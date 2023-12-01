VCM: buyers ready to pay premium for high-quality carbon credits

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A new report on the voluntary carbon market (VCM) found a shift towards high-integrity credits that provide benefits going beyond greenhouse gas mitigation.

A survey of VCM market transactions found that market participants are willing to pay a premium price for high-quality credits.

The world needs to invest over $90 billion to scale the VCM by 2030 to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

Although the market is facing barriers holding back its expansion, rising demand for certified high-quality credits offers hope of a supply-side transformation

Market dynamics in 2022 and the first ten months of 2023 suggest that the VCM is consolidating around a smaller, but committed, set of buyers willing to pay a premium price for higher quality credits. This is according to new research by Ecosystem Marketplace (EM), a VCM disclosure system and data platform and an initiative of the non-profit US-based organisation Forest Trends, which provides environmental insights on finance, markets and payments for ecosystem services.

The report, State of the Voluntary Carbon Markets 2023, analysed self-reported carbon credit transaction data from over 160 respondents including project developers, investors and intermediaries, representing credits from 1,530 projects and over 130 project types worldwide.

Stephen Donofrio, managing director of EM, said: “This is a critical moment for the voluntary carbon markets. While the data do not show the same type of growth by volume present in previous reports, our market analysis shows a critical, increased shift in market behaviour towards integrity and quality, shown by an impressive uptick in average credit price. Buyers in the voluntary carbon markets are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and they want to know the true impact of their dollars.”

Existing buyers demand quality offsets

Interest in the VCM has spiked in the last few years: investment in carbon credit projects totalled $36 billion between 2012 and 2022, half of which took place from 2020 onwards. More than 1,500 new carbon credit projects have been developed and registered with the five leading carbon registries since 2020.

The new EM report found that, while the overall value of the VCM was found to hold relatively steady at just under $2 billion between 2021 and 2022, the underlying market had changed. In 2022 and 2023, there were fewer transactions with fewer buyers, and fewer new buyers overall.

Average carbon credit prices rocketed from $4.04 per tonne in 2021 to $7.37 in 2022, higher than they have been in 15 years. While the VCM was more diverse and with a wider global reach, overall transaction volumes dropped by 51% from a 2021 peak. Issuances and retirements also increased in 2022.

Specifically in 2023, the report found strong signals of depressed market conditions for carbon sales, causing the average credit price to lower slightly to $6.97 per tonne.

Rather than considering this a “stalling” of the market, researchers interpret it as a “necessary regrouping” before an anticipated “acceleration forward”. The surveyed market participants also reported feeling optimistic about a rebound of the VCM in the near term, with a focus on high-integrity credits.

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets estimated the VCM to increase 15-fold from 2020 levels and to be worth up to $50 billion by 2030,. Nevertheless, according to Trove, the world needs an additional $90 billion of capital from 2022 to 2030 to achieve the required volume of credits for meeting climate goals.

The rise of quality nature-based credits and co-benefits

EM found that credits connected to nature-based solutions were a primary driver of high market value and made up 46% of the market share. For forestry and land use, and agriculture projects prices rose by 75% and 14% respectively from 2021 to 2022. Agriculture was the fastest-growing category in 2022 by transaction volume, with a 283% spike from 2021.

Moreover, credits that had at least one certified additional robust social and environmental co-benefit ‘beyond carbon’ had a 78% price premium, as did those working towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an 86% price premium.

Buyers are increasingly seeking these certifications. Experts said that the co-benefits certifications, such as the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard, prove helpful as they require examination of the holistic impacts of a project, and are now seen as more of a requirement by REDD+ credit buyers.

Buyers are seeking out new credits

The report found that newer ‘vintage’ credits are attracting higher prices, indicating that buyers are paying more for credits that use more robust and recent methodologies. The premium for carbon credits with a more recent vintage, representing more recent emissions reduction activities, was 57% above older credits, compared with a 38% recency premium in 2021.

The term ‘vintage’ refers to the year that the emission reduction occurred and can change the price of credits, as older vintages that are not verified may hold the risk of not meeting current quality criteria, according to Carbon Better, a decarbonisation consulting firm.

CORSIA aviation credits drive quality improvements

The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is a global offsetting scheme for the aviation industry intended to stabilise the sector’s CO2 emissions. It allows airlines to offset emissions by purchasing carbon credits from eligible projects with strict quality criteria.

The EM report found a “notable” growth of CORSIA-related purchases in the VCM in 2022, which researchers consider an indication of an expanding relationship between compliance markets and the VCM. The price of CORSIA-eligible project credits jumped by 126%.

CORSIA’s standards are being used as a reference for quality assurance in the VCM, as their quality criteria have been incorporated by the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) until the VCMI’s core principles are implemented.

The aviation scheme is entering its first implementation phase in 2024, which is expected to fuel demand for carbon credits. Moreover, countries are beginning to implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, details of which are due to be finalised at COP28, which will further affect the VCM.

Many VCM actors have been object of controversy over the quality of their credits. For example, in October 2023, a contract for one of the world’s first large-scale REDD+ forest protection projects was terminated by South Pole.

Buyers can still rely on certain standards to guide their purchases, but an overall lack of standardisation and opacity in the market can cause confusion. The scandals, however, have pushed the sector to review and improve its practices in order to rebuild credibility. For example, in November 2023, the VCMI released a new carbon integrity brand and mark whereby corporate buyers of high-quality carbon credits can label them as Silver, Gold or Platinum.

SGV TAKE

The report shows that VCM buyers are increasingly looking for integrity and are willing to pay for it. Although barriers such as loopholes, opaque quality assessment of carbon credits, no standardisation and lack of information for fair pricing are holding back the scaling of the market, rising demand for certified high-quality credits offers hope of a supply-side transformation. COP28 will serve as a platform for these issues as it is due to host discussions on market standards within the Paris Agreement.