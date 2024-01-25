Sustainable Skiing; a glimpse into the future, today

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Anzère ski resort is nothing short of a fabulous destination for those seeking a week of skiing. For the unsuspecting, it follows all the familiar beats of a trendy Europe ski town; well groomed slopes, coffee and beers on the mountaintop, a selection of alpine restaurants, and fresh air all round. What you will be blissfully unaware of is its underlying commitment, care, and action in delivering the most sustainable experience of any resort in the world.

Now you may well be wondering if a ski resort can in any way be sustainable, so let’s dive in. First, the resort itself, and then let’s talk about the travel element, how we got there.

When we think of emissions, naturally, one of the things that comes to mind for all of us is renewables. If you’re anything like me, whilst skiing or boarding down the mountain in serene sunshine you’ll find yourself wondering how hard it would be to power a resort with solar energy? Well, quite hard. It’s possible, but challenging due to heavy snow cover preventing power generation and placing stress on the support structure. It’s why resorts are quite frankly, struggling.

One of the most impressive sustainability initiatives we encountered was the resort’s use of local biomass energy supply to power their facilities through Chauffage Bois-Energie Anzère (CBA SA for short). Instead of relying on non-renewable energy sources, Anzère has turned to wood chips, which are sourced 100% from wood offcuts and waste from y local companies, and transformed into heat energy using a biomass furnace.

This initiative not only reduces the resort’s carbon footprint by replacing 2 million litres of oil utilised by traditional oil-fired heating systems, but also supports the local economy and promotes sustainable forest management practices in accordance with FSC and PEFC certifications.

As with anything in life, progress comes in stages. Yes the trucks delivering the pelts are run on your regular run-of-the-mill fuels, and yes that is causing emissions elsewhere. But perfection should never stand in the way of good, and this is undoubtedly good for sustainability. As costs come down and wider innovation in batteries progresses, it is only a matter of time before all the trucks are EVs. Another step forward, and not one you can make without the infrastructure in which Anzère has invested.

Now we all know it’s no good putting all one’s eggs in one basket, so there is more renewable to discuss. While solar is a pain on a mountain, one sustainability highlight was the hydro-electric dam that supplies power to the resort. The dam harnesses the energy of the mountain streams to generate electricity, which is then used to power the resort’s facilities, including the ski lifts. This initiative not only provides a renewable energy source but also protects the local water resources and wildlife.

Moving away from energy, the resort’s commitment to sustainable food practices was also notable – particularly for continental Europe – with vegan food options readily available. As a group, we were particularly impressed by the quality and variety of vegan food offered, which included local and organic ingredients. It was refreshing to see a ski resort cater to the dietary needs of all visitors, including those who prioritise plant-based eating. The stand out dish was no doubt the delicious, creamy and warming polenta on the mountain. YUM.

Now, it’s not all perfect. Continental Europe is well known for its exquisite baths of cheese, platters of meats, and bread for days. Basically, a vegan nightmare! One night, a waiter, who seemed a bit flustered by a group of five vegans all enjoying a beer and perusing the menu, started to suggest various dishes, and definitely on the verge of panicking, blurted out “Oh, we also have a great tuna option for our vegan customers!”… only to trail off in their realisation that fish isn’t particularly vegan…

One might find it stressful, but frankly, you do have to laugh. It is a sign of both how far the world has come with food, and how much progress there is left ahead. Needless to say, it’s up to us to be a part of the solution, or a part of the problem. When it comes to Anzère, they are most certainly not only a part of the solution, but are creating an ideal blueprint for other resorts to follow.

Another essential, but emitting part of any ski holiday is the gear. Ski equipment is notoriously cost prohibitive for beginners, and owning something one wears once a year – or less – is not ideal. For our trip we rented our kit from EcoSki. They embody circular economy principles.

On their website, you’ll find inhouse repair services, second hand gear and a full gear rental service to keep their items in use for as long as possible to prevent waste and raw material usage. On top of this, EcoSki exclusively stocks brands that match their high requirements for environmental and ethical footprints, so even their new clothes are made to last.

EcoSki themselves admit skiing is a “tough industry to be green in” but they’re certainly making an effort to change that! As a zealot of Patagonia’s extraordinary Capilene® baselayers (100% recycled polyesters and their own patented design), it was quite a treat to trade out the regular for an natural, renewable, biodegradable merino wool alternative . There are of course many pros and cons to choosing synthetic versus organic materials, and sustainability rating is certainly one.

So that’s the ski boots and jackets sorted, now let’s talk about a more unconventional but nevertheless important part of your ski holiday packing list, skincare. In the age of climate change, it is sad to say no tan is a good tan. On this trip we kept our skin protected sustainably with Beauty Kitchen products.

Beauty Kitchen is an award winning B-Corp specialising in cruelty-free products formulated off natural ingredients encapsulated in reusable containers. If my commitment to a skin care regime was half that of Beauty Kitchen’s to the environment, I’d look like I was still a fresh faced student back at King’s.

Right, as promised, let’s dive into the travel. First off, as a Founder of Thrust Carbon, the world’s leading sustainability intelligence platform for travel, this is my bread and butter.

In terms of transportation, we were able to make a sustainable journey to the resort, travelling by train, the Paris metro, and Teslas. The resort is easily accessible by public transportation making it a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling.

Before we dive into specifics, it’s a safe estimate that any journey done by rail rather than flying will have circa 90-95% fewer emissions than flying.

In this case, the emissions for the return train journey of 5 people was 0.0377 tCO2e compared to 1.148 tCO2e if we were to have flown. Or to look at it the other way. You would be responsible for 3,041% more emissions if you were to fly.

Overall, Anzère ski resort is a great destination for eco-conscious travellers. From their use of local biomass energy supply and hydro-electric dam to their availability of vegan food options, the resort has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable practices. We would highly recommend Anzère as a top choice for anyone looking to combine their love of skiing with a dedication to sustainable travel. Just don’t forget to pick up your rail ticket!