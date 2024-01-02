The four big trends driving renewable energy in 2024

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Martina Dabo, Daniel Parsons, Julian Gerstner and Felipe Cornago at renewables developer BayWa r.e. offer their thoughts on 2024 in sustainable power. What lies ahead for the so crucially needed energy transition? What measures will it take to guide us towards the right future?

Demand for renewable energy will keep growing in 2024 , with more and more diversified sectors joining the transition.

Specialist technologies are needed to overcome challenges such as supply diversification and grid connectivity.

Floating offshore wind, independent power production, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and energy storage solutions are all set for promising years.

As we head into the new year, getting renewables right has never been more critical. Demand for and goodwill towards clean electricity is creating incredible momentum. But what steps do we need to take now to translate that goodwill into results?

BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy developer, is the home of several leading voices in renewable energy with the know-how to move the needle of the transition. This piece addresses four key areas which, if all goes well, will change the game in 2024.

Floating offshore wind will flourish in new markets

In areas which can’t support bottom-fixed wind power technology, we’re expecting floating offshore wind to play a big role; 2024 should see these regions with high untapped wind potential start to open up. But according to Cornago, managing director of offshore wind, there are challenges on the road to widespread deployment.

“Cost pressures and inflation are impacting project tenders. Coupled with supply chain challenges, smaller players are being pushed out,” he says. “Next year needs clearer criteria and improved transparency throughout government tender processes, as well as coherent regulatory frameworks. Effective tenders should look at bidders’ competitiveness and delivery planning, not only the highest bid for lease payments.”

He continues: “The sector also needs to draw further on pre-existing infrastructure and experiences from bottom-fixed offshore. Grid connection is one Achilles’ heel that floating offshore wind shares with other renewable technologies.”

“The European Commission’s recent Wind Power Package explores solutions like cross-border grids, fast-tracking permitting, strengthening infrastructure and securing supply chains. We foresee many of these worthy steps making strong progress in 2024. But we’re facing a ticking clock; we can’t afford to lose momentum on these projects.”

Independent power producers (IPPs) will diversify energy supply

IPPs help meet the rising demand for affordable green electricity by operating facilities which produce it, mostly for public use. They can be individual people, corporations, authorities; almost anything except an electric utility business.

Next year, we expect IPPs to continue offering widespread access to green electricity. According to Dabo, head of asset management IPP: “Lower entry barriers for new players let IPPs shape a more competitive and non-monopolised energy market. IPP portfolios also let renewable energy developers optimise revenues flexibly in a challenging macroeconomic climate.”

“But there are challenges for 2024 and beyond. Grid connection issues; high charges, poor availability, and a lack of robustness all commonly delay projects right now. IPPs thrive on local stakeholder acceptance, and overcoming these issues is critical to winning community goodwill,” she adds. “Meanwhile, IPPs need greater prominence in the public eye and a smoother regulator environment. That will help overcome permitting and administration barriers, alongside timely investments in the right people and technologies.”

“IPPs’ multiple moving parts highlight how diverse the energy transition needs to be. There’s a clear path forward; with enough education, investment and planning, we can accelerate progress over the coming 12 months.”

PPAs will drive greener business

2023 saw strong demand from corporations looking to source green electricity via PPAs. We expect record volumes for every sector in 2024. More companies are already actively asking for long-term PPAs as an electricity price hedge.

Critically, many come from energy-intensive sectors like telecoms, motor transport and consumer goods. Promising potential growth among smaller and medium-sized companies will also increase calls for government-level support.

Parsons, head of PPA, explains: “European corporations are contracting PPAs to show how much renewable power they’re consuming; PPAs come with Guarantees of Origin (GOs). GO prices increased significantly this year, but we expect the curve to flatten or even fall in 2024.

“Ultimately, demand for PPAs is set to outpace supply. Supply chain and grid issues are an increasing problem for off-takers. Processes, adaptations and the terms of PPAs themselves need to be more flexible in 2024 to accommodate this,” he notes.

“Skills shortages also impact this high demand. With more and more PPAs and players entering the field, we need even more experts to close existing deal pipelines. Education, upskilling and specialist PPA training throughout 2024 will be key.”

Standalone energy storage will secure power grids

Grid issues have been a common challenge to our predictions so far. Energy storage solutions are a key part of the answer. Storing energy during low demand and releasing it when demand is high helps balance and reduce strain on grids.

Gerstner, head of storage, says: “In 2024, we expect positive sentiment towards storage to grow. Currently, these solutions aren’t only bringing stability and flexibility to grids. They also support an energy market which ebbs and flows with unpredictable world events and varying prices.”

“To achieve even more, we need a paradigm shift in the political and regulatory communities, acknowledging the importance of storage. More cost-benefit studies emphasising the advantages of this flexibility need to be directed towards decision-makers.”

He concludes: “We also need regulations granting storage systems priority access to the grid, creating a profitable ancillary services market. EU RED III regulations and the planned approval of the new Energy Market Design are steps in the right direction.”

“Storage is a stable, sustainable all-rounder; the affordable and successful energy transition depends on it. Tangible progress in 2024 from regulators, communities and storage operators will put us on a positive footing for the future.”

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.