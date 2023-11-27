Verra launches new methodology for forest protection

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Carbon market standard setter Verra is launching what it calls a “transformative new methodology for protecting forests”. It includes a new approach to setting baselines for calculating emissions reductions from forest conservation activities under the landmark Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) – itself updated in September 2023.

Verra has launched a new methodology for forest protection and REDD+ projects.

By setting baselines, Verra is looking to overcome some of the attacks levelled at historical REDD+ projects.

Given the growing awareness of the need to address climate, carbon emissions, nature protection and indigenous rights, the new approach will hopefully provide much-needed assurance to the markets.

For the first time, the methodology aligns those activities with the accounting requirements for nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement – opening the door to a new era of global investment in protecting nature.

This is particularly important as the voluntary carbon markets have come under attack in 2023, from questions about the credibility of emissions reduction verified by Verra to South Pole’s parting ways with the developers of the world’s largest REDD+ project, Kariba, following accusations that it may be markedly overestimating its baseline and that the carbon revenues it generates may not be reaching the project’s communities.

“Keeping forests standing is vital to achieving our global climate goals,” said Toby Janson-Smith, Verra’s chief program development and innovation officer. “Deforestation accounts for as much as a fifth of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and carbon markets are the best and most readily available tool we have for forest protection. Today marks a substantial advancement for ensuring the integrity of REDD and supporting the scaling up of these critical activities.”

The new methodology, which comes as the world prepares to meet in Dubai for COP28, has been under development since 2020. It covers REDD, or Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation, an approach for activities that range from stopping illegal logging to creating alternative livelihoods for forest communities. It builds on a system that has already protected tens of thousands of hectares of the world’s forests, moving hundreds of millions of dollars into communities across the developing world that are the stewards of these forests.

What’s different about the new methodology?

Under the new methodology, Verra will now lead and manage the baseline-setting process, using jurisdictional-level data that meet stringent requirements and a robust development process. The programme will employ advanced remote-sensing technologies coupled with a risk assessment to determine the expected deforestation for a project area, ensuring that the number of verified emission reductions from all projects in a jurisdiction is consistent with jurisdictional-scale accounting.

Overall, Verra said in a statement, “the new approach ensures consistency, reduces the potential for conflict of interest and adds greater quality control while better aligning with and supporting government action”.

“Today, the carbon market takes a leap forward to ensuring REDD projects deliver nationally aligned high-integrity credits,” said Naomi Swickard, senior director for REDD+ Program Development and Innovation with Verra. “With this new methodology, buyers can be confident that they are making meaningful and credible contributions to climate action, while also supporting biodiversity and local communities, leading to higher market values for projects.”

The new methodology is the result of collaboration and consensus-building among carbon market experts and stakeholders. In addition to Verra, co-authors include Tim Pearson of GreenCollar, Kevin Brown and Sarah Walker of the Wildlife Conservation Society, Till Neeff, Simon Koenig of Climate Focus, and Manuel Estrada.

The forthcoming allocation tool that will complement the methodology was authored in collaboration with Estrada, J. Ronald Eastman of Clark Labs, Robert Gilmore Pontious Jr. of Clark University, Rebecca Dickson of TerraCarbon, and Lucio Pedroni and Juan Felipe Villegas Echeverri of Carbon Decisions International.

What impact will the new methodology have on avoided deforestation projects?

Avoided deforestation projects have come under fire this year; part of the challenge is that it can be difficult to quantify a baseline of something that hasn’t happened.

Verra has shared a detailed roadmap for how all current Avoided Unplanned Deforestation projects will transition to the new methodology and what that entails. Verra has also committed to providing a path to Core Carbon Principles (CCP) labelling under the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) for historically verified emission reductions and issued VCS carbon credits, once the VCS programme is assessed by the ICVCM as CCP-Eligible and this methodology is included in a CCP-Approved category.

The path will enable project proponents to voluntarily transition their project(s) to the new methodology and adjust historic project calculations accordingly. More details on this pathway as it relates to different methodologies will be available in the coming months.

The new VCS Standard

To improve the integrity of the programme, Version 4.5 of the VCS standard has two types of labels that are intended to make it easier to market its credits transparently.

From now on, credit labels will offer a clearer distinction between greenhouse gas emissions reduction and carbon dioxide removal, ensuring that buyers are aware of exactly what impact to expect from their purchase.

The second type of label will identify credits that are authorised for use under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which allows emissions reductions to be transferred between different countries.

Many of the changes to the VCS Standard have been made in an effort to strengthen its alignment with the Core Carbon Principles established by the ICVCM. Projects seeking Verra’s approval will now have to submit more specific information on how they are guarding against social and environmental disruption to ensure that no net harm is evoked. Under the new standard, measures should include the prevention of land use conversion and the attainment of willing consent from local communities that may be affected by a project’s development.

Developers will also be expected to actively address the risk that carbon will not be permanently stored. With the help of forthcoming digital tools, they will be able to calculate this risk while accounting for possible impacts of climate change. They must be able to monitor the permanence of their storage for at least 40 years, providing compensation for any avoidable losses.

Additional changes include the clarification of double-counting restrictions, the adoption of a discount factor for activities that reduce upstream emissions and the development of sanction procedures for validation and verification bodies that fail to conform with the programme. Finally, Verra’s methodologies have been updated to ensure their compatibility with the global transition to net zero emissions, and to ensure that baseline calculations are made with reference to new legislation.

SGV TAKE

The voluntary carbon markets have suffered significant reputational damage this year, especially around avoided deforestation. It is increasingly clear that forests must be protected, for carbon sequestration, biodiversity protection and indigenous people’s rights but challenges to credibility undermine the chance of the billions in investment needed to facilitate change. Hopefully, the new methodology will provide some degree of support for credibility in the wider marketplace.