Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Policy

Basic income for community conservation cheaper than fossil fuel subsidies

A basic income paid to those in protected areas could encourage conservation while helping to alleviate poverty, all for a lower cost than the current annual subsidies that are allocated to fossil fuels. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
23 May 2023, 09:04 Updated: 23 May 2023, 12:57
© Shutterstock / Bastian ASPost Thumbnail

A basic income paid to those in protected areas could encourage conservation while helping to alleviate poverty, all for a lower cost than the current annual subsidies that are allocated to fossil fuels. 

  • The Wildlife Conservation Society has proposed the introduction of a basic income scheme for those that are living in key conservation areas.
  • With its holistic approach, the proposed scheme could encourage ecological stewardship while alleviating poverty, reducing inequalities and promoting economic development.
  • Such approaches could accelerate progress towards development objectives, but their implementation will depend on whether governments can be persuaded to absorb the associated costs.

A team of conservationists, led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), has proposed the development of a Conservation Basic Income (CBI) scheme. Their research suggests that such an initiative could encourage ecological stewardship while improving the living conditions of vulnerable communities. 

The CBI would be delivered as regular cash payments made to those that are living in existing protected areas, biodiversity-rich locations or lands considered necessary for the protection of the natural world. Recipients would not be required to meet any additional conditions beyond proving their residence in an eligible area. 

When assessing the potential of their proposal, the researchers modelled three different scenarios with three different rates of payment. They found that a daily payment of $5.50 to anyone living in a protected area of a low- or middle-income country would come in at an annual $478 billion, while the cheapest option would cost around $351 billion per year.  

Although these costs are substantial when compared to government spending on conservation in previous years, they are significantly lower than the record-breaking subsidies that were awarded to fossil fuel companies in 2022. With the latest research concluding that 55% of the world’s GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature, the proposed CBI could be seen as an attractive and reasonable investment. 

Promoting conservation without the leverage of established conditions 

A CBI would resemble the concept of a universal basic income (UBI), in that its payments would be awarded on an unconditional basis. Recipients would not have to commit to conservation nor demonstrate their achievements at a later date. 

Still, the WSC’s analysis suggests that a CBI would be largely successful in encouraging ecological stewardship. Providing a regular, guaranteed income could dissuade vulnerable individuals from depending on unsustainable livelihoods or illegal activities, such as logging or poaching. On a national level, it could help governments to break free from intensive or extractive industries by providing an alternative flow of cash into local economies. 

There is also research to indicate that, simply by including the word “conservation” within its name, a CBI would evoke an inherent sense of duty to protect the environment. It follows that recipients would not have to be forced into ecological stewardship, as language alone would persuade them to do so.  

Perhaps a more compelling reason for why an unconditional CBI scheme may be effective in promoting conservation lies in its subtle difference from a UBI. Rather than being awarded to everyone, its payments would target those that are living in priority areas. 

Under the proposed system, the vast majority of CBI payments would be given to indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs). Several studies have shown that these groups tend to provide more effective conservation than external ‘helpers’, but their knowledge and experience is often ignored. With a regular inflow of unconditional payments, they would be able to practice their stewardship without relying on controversial economic mechanisms such as carbon markets or biodiversity credits.  

Holistic approach could drive progress on multiple issues 

A CBI would provide several additional benefits alongside its promotion of ecological stewardship. A consistent, guaranteed payment would help to alleviate poverty while reducing inequalities by ensuring that each individual within a given community was receiving the same viable sum. 

As explained by Dr Emiel de Lange, lead author of the WCS paper: “CBI more equitably distributes the costs and benefits of conservation because basic income schemes improve wellbeing, reduce poverty, and redress inequalities including gender inequity.” 

“Inequalities, including gender, are key drivers of biodiversity loss. CBI could enable communities to pursue their own visions of a good life and avoid exploitation by extractive industries. Moreover, through redistribution of wealth from affluent populations and/or harmful industries, CBI can reduce aggregate global consumption and environmental impact.” 

By increasing the cash flow of an entire community, the CBI could also be used to improve local standards of education, healthcare and similar services. It could unlock funding for vital infrastructure, including adaptive measures such as flood barriers or cooling systems. 

With just seven years remaining until the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are to be met, the need for holistic solutions is growing increasingly urgent. The UN itself has said that the goals are intrinsically interconnected, meaning that they will not be achieved in isolation. As global progress continues to falter, the proposed CBI could be seen as a perfect example of the integrated approaches that ought to be pursued. 

Can the world come to terms with the costs of a CBI? 

Despite the clear potential of a global CBI, the solution is not without its challenges. Its development would require clear definitions to be agreed upon by multiple stakeholders, while its implementation would necessitate various safeguards. 

Of course, the main barrier to the proposal is the investment required for its implementation. With the cheapest analysed option coming in at just over $350 billion per year, the minimum costs of a CBI would significantly exceed the $133 billion that governments allocated to conservation in 2020. 

When considering the costs of inaction, however, the proposal becomes far more reasonable. Recent analysis suggests that more than half of the world’s GDP is dependent on natural assets and services that are rapidly declining under the current system. Climatic changes are impacting global migration, leaving millions of people vulnerable while governments struggle to cope with the resulting imbalance of resources. 

Climate-induced migration may be driven by fast-onset events such as flooding or wildfires, or by slow-onset conditions including soil desertification or rising sea levels. While the former tend to have a more direct and immediate impact, typically resulting in forced displacement, the latter are more likely to have a gradual economic effect that leads to voluntary movement in pursuit of financial security. 

In either case, a CBI could provide a solution. Its support for conservation could reduce the occurrence of fast-onset events while its economic reassurance would provide an alternative source of income as well as funding for adaptive measures. 

The example of climate migration provides a useful anecdote when it comes to assessing the costs of proposed measures. Ultimately, a number that seems daunting at first glance is nothing in comparison to the scope of disaster it could potentially avert. 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts