Global economic spiral threatens Sustainable Development Goals

The global economy is on a dangerous path, threatening the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the United Nations (UN).

Global economic growth is expected to slow from 2.7% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024.

This economic downturn threatens to disrupt progress towards achieving the SDGs.

The UN outlined a series of recommendations for the international community on how to stimulate economic growth in line with the SDGs.

The UN has published its annual report on the outlook of the global economy, painting a bleak picture of what lies ahead. According to its projections, growth is expected to slow from an estimated average rate of 2.7% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024.

As the world grapples with persistently high-interest rates, geopolitical tensions, sluggish international trade and the worsening impacts of climate change, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are rapidly slipping from view. Without drastic action, we may find ourselves facing a dangerous downward spiral.

“2024 must be the year when we break out of this quagmire,” said António Guterres, secretary-general of the UN. “By unlocking big, bold investments we can drive sustainable development and climate action, and put the global economy on a stronger growth path for all.”

Economic forecasts indicate trouble ahead

In 2023, global economic growth exceeded all expectations. Several of the world’s largest powerhouses showed surprising resilience in the face of monetary tightening, political indecision and the disastrous impacts of conflict and climate change. Most regions have seen a gradual decline in inflation as food and energy prices have started to fall, allowing their central banks to taper down the increase of interest rates.

According to the UN’s latest report, however, this resilience has been something of a façade. The fragile stabilisation of inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes is on the brink of upheaval as conflicts escalate and climatic disasters strike hard and fast.

Credit conditions are likely to tighten and borrowing costs will remain elevated, leaving much of the world with insurmountable levels of debt. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, rising temperatures and extreme weather conditions pose a threat to industrial production and international trade.

Ultimately, global economic growth is expected to slump, falling to 2.4% in 2024. The UN predicts that it will then pick back up to 2.7% in 2025, but suggests that the pre-pandemic average of 3% will remain out of reach.

“Prospects are weakening as years of easy liquidity have turned around, with sharp hikes in interest rates, now expected to stay higher for longer,” says Shantanu Mukherjee, director of Economic Analysis and Policy at the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). “That’s contributing to slowing investments, increasing debt distress, and worsening fiscal conditions.”

SDGs are at risk

The consequences of deceleration will be compounded in developing countries, where debt burdens are high and the impacts of climate change are devastatingly apparent. Although inflation rates are expected to ease further in the coming year, they will remain above 10% in roughly a quarter of all developing countries.

“That will be eating away what people’s earnings can buy and inflicting further pain, especially on the middle-class, and those living in poverty,” Mukherjee explains.

Furthermore, labour markets in developing countries continue to suffer following the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment rates remain high and are consistently elevated for women. The pay gap between genders persists, even widening in some occupations.

These economic trends are converging with the declining health of the planet. Entire communities are threatened by increasing temperatures, extreme weather conditions, rising sea levels, pollution and the breakdown of critical ecosystems. Supply chains are being disrupted left, right and centre, and vital resources are growing scarce. As the population continues to climb, decent nutrition, safe sanitation and adequate healthcare are far from being guaranteed.

All of these problems feed into one another. Economic development is being hindered by the impacts of climate change, but more money is needed to prevent and prepare for further damage. Industries are under stress, but the true suffering is being felt by the world’s most vulnerable people.

If this spiral continues, with environmental disaster, economic headwinds and social inequities reinforcing one another, then the SDGs are unlikely to be achieved and the global vision of a fair and sustainable future will slip out of reach. There is still time to turn things around, but it will require drastic action on the part of all those who can contribute.

Ultimately, the thing we need now is courage. A downward spiral cannot be interrupted by going with the flow, and a turbulent global economy cannot be navigated with one’s head in the sand.

Courageous efforts needed to turn things around

The UN’s report concludes with a series of recommendations as to how the international community could stimulate economic growth while advancing progress towards achieving the SDGs.

Governments are advised to steer clear of self-defeating consolidations, choosing instead to expand their fiscal support despite the monetary challenges faced. Central banks will have to carefully balance their competing objectives, and those in developing countries will need to deploy a broad range of macroeconomic and macroprudential policy tools to minimise the spillover effects of monetary tightening in their developed counterparts.

Countries will have to cooperate with one another to regain control over tough situations. For example, wealthy nations ought to consider providing debt relief or restructuring packages to those more in need. Otherwise, low-income and fiscally vulnerable countries are at risk of entering a protracted cycle of relentless repayments, weak investment and impeded growth from which no party emerges the winner.

Finally, the report calls for a substantial scaling up of climate finance. Developed countries must deliver and ramp up their pledged support for vulnerable nations while encouraging the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology. In recognition of harsh economic conditions, money could be raised by gradually eliminating fossil fuel subsidies while industrial policies could encourage fresh innovation and expanded productive capacity.

“It is absolutely imperative that we strengthen global cooperation and the multilateral trading system, reform development finance, address debt challenges and scale up climate financing to help vulnerable countries accelerate towards a path of sustainable and inclusive growth,” concluded Li Junha, under-secretary-general of UN DESA.

SGV TAKE

The most important takeaway from the UN’s report is that the world’s future is not set in stone. Its warnings come not as an attempt to spread fear, but as the sounding of an alarm to prompt urgent action.

No matter how bleak the outlook is, there are lessons to be learned by recognising where we currently stand. If we are to create a brighter future for all, now is the time for bold moves, transformative innovation and a dramatic shift in direction.

While we can hope that governments respond to the UN’s advice, the private sector has its own role to play. Courageous efforts will reap their reward in the long run, while business-as-usual risks to result in a self-fulfilling prophecy.