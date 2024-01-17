The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

New research from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) highlights the pressing challenges and strategic innovation opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment worldwide, with formal SMEs accounting for 40% of the average economy.

Research showed that SMEs are ready to do their part to decarbonise but lack the resources and support.

Of the nearly six million SMEs in the UK, which make up 99% of all businesses, 4.5 million have not yet set net zero targets.

The study, SMEs: Business challenges and strategic innovation opportunities, reveals three main challenges: escalating costs, workforce and talent management, and the evolving ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting agenda.

Aleksandra Zaronina-Kirillova, head of SME at ACCA, said: “As we enter the new year, SMEs are grappling with a wide spectrum of challenges, but our findings are also a clarion call for SMEs to embrace strategic innovation. By addressing these challenges head-on, SMEs can unlock new growth avenues and strengthen their market position.”

SMEs will be critical to achieving net zero

SMEs are the backbone of the economy and will play a critical role in economy-wide decarbonisation plans. While they may not have the visibility of the multinationals, they require as much if not more support to decarbonise. Their needs, however, are different.

SMEs employ 70% of the world’s workforce and contribute over 50% of global GDP, according to the International Labour Organisation. Additionally, their impact on global supply chains means any climate target cannot be met without mobilising them. Their engagement will be critical if the world is to achieve its 2030 or even 2050 targets – yet little attention is paid to their particular needs or concerns.

Many of the leading climate and sustainability frameworks, tools and technologies are focused on meeting the needs of countries or multinational market incumbents. Few SMEs have the same resources and capacity available as multinationals or even national market leaders.

The ACCA report emphasises the need for tailored strategies that can help SMEs navigate the evolving business landscape successfully, including embracing innovation, optimising resource management, and staying ahead of regulatory changes. These will help them in addressing the three core challenges of cost, talent and the growing demands of ESG.

Cost pressures and the economy

SMEs face significant increases in utility prices and supplies, with 58% of businesses highlighting higher costs as their top concern. A quarter of respondents said utility prices had surged by over 20%. This significant challenge underscores the need for effective cost management and innovative financial strategies.

Workforce and talent management

The study reveals a notable rise in job vacancies and challenges in filling specific roles. Increased job vacancies for professional workers were reported by 31% of businesses, and 14% were unable to find suitable candidates for clerical workers, technicians, and service and sales workers. This calls for a renewed focus on talent acquisition, skill development, and retention strategies.

SMEs and the ESG agenda

Nearly 50% of SMEs are now required to provide ESG information, highlighting the growing importance of sustainable practices. The report, however, identifies a gap in the ability to generate and manage this data, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for SMEs.

A roadmap for navigating challenges

Zaronina-Kirillova added: “In these testing times, SMEs must pivot towards innovative strategies to navigate the complexities of cost pressures, talent retention, and sustainable practices. Our research not only identifies the critical hurdles but also offers a roadmap for SMEs to emerge stronger and more agile.”

The roadmap recommends the adoption of digital technologies, enabling SMEs to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. It emphasises the importance of embracing sustainable practices, not only as a regulatory compliance measure but also as a strategic move to attract new business and customers. It also encourages SMEs to develop and retain top talent through continuous learning and development opportunities.

ACCA published its research to highlight the role of accountants in this rapidly evolving landscape, especially those in small and medium-sized practices (SMPs) can be pivotal. Accountants are not just financial stewards but strategic advisers who can guide SMEs through complex challenges such as managing rising operational costs, navigating new regulatory requirements, and implementing effective ESG practices.

SGV TAKE

The report highlights that accountants can bring expertise in financial management and strategic planning is crucial for SMEs to optimise resources, identify cost-saving opportunities, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations. Ultimately, involving SMEs in their transition will be key to achieving global climate goals, and we need to create an ecosystem where they can access the support they need.