New EU research found that not only are banks significantly exposed to high-emitting firms and climate-aggravated disaster risk, but also depend heavily on ecosystem services that are under threat.

An average of 11% of European investors’ portfolios are exposed to climate-transition risks, which are underpriced and underinsured, according to the EU Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).

The collapse of ecosystems is putting half of world GDP at risk, while annual climate-related losses could amount to an estimated €170 billion in the EU alone.

Nature degradation can translate into chronic physical risk, for example the risk to agriculture and the food system arising from lack of clean fresh water. The report proposes frameworks to help the EU avoid the financial impact of such risks.

While nature and the food system have become part of the climate debate, much work is needed to enable countries, investors and corporations to fully understand the impact of nature risk. Economic activity dependent on nature crosses all sectors, from crops grown for the food and drink industries or the use of timber in construction, to rubber in the automotive industries, and even plants that are critical for the pharmaceutical industry.

Well-managed ecosystems also provide safe operating conditions for business activities, for example by reducing the likelihood of flooding, landslides and heat stress, and natural ecosystems such as forests and wetlands help remove pollutants from the air and water.

This impact has now been quantified in Europe, in new research from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB). Their report, Towards macroprudential frameworks for managing climate risk, explores a range of approaches needed to address risk to the financial system in three ways: risk surveillance, macroprudential policy and the broader risks to nature. Most importantly it found that future climate risks are both underpriced and underinsured, posing significant risks to economic stability.

Economic activity is dependent on ecosystem health and climate stability

Over half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature. In 2021 a report from the Integrated Natural Capital Accounting (INCA) project estimated that the value of ecosystem services in the EU for 2019 alone was €234 billion.

This includes public benefits such as climate regulation and maintenance of habitats and species, and includes more specific risks by sector. For example, water-dependent sectors in the EU, such as agriculture and manufacturing, generated 26% of the EU’s annual gross value added in 2015. Identifying these connections highlights our socio-economic dependence on the environment.

Yet 75% of bank loans and 31% of investments in corporate bonds and equity from EU financial institutions are in economic sectors that have been estimated to have a high dependency on at least one ecosystem service. This means that climate change and biodiversity loss are sources of risk that could potentially generate “systemic financial instability” and impact the economy.

Frank Elderson, member of the Executive Board of the ECB and vice-chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, said at a panel in June 2023: “Putting it even more bluntly: if we destroy nature, we destroy economic activity, and this will ultimately have a material impact on the banking system. Similarly, the material financial risks arising from the climate emergency will affect banks. It goes to the heart of financial stability, the soundness of banks and the resilience of our banking system.”

Exposure to the real estate, construction, and wholesale and retail trade sectors stands out most as requiring transition risk management, the researchers said.

Nature and climate risks have already materialised significantly. According to the UN Environment Programme, 75% of land surface, and 66% of ocean, ecosystems have already been damaged, degraded or modified. The world is also on track for a 2.9°C rise in global average temperatures and, without the implementation of adaptation and mitigation measures, annual climate-related losses could amount to an estimated €170 billion annually in the EU alone and even push up sovereign debt by over five percentage points of GDP for some EU countries.

Banks urgently need adaptation and mitigation measures

The ECB and ESRB report highlights the key role that banks play in terms of managing and reducing climate and nature risks to financial stability. Research by the EU Commission’s JRC found that an average of around 11% of European investors’ portfolios are exposed to climate transition risks. That risk is also growing – empirical application shows that the exposure to transition risk of less regulated financial institutions has more than tripled from 2014 to 2023 to around 18% of total exposure, and 20% of their portfolio holdings.

Banks are already having to deal with the implications of such risks, as for for example with loan defaults driven by climate-change-induced natural disasters and stranded assets from changes in regulation or consumer sentiment.

Disruption to business operations and the destruction of physical assets from flooding, for example, means that companies exposed to a flood event are up to 30% more likely to default on their loans in the two years following a disaster. Moreover, smaller businesses can experience relatively higher risk as they operate more locally, compared to larger corporations that can spread across geographies. Yet, the adjustment of bank portfolios remains limited, with only slow shifts towards activities aligned with EU environmental goals.

The challenge of underinsurance is also a factor; currently, only 25% of average climate losses are insured in the EU. An October 2023 report by the JRC estimated that uninsured floods, when considered together with potential insurance defaults, can generate €27 billion in public finance contingent losses every year. Reducing the climate protection gap by increasing insurance penetration, however, could lower this impact by up to 50%. For example, river flood events occurring in Germany may trigger loan defaults that, if resulting in “disorderly market adjustments” could lead to losses of up to 1% of total assets in case of a 3℃ temperature rise.

Moreover, banks lend disproportionately to sectors with high exposure to climate-related risk. According to the ECB, the share of high-emitting sectors in bank lending is around 75% higher than its equivalent share in economic activity. Similarly, 60-80% of all mortgage lending in the euro area is to high-emitting households, and more than 60% of banks’ interest income comes from firms operating in carbon-intensive sectors.

Building systemic financial resilience to climate and nature risk

According to the ECB and ESRB, a common EU approach for macroprudential policy – which addresses the stability of the financial system as a whole, rather than individual institutions – is necessary to avoid fragmentation and tackle a common, global risk.

Effective financing to fund the transition, however, remains limited; according to the report, only 10% of the euro area investment fund sector comprises sustainable markets. There is also an insurance protection gap: the optimal level of insurance coverage and actual coverage in a given country or region.

The growth in corporate climate risk disclosures is helping to build a wider understanding of the implications of climate and nature risk. Its usefulness for the financial services sector is limited by gaps in accurate and transparent data provision, and a failure of the wider system to demand double materiality data. Another challenge is that corporate disclosures from firms can still be inaccurate: according to the report, external validation has resulted in direct emissions estimates around 7% higher.

The report sets out detailed frameworks for addressing risk to the financial system, and recommends a holistic approach that includes microprudential –which focuses on keeping individual financial institutions stable – and macroprudential policy. The latter can address systemic risk, support management of unevenly distributed risks in the euro area and address gaps in insurance protection and information, such as the need for reliable disclosure and green labels to complement microprudential efforts. Macroprudential tools can include setting concentration thresholds and implementing supervisory monitoring, and can be implemented in a gradual, targeted and scaleable manner. The strategy includes measures to reduce risk for banks as well as borrowers.

Monitoring environmental services for the economy can also be achieved by integrating current National Accounts, an internationally agreed standard set of recommendations for measuring economic activity, with a system of Natural Capital Accounts, to account for ecosystem services, in line with the recently developed UN framework that integrates economic and environmental data, SEEA-EA (System of Environmental Economic Accounts – Ecosystem Services).

According to the report, operationalising a common macroprudential strategy across EU countries and sectors is already possible, through macroprudential instruments such as the systemic risk buffer (SyRB). This is a tool already available for use across EU countries and flexible enough to apply to various institutions and risk areas.

In 2020, the ECB published a guide on climate-related and environmental risks for banks, setting out supervisory expectations for how banks should integrate these risks into their business strategy.

Some banks are already including environmental and climate-related adjustments in their models for calculating loan loss provisions, and allocating capital to environmental risks in their internal capital calculations, according to Elderson.

He said: “We need full compliance with all our expectations – and we need all banks to do that, not just a few frontrunners. We have set the end of 2024 as the final deadline for banks to comply with all of our supervisory expectations.”

SGV Take

Considering that the EU financial system is facing a network of risks arising from the climate and nature crises, investors and banks can no longer afford to ignore these issues when establishing and implementing their strategies. Moreover, as banks lend to sectors with significant impacts on the environment, it is paramount that the authorities hold it as an area of targeted regulation.