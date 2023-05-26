UK policy must strengthen the demand for net zero materials

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The decarbonisation of UK industries may be determined by the demand for low-carbon materials, according to a policy briefing from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL).

CISL has called on the UK Government to drive the demand for low-carbon materials as a means of accelerating the industrial transition.

As some of the UK’s largest polluters, foundation industries are standing in the way of the country’s net zero goals.

By stimulating market demand, the Government could establish an enabling environment for industrial innovation.

CISL has called on the UK Government to introduce measures that would stimulate the demand for low-carbon materials. According to its latest policy briefing, this could be a critical step in driving the country’s transition towards its net zero goals.

Foundation industries are standing in the way of national decarbonisation

Foundation industries such as metals, ceramics, glass, and cement, are among the UK’s largest polluters. Combined, they emit around 50 million tonnes of carbon each year.

Of course, these industries also play a role in the country’s economy. Their contribution is far from minimal, with an estimated value of £52 billion per annum.

This places the UK in a difficult position, as the sector will require a dramatic overhaul if the Government is to achieve its net zero goals. At the same time, any restrictions enforced on foundation industries could have a detrimental effect on the national economy and the wider society it supports.

As things stand, the country is yet to come up with an answer. Current policies have failed to deliver meaningful progress, prompting several warnings that the UK is rapidly falling behind.

When considering the decarbonisation of foundation industries, it is also worth acknowledging the sector’s contribution to the activities of downstream suppliers. In the UK alone, these industries produce around 28 million tonnes of materials per year, which go on to be used in manufacturing and construction.

Ultimately, these downstream customers will be unable to decarbonise their own operations without the initial transition of their material suppliers. From vehicle manufacturing to property development, businesses will struggle to achieve their net zero goals.

With recent analysis suggesting that only 5% of UK companies have developed credible strategies, there is an urgent need to identify and remove the barriers to industrial decarbonisation. Failing to do so could result in the country losing its competitive edge before plunging further into economic and political turmoil.

CISL recommendations are focused on demand stimulation

When conducting a technical analysis in support of its briefing, CISL identified a number of obstacles standing in the way of decarbonisation. These included the high costs of low-carbon technologies, the lack of standardised data collection and the limited awareness of new materials.

The most significant challenge identified, however, was the catch 22 between supply and demand. Foundation industries were not receiving the demand that would ensure the viability of producing low-carbon materials. On the other hand, their downstream customers were unwilling to invest until supplies could be guaranteed.

With these findings in mind, CISL adopted the premise that increased demand would help to encourage industrial innovation. Its recommendations include the development of policies for demand stimulation, the design of new measures to support innovation, increased support for the scale-up of nascent solutions and strengthened collaboration with international markets.

“In the race to net zero, failing to address the industrial decarbonisation challenge can result in carbon leakage, growing import dependency and loss of revenue,” warned CISL. “This is a race that the UK cannot afford to lose.”

“Considering the multiple benefits that demand-led approaches could deliver, as outlined in this briefing, we would invite the government to undertake urgent action.”

Enabling conditions for the transition to net zero industry

From climate change and biodiversity loss to global pandemics and soaring costs, today’s world faces several complex challenges. With crisis situations unfolding on a regular basis, the need for innovation has never been greater.

Every problem requires an effective solution, and our traditional ways of doing things must be adapted and transformed. Incumbent industries are ripe for disruption, with various technologies, processes and materials emerging as new alternatives.

In previous decades, innovation has often been confined to the realms of the private sector. Policymakers tended to take a backseat, only stepping in to provide basic support and to encourage collaboration.

Nowadays, Governments’ role in innovation has drastically changed. This shift is clearly exemplified by the prevalence of targeted incentives, competitive funding opportunities and dedicated budgets. Often, these policies are designed to address specific areas of societal concern while supporting the country’s position on the global stage.

Without a comprehensive understanding of long-term demand, however, they are unlikely to prove successful. Unless there is a market ready and waiting, the resources invested in innovative solutions will be lost to lacklustre adoption.

All things considered, the UK Government would do well to take heed of CISL’s report. By stimulating long-term demand, it could establish the enabling conditions for industrial innovation to accelerate the country’s transition.