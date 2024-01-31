Unlocking the bounty of local economies

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Dehusk co-founders Samuel Tecuala and Quan Tan explore the environmental and economic implications of the overreliance on imported goods, using the Philippines’ dairy industry as a case study. They argue that local solutions and innovation could maximise the potential of sustainable products while supporting the surrounding economy.

I mported goods have an enormous impact on the environment as they are transported from their material origin to far-off grocery shelves.

T he Philippines’ dairy industry provides an insightful case study with its reliance on imported dairy despite , the paradox of nutritional deficiencies and the prevalence of lactose intolerance among Filipinos.

L ocal alternatives, such as Filipino coconut milk, can offer both environmental and economic advantages.

When we peel back the label on an imported carton of milk or a jug of orange juice, we uncover a story of extensive travel—a journey from its origin to the processing plant, then across oceans and continents until it finally rests on our local shelves. But have you considered how many of these products could be produced locally with comparable quality?

Recently, environmental trends have sparked a reconsideration that challenges the extent to which an overemphasis on imported goods might cause us to overlook valuable local solutions and opportunities.

The Philippines’ dairy paradox

An example can be found within the dairy industry, particularly in the Philippines. The island nation cannot produce dairy milk; in fact, a staggering 99% of its dairy milk in the country is imported. As a result, the Filipino dairy industry is bolstered by various legislative subsidies, such as the “National Dairy Development Act of 1995”, which provides significant tax exemptions to entities affiliated with the dairy sector.

The intention behind such laws is clear: to enhance nutrition among children and adolescents, which is crucial for their growth and development. Despite these supportive measures, however, a startling paradox exists.

A 2019 study revealed a widespread nutritional deficiency among Filipino schoolchildren and adolescents, with an alarming 75-97% suffering from calcium deficiency. One potential explanation for this nutritional gap, especially in calcium intake, may lie in the high prevalence of lactose intolerance among Filipinos.

Indeed, studies indicate that more than 50% of the population in the Philippines is lactose intolerant. Moreover, recent research suggests that lactose intolerance can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort and hinder the absorption of nutrients like calcium.

Milking local resources to support the local economy

The case of the Philippines is intriguing and, although government support for dairy imports might be advantageous, it also opens a discussion about the potential of local solutions to bridge this gap more effectively. For instance, the recent emergence of plant-based milk alternatives mimicking the nutritional profile of dairy milk could offer a promising solution, especially when a litre of dairy contributes two to five times more carbon than any plant-based alternative.

This switch has been successfully implemented in countries such as Sweden, where the introduction of oat milk has significantly decreased the reliance on imported dairy. In the Philippines, a comparable industry is being established.

Already, the island nation is known as a leading exporter of coconuts with the capacity to produce finished goods. Given its status, the country has a strong case to develop a robust local industry centred on plant-based products, particularly using coconut kernel. The creation and promotion of coconut-based milk alternatives would not only offer a nutritious substitute for dairy but also generate significant economic and environmental benefits.

Localised economies deliver multiple benefits

Embracing full-circle local production – where the entire process from harvesting to the final product happens within the same country – can stimulate a multitude of employment opportunities. It creates a ripple effect: as local industries grow, they require more services, from technology to transportation, which in turn leads to more job creation.

This holistic approach to production can turn a single job at a manufacturing plant into a network of opportunities that support entire communities. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that produce farms that buy 89% of their supplies locally create about 32 jobs per $1 million in revenue, whereas farms that buy 45% locally only create 10.5 within the same parameters.

In the environmental context, recent research from Iowa State University focusing on small to medium-scale vegetable production demonstrated that local production models had significantly lower global warming potential across all stages of food production and distribution than large-scale models. The analysis also revealed that typical vegetable production in the state produced less than half the emissions and used only 10% of the water compared to conventional food systems.

International trade is not the enemy

When advocating for economic localisation, it’s important to clarify that this approach is not inherently opposed to the concept of international trade. Instead, localised economies encourage a more balanced and thoughtful approach to how we source and consume common goods, tapping into the potential of nearby resources and capabilities to meet our needs both effectively and sustainably.

The problem comes when consumers with a preference for imports dismiss local options that could be just as good if not better.

Ultimately, the aisles of a grocery store serve as more than just a marketplace; they are a canvas reflecting the broader strokes of global economic trends and consumer habits. The balanced case of environmental conditions and production processes in the Filipino coconut milk industry is a powerful example of how economic localisation can be part of the solution, but only when managed effectively.

Such scenarios highlight the need for a deeper examination of our consumption patterns and the social, economic, and environmental implications of our choices. By fostering the right local industries, we are not just curbing carbon emissions; we are creating jobs, sustaining communities, and making quality products accessible to all.

Perhaps, as we move towards a more sustainable future, it will become increasingly clear that the answers we seek may not lie across the oceans but right in our backyard.