Oka to launch insured carbon credits with Cloverly

Oka and Cloverly, a digital platform for climate action, are first to market with a new brand of insured carbon credits for the voluntary carbon markets (VCM).

The VCMs are expanding rapidly but many countries – and companies – are still in the dark about the markets’ mechanisms and opportunities.

Failure to agree rules on the compliance markets and controversy has made buyers of VCM credits nervous, while they remain a key tool in many net zero strategies.

Protected by Oka’s Carbon Protect insurance solution, Cloverly’s new suite of insured credits opens the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to a new audience.

Cloverly will offer the insured credits — available exclusively to 300+ global enterprises — pre-wrapped in Oka insurance, providing first-of-their-kind reversal and invalidation protections for buyers of the carbon credits.

Cloverly’s climate action platform already provides access to credits from high-integrity projects, vetted to a high standard by in-house climate scientists. The new tranche of insured credits grants buyers an additional marker of quality and protection, providing financial compensation in the event of certain covered unforeseeable and unavoidable post-issuance risks.

Speaking at COP28, US climate envoy John Kerry stressed the issue at stake, stating “I have become a firm believer in the power of carbon markets to drive increased climate ambition and action, and the VCM is a vital tool to keep 1.5C in reach.”

To support the evolution of a market that Bloomberg estimates will be worth $1 trillion by 2037, the market will require improved access and ease, as well as trust and transparency, for buyers seeking to scale their impact. The companies believe that by coupling Cloverly’s innovative platform with Oka’s risk infrastructure, the alliance creates a seamless and more secure route to climate action.

Cloverly CEO Jason Rubottom said: “The market is evolving fast, but perceived risk continues to deter some companies from turning commitment into action. Insurance — once a missing pillar in the VCM – bridges the gap and builds much needed trust in the market.”

Despite failure to agree rules at COP28, the VCM is set for rapid growth

The development comes at a high-stakes moment for climate action, where effective carbon markets play a vital role. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) acknowledges that “the deployment of carbon dioxide removals to counterbalance hard-to-abate residual emissions is unavoidable if net zero emissions are to be achieved.” Even with the necessary emissions reductions in place, the world must remove an estimated 10 GtCO2, annually, to meet its net-zero targets by 2050.

According to 2023 research from BCG, the market value of voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) grew fourfold to $2 billion in 2021 compared to 2020, and is expected to grow to $10-40 billion by 2030. Its analysis found that the influence of external organisations on buyers’ decisions is growing; that a reputable monitoring, reporting, and verification framework has become a priority when making purchase decisions; and that companies continue to monitor developments on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to adapt their strategy as needed.

Yet the VCM itself is becoming increasingly complex, with credits available that allow for reducing or avoided emissions (such as through buying credits from renewable energy projects), or credits that allow for the removal of emissions. Overall this is done in two ways. The first is with nature-based solutions such as afforestation (or avoided deforestation, which has proved so controversial over the last year or so) or technology-based solutions such as direct air capture (DAC) or even carbon capture, use and storage (CCSU).

VCM is growing in size as well as complexity

Investment in carbon credit projects has been on a steady rise globally, totalling $36 billion between 2012 and 2022. Half of this has taken place in only the past three years, according to a new report Global Carbon Credit Investment from Trove Research, a specialist data, analysis and advisory firm focused on climate commitments and the VCM.

Trove argues that with the $3 billion already invested in projects moving forward, this will deliver more than a thousand new carbon reduction projects, ranging from forest protection to carbon capture and storage, and will provide a growing stream of carbon credits that corporates can use in their decarbonisation efforts.

Since 2020 more than 1,500 new carbon credit projects have been developed and registered with the five leading carbon registries. This represents an increase of about 160% in the rate of registration compared to the 2012-2020 period. These 1,500 new projects could save as much as 300 million tonnes of CO₂ a year, or roughly the same as the UK annual emissions.

The market remains hard to navigate however, with buyers confused by the complexities of credits available and challenges such as carryover credits and concerns about inflated REDD+ carbon credits. Yet new disclosure regulations — notably the impending SEC Climate Disclosure Rule and recent California Bill AB 1305, as well as the introduction of the CSRD in Europe — are only going to drive demand for credits. Nonetheless, lack of education and awareness have created barriers to entry which can deter prospective customers. These barriers underscore the need for greater risk mitigation and market maturity.