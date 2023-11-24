The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The latest analysis from Accenture (NYSE:ACN) suggests that, while companies are taking action to align with the Paris goals, it must be accelerated if the world is to achieve net zero.

Companies continue to adopt net zero targets: 37% of the world’s largest organisations now have public targets, up 3 percentage points from last year.

More businesses are also cutting emissions – yet only 18% are doing so fast enough to reach net zero by 2050.

Accenture has identified decarbonisation actions that work, but companies must adopt more of them to get on track.

In its latest report Destination Net Zero, Accenture tracks the progress on both target-setting and the steps that the world’s 2,000 largest companies by revenue are taking – or not taking – on their net zero journeys. It outlines the actions that companies can take, from setting robust targets to adopting 20 practical decarbonisation levers.

Getting to net zero

To limit global warming to 1.5°C global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must peak by 2025, decline 43% by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050. In order to achieve such goals when emissions are continuing to rise, organisations must dramatically accelerate their transitions, progressing from setting targets to delivering outcomes.

To gauge progress, for three years Accenture has looked at the 2,000 largest public and private companies by revenue globally (the G2000), examining their net zero commitments and disclosed GHG emissions reductions over the past decade.

In 2023, the share of companies with targets continues to grow – 37% are now committed to net zero. Yet, among those disclosing emissions data, half continue to increase their emissions, one-third are cutting them too slowly, and only 18% are on track to reach net zero by 2050.

Actions companies can take today

Every company is at a different place along its journey to net zero. But whether they are right at the start, making good progress or well along the way, the roadmap is similar. The first critical step is to set targets: almost two-thirds (63%) of companies still do not have full net zero targets and must set them urgently.

Then of course it’s a question of mastering the basics. Not only must companies monitor and measure their emissions and impact but, to make progress, they have to move from target setting to action. That means adopting common decarbonisation levers and then moving on to the more complex. Some levers are still niche, but key to future success.

Levers to accelerate the journey to net zero

Accenture identified 20 levers required for full value-chain decarbonisation, ranging from renewable energy use to carbon removal to business model change. The more well-established and proven methods of decarbonisation were the most widely adopted.

The least used levers are in many cases the most difficult to implement, rather than the least important, and will be key to eventual success. Using more levers is also pivotal to success. Companies that adopt fewer than 10 levers typically still grow emissions. But those that adopt 10 or more are much more likely to be decarbonising.

Energy efficiency and decarbonisation is perhaps the easiest step. This includes switching to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, decarbonising fleets, making IT infrastructure greener, decarbonising buildings and using digital technology (AI or automation) to reduce emissions.

In addressing circularity and waste the report recommends embracing circular-economy principles, facilitating sustainable disposal for customers and overall simply reducing the amount of waste generated.

It’s critical not to miss out on having a strategy for your suppliers, as Scope 3 emissions date requirements begin to bite. It’s important to understand and help to improve the environmental commitments and performance of suppliers, but also to actively commit to sourcing sustainable materials.

Another thing that matters is to operationalise the company’s commitment to action. That means adopting internal carbon pricing, incentivising employees by linking financial rewards to sustainability goals and creating travel policies that aim to avoid or reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is also crucial to promote sustainable behaviour choices for consumers and employees.

Carbon offsetting is bound to have a role to play as the company gears up for action, not simply using offsets as part of a net zero strategy but exploring carbon removals as well.

Last but not least, companies must develop an overall strategy to navigate the changing operational environment. That means changing or transforming the business model to achieve decarbonisation and developing new products or services to generate positive environmental impact.

SGV TAKE

Companies are taking action but the speed must accelerate if we are to limit the impacts of extreme weather to what we’re seeing today – hundreds of billions, loss of human life and interconnected shocks to our trade, food and supply systems.