US regulators approve the sale of lab-grown chicken

UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat have been approved to sell their cultivated poultry products to the US market.

Within a matter of weeks, US consumers will be able to sample real chicken meat that has been grown in a cellular lab.

Cultivated meats offer the same tastes and textures as conventional alternatives, but their production is considered far more sustainable.

The US’ approval is likely to accelerate similar decisions in other countries, creating a viable opportunity for the nascent market.

Regulators in the United States have approved the sale of cultivated meat products offered by Eat Just’s GOOD Meat division and UPSIDE Foods. Having passed through several years’ of evaluation by both the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the lab-grown poultry will be available to consumers within a matter of weeks.

“This announcement that we’re now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the United States is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of GOOD Meat and its parent company. “We appreciate the rigor and thoughtfulness that both the FDA and USDA have applied.”

Cultivated chicken as an answer to the climate crisis

Cultivated meats are made by taking small cell samples from living creatures and feeding them with a mixture of carbohydrates, proteins, salts, vitamins and other ingredients that stimulate their growth and reproduction. As they are grown from real animal cells, they offer the same tastes and textures as regular meat while requiring far less land, water or chemical inputs.

As such, cultivated meat has been championed as a sustainable alternative to resource-intensive livestock farming. Studies have found that lab-grown products can be produced with fewer CO2 emissions than conventional beef, with further improvements available through process optimisation and the use of renewable energy. It has also been suggested that lab cultivation would reduce the amount of animal manure and synthetic fertilisers that would otherwise serve as major drivers of global pollution.

Although others have contradicted this evidence, highlighting the need for careful assessment, cultivated meat is rapidly gaining investors’ support. In the UK alone, the industry grew by around 400% to be worth £61 million in 2022. Similar growth was seen across Europe, while estimates suggest that the global market could reach up to $25 billion by 2030.

Policy’s role in sustainable transformation

To date, high costs and regulatory hurdles have prevented the cultivated meat industry from taking off. Without supportive policies and a clear path to market, producers are yet to achieve commercial success.

Now, the USDA has issued each company with a grant of inspection, confirming that their production facilities are compliant with its typical regulatory standards. The FDA, meanwhile, has confirmed that it has no further questions regarding the products’ safety.

While these may seem like simple bureaucratic checkboxes, they have been crucial in enabling the two businesses to bring their products to market. Indeed, despite the rising support for sustainable proteins, investors are likely to reach their limit when a viable path to market cannot be identified. Similarly, even the most curious of consumers are unlikely to sample a novel product that has not yet been recognised as safe for consumption.

Having gained the government’s approval, however, UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat have been able to advance their efforts. Scaled up production has now commenced, and additional items have been submitted for their own evaluation.

The companies’ success is a prime example of policy’s role in enabling the transition to more sustainable modes of living. With the official approval of government bodies, innovation can progress beyond the realm of ideas to become a backable, saleable solution.

US influence could prompt a global response

As a recognised global powerhouse, the US’ approval of cultivated meat could be the industry’s gateway to rapid expansion. Although such products have already been approved by smaller countries such as Singapore, there can be little doubt that the US influence will gain the attention of the global market.

There is something to be said for this competitive move, as much of the world remains cautious of alternative proteins. In Europe, Italy has gone so far as to ban the production and consumption of cell-based foods on the grounds that they endanger the country’s traditions. Others have taken a less extreme approach, investing in further research before considering official approval.

Caution can certainly be valid, but the urgency of the situation is becoming ever more pressing. Animal agriculture rumbles on, accounting for up to 57% of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with global food production. The environmental impacts of livestock farming are threatening the sector itself, as well as its supply of nutritious protein. Still, the US is among the few in the world that have taken direct action.

“Europe is falling behind as the rest of the world accelerates to deliver cultivated meat as part of a more sustainable food system,” says Alice Ravencroft, head of policy at the Good Food Institute (GFI). “American consumers will soon be able to taste real chicken made without farming animals – so European companies are beginning to look across the Atlantic to take their products to market.”

“Cultivated meat has the potential to slash emissions, boost our food security and expand consumer choice. The EU must step up its investment in the sector and ensure regulatory processes are robust and transparent, or risk missing out on this crucial climate solution and economic opportunity.”

This is not the first of the Institute’s warnings. It has previously advised that the UK Government should complement the rising investment in cultivated meat companies with a supportive policy framework that provides clear pathways to market and supports continuous research.

Following its recommendations, the country has invested £12 million to develop a cellular research hub and confirmed its plan of becoming a “global trailblazer”. Still, any approval of lab-grown meat is yet to be seen.

The US’ approval of two new products could spark this competitive ambition into play. Rather than be seen as falling behind, the UK and EU may take heed of the advice foreseen by the GFI. As more countries follow suit, cultivated meat can gain a foothold in the market that will enable its emergence as a viable, sustainable option.

SGV Take

The US’ approval of two lab-grown products marks a major step forwards for cultivated meat. With access to one of the world’s most powerful markets, companies can continue to develop their solutions with a viable path to commercial sales. This exemplifies how national regulations can be used to support and accelerate the innovation required for sustainable transformation.