with a drastically reduced CO2 footprint,” says Mats Eriksson, president of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has already validated Sandvik’s new targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as aligned with the latest climate science and consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Sandvik has committed to reaching net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 and reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030.

SSAB is focused on delivery of commercial fossil-free steel

The steel sector has been recognised as a critical sector for net zero action, not simply because of the difficulties in implementing cost-effective abatement technologies and strategies – but also because they play an integral role in other high-emitting sectors, as they are deeply interconnected. As Simon Sharp, lead author of the Breakthrough Effect report has said: “Effective zero-emission solutions in the steel sector can influence transitions in multiple sectors simultaneously.”

While the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) has been seen as the key alternative to traditional steelmaking, it cannot reach the temperature of coke-fired blast furnaces needed for production and has predominantly been used for steel recycling. This is considered a lower grade of steel and cannot be used in a multitude of industrial processes – one of which is automotive manufacturing.

SSAB delivered its first steel made of hydrogen-reduced iron in 2021. The steelmaker is working together with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron and steel production, replacing the coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. The company says the process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide emissions in steel production.

“We’re excited about supporting the sustainability journey of our customers in the mining industry. Fossil-free steel has the same high quality as traditional steel but with hardly any environmental impact. It will help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint and offer a competitive advantage in the market,” says Johnny Sjöström, head of SSAB Special Steels.

Why fossil fuel steel matters

As of June 2023, over 130 countries announced net zero goals that are incompatible with steel’s business as usual but the industry remains dominated by coal-fired steelmaking. To reach the International Energy Agency’s net zero by 2050 scenario, the total share of electric arc furnace capacity should hit 53% by 2050. This means 347 million tons of coal-based capacity would need to be retired or cancelled and 610 million tons of EAF capacity would need to be added to the current fleet.

While the growing proportion of EAF in planned capacity is promising, existing coal-based capacity must be closed and those planned cancelled. The challenges inherent in such an approach make the potential for alternative approaches to green steel very attractive.

Overall the industry is experiencing a significant push for transformation, with governments handing out subsidies for green steel in areas such as the EU, the US and Australia. There has been significant market movement, with green steel technology developers attracting funding and clinching partnerships with legacy players.

The challenge with fossil free steel

There are significant concerns about the potential for greenwash in the growing market for fossil-free or low-carbon steel. Traditional steelmaking is one of the most significant industrial contributors to carbon dioxide emissions, currently accounting for 7% of total CO2 emissions globally.

Steel demand is growing, as it demand for lower footprint and fossil-free steel. One approach lies in steel recycling, which in some parts of the world has reached levels as high as 90%. Unfortunately the amount of scrap steel currently available is only enough to meet a quarter of estimated global demand. The second effort gaining more traction in the trend towards sustainability is the transition to more sustainable steelmaking.

The difficulty is that without clear definitions and certification, it can be difficult to ascertain just how ‘green’ some steel actually is. According to SSAB, “companies can claim their steel is green even if the contribution to CO 2 reduction is negligible, or offers no benefits whatsoever. The promise of green steel can remain if, for example, a mere 10% of the total process output is green while the remaining 90% of production output is as dirty as ever”.

Johan Anderson, market development at SSAB, said: “Everyone buying and using products containing steel has the right to see the facts behind climate change promises. Green statements are not enough. The responsibility of the steel industry is not just to remove the carbon footprint, but also to show exactly how it’s done.” He added: “Customer demand for zero-emission products is real. It encourages and pushes us as steelmakers to go all the way, virtually eliminating the product’s carbon footprint. “

SGV TAKE

There are a number of green steel companies, ranging from established players such as Danieli and SSAB to start-ups such as H2 Green Greel and Boston Metal. Given the extent to which steel is deeply embedded within the built environment, transportation and more, its widespread decarbonisation could have dramatically cascading emission reduction impacts. The faster it reaches commercial capacity the better.