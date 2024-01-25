ING at risk from climate litigation

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Friends of the Earth Netherlands is demanding that ING halves its total emissions and stop cooperating with polluting companies – companies that range from oil and gas to agriculture – or face a climate lawsuit similar to Shell’s in 2021.

FoE Netherlands is targeting ING to demand an effective climate transition plan, which engages with the problem of financed emissions.

While many banks are committing to net zero in certain parts of their operations, few are addressing their financed emissions.

Stronger action from the financial sector will be necessary to reach global sustainability goals.

While Shell is appealing the decision, the court’s decision in the climate case against Shell in 2021 was clear: big companies are responsible for ensuring that their policy is compliant with the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. This means that they must do their best to limit global warming to 1.5°C, to prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

Why file a climate suit against ING

ING knows a great deal about climate change and described the consequences in their Climate Report of 2022 as concerning: ‘a far-ranging impact on many fundamental human rights, including the right to food, health, water and sanitary provisions

Yet, according to FoE, per euro that ING invests in companies, more greenhouse gases are released (‘emissions intensity’) than with most other financial institutions in the Netherlands. ING thus not only has substantial emissions, it also often opts to finance polluting activities.

FoE Netherlands asked 29 major polluters, including ING, about their climate plan and, as for ING, it..

is the biggest bank in the Netherlands;

finances polluting companies with more money than all other Dutch banks;

and finances companies that are making the climate crisis worse with tens of billions;

It consequently emitted at least 61 megatons of greenhouse gases in 2022.

In its official letter to the European financial services giant, the NGO is demanding that financial services giant ING halves its emissions in 2030 compared to 2019 – specifically the precise claim requires a 48% CO2 reduction and 43% CO2e reduction in 2030 compared to 2019 – and stop its collaboration with FoE Netherlands calls “polluting companies that continue to put our future at risk.”

The demand covers all of ING’s emissions, which includes the emissions of the polluting companies the bank does business with, like the oil and gas sector. ING is the biggest bank in the Netherlands and finances polluting companies with more money than all other Dutch banks.

Director Donald Pols said: “The bank finances oil and gas companies, deforestation and heavy industry, all of which add to the climate crisis. Whether you are drilling for oil yourself, or have paid for the drill, in both cases you are contributing to and bear responsibility for the climate crisis we are currently experiencing.

“In 2022 the bank was responsible for at least 61 megatons of greenhouse gases, even a country like Sweden has lower emissions. This is why Friends of the Earth Netherlands is going back to court, with the support of thousands of people.**”

He who pays the piper calls the tune

99% of ING’s emissions comes from loans to and collaborations with polluting companies. Friends of the Earth Netherlands demands that ING require a climate transition plan in line with the Paris Climate Agreement from every large corporation ING collaborates with. Friends of the Earth Netherlands is also demanding that ING no longer finances companies that start new oil and gas projects.

Pols said, “He who pays the piper calls the tune. Due to ING’s financing of, e.g., oil and gas companies, ING is the banker of the climate crisis. ING must insist that large polluting corporations provide convincing climate transition plans. If they fail to do so, ING will no longer do business with them.”

ING is taking baby steps in the right direction, such as the recently announced modifications to its climate policy. Nevertheless, Friends of the Earth Netherlands believes this policy is still highly inadequate. For example, the bank intends to continue financing new oil and gas projects up to 2040 and is still financing far too little sustainable energy. And, most importantly: ING has no targets that guarantee that its absolute emissions will be reduced, which is necessary to minimise dangerous climate change.

Winnie Oussoren (21), chair of the Friends of the Earth Netherlands Young added: “We young people are not in charge, but companies like ING, with their fossil fuel financing, are helping to ruin our world and future.”

The challenge with financed emissions

In September 2023 the International Energy Agency said there was no need for new oil and gas, following up on its 2021 report. Yet research from Reclaim Finance analysis shows that fossil fuel developers have raised over €1 trillion from the global bond marketed since the Paris climate agreement – and 50% of financing for fossil fuel developers comes from bond markets.

The report from Reclaim Finance identified the banks and investors behind the five biggest fossil fuel bonds issued in 2023. It analysed the five biggest bonds issued by fossil fuel developers in 2023, which together helped raise more than $12 billion for fossil fuel expansion. The findings come after the Toxic Bonds Network published its ‘Dirty Thirty’ list, compiling the top thirty fossil fuel companies funding their expansion on the bond market.

Fossil fuel developers have increasingly looked to the bond market, which seems to have become a financial haven for polluters. Banks play a crucial role behind the scenes by structuring the bonds, which are then bought by investors, who are the effective lenders to the companies. While banks rarely report on their involvement in issuing bonds, the briefing identifies key big banks behind the big five deals.

While the focus on Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions have been challenging enough for the private sector to manage, its particularly challenging because of the difficulturies in calculating the emissions that are financed by investments. These are not emissions that they have direct control over, but would not exist without the funding provided by banks.

New climate lawsuit, the same legal basis

The court’s judgement in the climate lawsuit against Shell was clear: large corporations have an individual responsibility to bring their policy in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. What applies to Shell, applies to all large corporations and therefore also to ING: they have a duty of care to reduce their own contribution to dangerous climate change.

Roger Cox, attorney for Friends of the Earth Netherlands said: “Since the Paris climate agreements, it has been clear what politicians and big business need to do: big polluting companies must take the lead in reducing their CO2 emissions quickly and dramatically. This is the only way to limit warming to 1.5 degrees. That means big polluters like ING and Shell must also take responsibility. ING is not doing that now and Milieudefensie is rightly taking ING to task. I have every confidence that this lawsuit will succeed.”

Warning to other polluters

Friends of the Earth Netherlands warns that the new climate lawsuit does not let the other 27 large polluting corporations on its list off the hook. Friends of the Earth Netherlands says it will continue to put pressure on them and will keep watching them. Just like last year, activists of Friends of the Earth Netherlands will attend various shareholders’ meetings this year to make sure they feel the pressure. Another lawsuit has not been excluded.