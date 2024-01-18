The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Researchers have created a new way to detect ‘forever chemical’ pollution in water, via a luminescent sensor.

There is a growing recognition of the danger of PFAS in terms of human health and ecosystem pollution.

PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals’, normally break down very slowly and have been found in the blood of people and animals (linked to negative health effects), in food and in the environment.

The cost of business as usual for wastewater treatment is too high, with outsized regulatory and legal risks as well public and environmental health risks.

Scientists in Chemistry and Environmental Science at the University of Birmingham in collaboration with scientists from the Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und -prüfung (BAM), Germany’s Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing, have developed a new approach for detecting pollution from ‘forever chemicals’ in water through luminescence.

Stuart Harrad, Professor of Environmental Chemistry at the University of Birmingham, who – with colleague Professor Zoe Pikramenou, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry and Photophysics – co-led the design of a new sensor, said: “Being able to identify ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water, or in the environment from industrial spills is crucial for our own health and the health of our planet. Current methods for measurement of these contaminants are difficult, time-consuming, and expensive.

“There is a clear and pressing need for a simple, rapid, cost-effective method for measuring PFAS in water samples onsite to aid containment and remediation, especially at (ultra)trace concentrations. But until now, it had proved incredibly difficult to do that.”

What are PFAS?

PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’ are a group of over 4,700 manufactured fluorine chemicals that are used widely in different industries – from food packaging to semiconductor production and car tires. They are non-degradable and accumulate in the environment. Concerns regarding the toxic pollution they cause, particularly in water, have been rising in recent year

Unfortunately, they can resist heat, water, and lipids. and as such, they have been used since the 1940s for a plethora of everyday products, from non-stick cookware to paints, pizza boxes and clothing.

Alongside being extremely versatile, they are also very slow to break down and therefore remain in the environment for a long time. They accumulate in the environment, dairy products and meat from animals exposed to them, and have been found in the bloodstream of people. A study by North Carolina State University found that four PFAS were found in the blood of nearly every participant.

Exposure to the ‘forever chemicals’, however, has been linked to health issues such as thyroid and liver disorders, reproductive and foetal development problems, high cholesterol, a suppressed immune system, and kidney and testicular cancers. Some of their effects are not yet clear, the US Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) has cautioned, due to the high number of PFAS and their use in multiple settings, making it challenging to study them in isolation.

Increasing regulation of PFAS

Because of these health effects, federal and state officials in the US are developing new cleanup standards for PFAS in drinking water and in groundwater below or emanating from toxic cleanup sites. The EPA took public comments in 2022 to designate two PFAS substances – perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid – as hazardous substances under the federal Superfund toxic site cleanup laws. If this regulation is approved, polluters will be accountable for cleaning up their contamination.

In California, the State Water Resources Control Board issued an order for public drinking water providers to test for PFAS. If the testing exceeds specified levels, the providers must issue public notifications, remove the source or sources, or treat or blend the water.

Public trust in the safety of drinking water is flagging, especially in the UK. Currently, only two PFAS compounds, PFOS and PFOA, are regulated in the UK, where the amount allowed in drinking water is 25 times higher than those recently proposed by the US.

In March 2023, President Joe Biden announced plans to lower acceptable limits in drinking water to four nanograms per litre (4ng/l) for PFOS and PFOA, in addition to proposals to regulate four additional compounds: PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and GenX.

Increasing regulation is going to make it more important for companies to be able to effectively track PFAS. There are calls to brings UK regulations in line with the US. We are already seeing some manufacturers get ahead of potential regulation by cutting their involvement with these chemicals.

3M said in 2022 that it plans to discontinue manufacturing all fluoropolymers by 2025, fluorinated fluids, and PFAS-based additive products. It stressed it will facilitate an orderly transition for customers and intends to fulfil current contractual obligations during the transition period. It will also discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025, having already reduced it over the past three years through ongoing research and development.

The company makes annual net sales of manufactured PFAS of $1.3 billion with estimated profit margins of 16%. The plan is expected to cost between $1.3 billion and $2.3 billion.

Tracking PFAS with new technology

The researchers, who have published their findings in Analytical Chemistry, have created a prototype model which detects the ‘forever chemical’ perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The approach uses luminescent metal complexes attached to a sensor surface. If the device is dipped in contaminated water, it detects PFOA by changes in the luminescence signal given off by the metals.

Professor Pikramenou said: “The sensor works by using a small gold chip grafted with iridium metal complexes. UV light is then used to excite the iridium which gives off red light. When the gold chip is immersed in a sample polluted with the ‘forever chemical’, a change of the signal in the luminescence lifetime of the metal is observed to allow the presence of the ‘forever chemical’ at different concentrations to be detected.

“So far, the sensor has been able to detect 220 micrograms of PFAS per litre of water which works for industrial wastewater, but for drinking water we would need the approach to be much more sensitive and be able to detect nanogram levels of PFAS.”

The team has collaborated with surface and sensor scientists BAM in Berlin for the assay development and dedicated analytics at the nanoscale. Dan Hodoroaba, head of BAM’s Surface and Thin Film Analysis Division, emphasized the importance of chip characterization: “Advanced imaging surface analyses are essential for the development of dedicated chemical nanostructures on customised sensor chips to ensure optimal performance.”

Knut Rurack, who leads the Chemical and Optical Sensing Division at BAM, added: “Now that we have a prototype sensor chip, we intend to refine and integrate it to make it portable and more sensitive so it can be used on the site of spills and to determine the presence of these chemicals in drinking water.”

Professor Pikramenou concluded: “PFAS are used in industrial settings due to their useful properties for example in stain-proofing fabrics. But if not disposed of safely these chemicals pose a real danger to aquatic life, our health, and the broader environment. This prototype is a big step forward in bringing an effective, quick, and accurate way to detect this pollution helping to protect our natural world, and potentially keep our drinking water clean.”