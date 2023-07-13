Investors oppose relaxation of ESRS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors oppose relaxation of ESRS

A coalition of sustainable investors and asset managers have published a joint statement asking the European Commission to reconsider proposed changes to the EU sustainability reporting rules.
By Felicia Jackson
13 July 2023, 08:00 Updated: 13 July 2023, 17:04
  • Over 90 European investors called for the European Commission to reconsider proposals to relax aspects of the ESRS.
  • The proposals for reworking the ESRS would limit requirements for company sustainability reporting under the 2024 CSRD, and investors are concerned that could prevent them from effective reporting on their own investments.

The ESRS was intended to address data gaps across the EU sustainable finance rules. The proposals from the Commission move away from requiring certain key
disclosure indicators to be reported on a mandatory basis, but instead will allow the selection of those key disclosure to be subject to a materiality assessment.

In a joint statement European Sustainable Investment Forum (Eurosif),  alongside the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI),  the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) and UNEP FI as well as 93 asset managers, institutional investors and other financial markets participants, called on the European Commission to: “uphold the integrity and ambition of the first set of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), as envisaged within EFRAG’s final technical advice to the Commission published in November 2022.”

The statement said: “In light of the EU’s climate objectives and investors’ own climate commitments, reporting on GHG emissions, transition plans and climate targets should always be considered material and hence mandatory. This would ensure that investors can access information from their holdings to support the alignment of their portfolios with net-zero and the Paris Agreement targets.”

Why investors are concerned about changes to the ESRS

The issue is that changes to the ESRS could have implications for what companies are required to report under the forthcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The integrity of the ESRS is considered a crucial factor in to meeting EU climate and Green Deal goals and necessary to fill the sustainability data gaps across the EU. What is of particular concern is the fact that proposed changes might curtail investors ability to gain access to the relevant sustainability information necessary for them to meet their own reporting requirements under the EU’s Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Under the proposed ESRS, companies can now decide to omit certain datapoints if they assess the information not to be material. These datapoints, however, include information required by financial institutions to comply with their own disclosures and must be included in Pillar 3 and the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) reporting on a quantitative basis. Proxies or estimates would not be effective for this purpose and may expose firms to liability risks.

Aleksandra Palinska, Eurosif’s Executive Director, said: “The first set of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards, as published by the European Commission on 9 June, fails to address investors’ needs and risks undermining the effective implementation of the EU sustainable finance regulatory framework. The European Commission is now presented with a final opportunity to correct its course and find a compromise that would truly reflect all industry and stakeholders’ needs and better match the ambition of EU climate neutrality targets and the EU Green Deal.”

One of the reasons that investors are looking for mandatory rules around disclosure is that it is becoming increasingly apparent that voluntary codes and standards are only of use when interests are aligned. The marketisation of decision making focused on short term financial return means that decisions are not made on a long-term basis. This is critical for investment around climate risk, because its also apparent that the market has no real means of understanding, or pricing, climate risk in the long term.

What do investors want to see?

The signatories of the letter want the ESRS to require key climate disclosure indicators as mandatory, including scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions and disclosures enabling investors to assess the credibility of corporate transition plans.

They want the ESRS to ensure that environmental and social indicators relevant to SFDR, EU Climate Benchmark Regulation and Climate Benchmarks Delegated Acts, Pillar 3 disclosures and other investor reporting regulations are disclosed by in-scope companies on a mandatory basis.

The issue of materiality remains key – they are asking that if particular issues are not being addressed, that the regulations should require explanations as to why certain sustainability topics are not considered material by a company.

Transition plans are also a critical point – there is a body of research that suggests that many companies can’t even afford to invest in their own transition, so its increasingly important to understand what a company is saying they plan to do, and tracking whether they do it. The investor group wants the ESRS to reconsider the fully optional nature of: (i) own workforce disclosures on non-employees; and (ii) biodiversity transition plans to provide investors with information on how companies will align their strategy and business models in line with the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Interoperability remains at the heart of investor concern. They want the ESRS to ensure maximum possible interoperability of the ESRS with ISSB and GRI Standards, to reduce fragmentation across the global reporting landscape and support cross-border capital flows while upholding the double materiality principle enshrined in CSRD and ESRS.

Banks are also concerned about changes in reporting requirements

Banks are also calling for effective solutions that enable sustainability reporting for financial institutions. Industry advocacy group the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) also expressed concern about the implications of the proposed changes.

Oliver Moullin, Managing Director, Sustainable Finance at AFME , said: “The Commission’s efforts at streamlining reporting obligations can enhance proportionality and reduce the overall burden for companies. However, it should strike a balance with the overall objectives of the standards to strengthen disclosures, counter greenwashing, and enable financial institutions to fulfil their own disclosures, as well as investment decisions and risk management.”

The concern from AFME is that to ensure that financial institutions can effectively comply with their reporting requirements, it is essential that the Commission provides a solution to enable them to report effectively where relevant metrics have been omitted by their counterparties due to not being assessed as material. What is necessary is a solution that strikes the balance between flexibility and phase-ins with regulatory expectations and disclosure requirements which already apply to financial institutions.

In a statement AFME made further recommendations which that the Commission continues to improve interoperability between ESRS and international standards by (i) strengthening its engagement with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), including in relation to the financial materiality assessment, and (ii) developing comprehensive tools to map and help companies navigate the differences between EU and global standards.

SGV Take:

Investor concern that new regulatory guidelines won’t give them enough information to make risk-informed investment decisions is a strong signal of the direction of travel. Voluntry standards and market-based management are not working for climate and sustainability risk. Fundamentally market led decisions are predominantly about short term risk and the financial sector is waking up to the knowledge that they will be on the hook if greater clarity on climate risk reporting is not achieved. Who knows what the Commission will do in the end, but increasingly stringent reporting standards are likely to gain momentum, no matter how much industry complains about the burden of reporting. Its only a question of time.

