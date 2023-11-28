New blue bond strategy set to boost emerging markets

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) are collaborating to create a new strategy to support the expansion of blue bonds.

The strategy is intended to increase access to finance for blue projects in emerging markets and help improve market standards for the nascent blue bond market.

The ocean conservation funding gap is estimated to be at least $175 billion annually and blue bonds can help close this gap, supporting sustainable management projects and restoring marine biodiversity.

The initative underscores growing momentum and investor interest in the blue economy to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on oceans.

IFC is the World Bank’s private sector arm, a development institution focussed on the private sector in emerging markets in more than 100 countries. T. Rowe Price is an asset management company with over $1.3 trillion in assets as of 2023.

The proposed strategy, called T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Blue Economy Bond Strategy (T. Rowe Price Blue), is expected to mobilise international capital from eligible investors to support blue-labelled investments in emerging markets globally. This would be done through blue bonds issued by financial institutions and real sector companies.

Makhtar Diop, IFC managing director, said: “This first-of-its-kind strategy with a dedicated vehicle for blue investment will also be critical in promoting sustainable capital markets in emerging markets and developing economies.” Rob Sharps, chief executive and president of T. Rowe Price also emphasised that this would provide opportunities for positive investment returns while supporting sustainable capital markets and preserving valuable water resources for the future.

What is a blue bond?

Blue bonds are a type of debt or financial security issued by public or private entities, which raise funds for projects that conserve and sustainably manage ocean resources or improve access to water and sanitation.

Projects eligible for blue bonds contribute to restoring marine ecosystems with a net-positive biodiversity impact, promoting sustainable marine tourism, coastal climate adaptation, marine renewable energy – such as wave and tidal energy – the reduction of marine pollution, the development of sustainable ports, and mangrove rehabilitation. Blue bonds can be issued across many industries, including consumer goods and textiles.

In 2018, the Seychelles archipelago was the first country to issue a blue bond, raising $15 million to support a sustainable fishing industry transition and protect surrounding marine areas. Although it constitutes a much smaller market than green bonds, the blue bond market has grown to over 26 transactions worth a total value of $5 billion from 2018 to 2022.

They are especially beneficial for and have gained prominence in countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Monaco, Fiji, Palau and Portugal, due to their reliance on coastal communities and the seafood industry, and vulnerability to changes in ocean resources and health.

Why invest in a blue bond?

The blue economy is the source of livelihood for millions of people, being valued at $1.5 trillion per year. It is also set to double to $3 trillion and employ 40 million people by 2030.

Although this thriving ocean-based economy provides over 3.3 billion people with at least 20% of their average protein intake, it has caused large-scale destruction of ecosystems and marine biodiversity. According to the Young People’s Trust for the Environment, almost 90% of the world’s fish populations are fully exploited, overexploited or depleted.

To prevent this, in 2023, countries agreed to a High Seas Treaty to safeguard 30% of oceans by 2030. In this context, blue bonds work as a finance instrument that drives funding to conserve oceans and water resources, which are vital for sustainable development globally, while promising competitive returns for investors. According to a 2020 study, the funding gap for meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 for Ocean use and conservation is over $175 billion each year. The natural capital of oceans is estimated to be $24 trillion.

François Mosnier, head of oceans programme at Planet Tracker, comments: “Every year, we take from nature (in the form of ecosystem services) a thousand times more than we invest in it (in the form of biodiversity funding). Blue bonds, along with other sources of funding can help bridge that huge funding gap.”

Impact investing, a strategy to generate gains in the ESG space alongside financial gains, is expected to help boost the finance flows to biodiversity projects. The sector faces some barriers, however. According to Mosnier, this includes being seen as “too niche, too small and too complicated”.

In order to change this, the sector will need “clarification on the classification of blue bonds vs green bonds (e.g. aquaculture companies have issued ‘green’ bonds, but water utilities have issued ‘blue’ bonds); scaling of real ‘blue’ expertise at issuing companies, at banks that advise them, and at buyers of these bonds; and consistency on indicators used (for instance using ICMA’s Blue Bond Guidance, or UNEP FI’s Turning the Tide guidance)”, Mosnier adds.

The new bond strategy

Since 2020, the IFC has invested and mobilised more than $1.4 billion through 12 blue bonds and loans issued by private sector financial institutions and real sector corporates across emerging markets and developing economies.

The Blue Impact Investment guidelines developed specifically for this strategy are in line with the IFC guidelines for Blue Finance. Other available guidelines include the UNGC Practical Guidance to Issue a Blue Bond. These help build accountability and transparency alongside regular reporting and independent verification to incentivise investment.

The IFC and T. Rowe Price hope that the new strategy will boost market credibility by improving standards and setting a global unified direction, although its uptake remains voluntary. The proposed blue bond’s investment activities will be complemented by a Technical Assistance Facility managed by IFC that is designed to increase the quality and quantity of blue bond issuance in emerging markets.

Mosnier concludes: “ If they are designed for real impact (i.e., avoiding ‘bluewashing’), blue bonds can signal publicly a company’s intention to seriously address its impact on the ocean. The indicators used and the ambition embedded in a blue bond are more important than the issuance of a blue bond itself. A ‘good’ blue bond can significantly increase the image and therefore rating of a company, while a bad one can tarnish it.”

SGV TAKE

This announcement suggests that blue bonds are gaining traction amid investor interest to accelerate the path to achieving the SDGs. The latter could result in economic benefits of at least $12 trillion by 2030 for the private sector and create 380 million new jobs.

Nevertheless, there may be a case for a more stringent standard that is mandatory as investors still do not have complete assurance of blue bond quality.