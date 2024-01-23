Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing » Markets

Argus launches nature-based removal prices for the voluntary carbon market

Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched a new suite of price assessments for the nature-based removals segment of the global voluntary carbon market (VCM), increasing price transparency at a time when demand and liquidity are growing.
By Felicia Jackson
23 January 2024, 06:30 Updated: 23 January 2024, 10:18
© Shutterstock / F-Focus by Mati Kose

  • Argus has launched a new suite of price assessments for the nature-based removals segment.
  • Biodiversity markets can present a solution to ensure that the voluntary carbon market does not divert funding away from nature.
  • Biodiversity credits present a compelling solution but need standardisation and transparency to be effective.

Argus publishes prices for three distinct project types: Improved Forest Management (IFM); Afforestation, Reforestation and Revegetation (ARR) and Blue Carbon, each with detailed breakdowns by geography and vintage.

The majority of the VCM volume traded in the market today comprises credits issued by projects engaged in emissions avoidance, as reflected in Argus’ existing reporting on project types such as Avoided Deforestation, Clean Cookstoves and Renewable Energy. But recent market developments have created a need for insight on increasingly liquid nature-based emission removal projects.

Argus’ reporting on the VCM is focused on addressing the need for detailed and specific price assessments, aiming to avoid the market standardisation produced by broad baskets of non-fungible and diverse project types, conflating key value parameters such as geography or vintage, and over-reliance on automation and exchange-traded data. Argus’ assessment approach involves price reporters sense-checking and corroborating bids, offers and transactions, in order to provide granularity, reliability and transparency.

As such, Argus’ carbon credit prices are stratified by project type, vintage and geography to produce assessments more closely aligned with market liquidity. By focusing on the core, most frequently-traded credits, Argus maintains the flexibility to adapt when new areas of liquidity start to develop.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: “After extensive engagement with market participants, we are pleased to bring greater transparency to the global voluntary carbon market with an important expansion of our price reporting and insight, which will play a crucial role in the market’s attempt to achieve scale.

“Our new nature-based removal prices are underpinned by our robust and transparent assessment methodology and reflect input from physical buyers and sellers from the voluntary carbon market.”

Argus’ new nature-based removal prices will comprise weekly outright price assessments for ARR (ColombiaChina and Uruguay), IFM (US and China) and Blue Carbon (Delta Blue CarbonPakistan) and will cover vintages relating to each of the six years before the date of assessment and reflecting current market liquidity. Argus’ assessments are based on transactions, bids and offers in the spot market to ensure that they are accurate and robust representations of fair market value.

Argus already publishes prices for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD)+ (Latin America, southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa); Clean Cookstoves (AfricaAsia and Latin America), Renewable Energy (ChinaIndiaTurkey and Brazil – each split by wind, solar and hydro) and Project Specific Prices (Envira, Kariba, Rimba Raya, Katingan and Southern Cardamom).

