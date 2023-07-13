Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The European Parliament has endorsed an amended version of the EU Nature Restoration Law, leaving only final negotiations with Member States.

The EU’s Nature Restoration Law has been accepted by the European Parliament, now the details have to be agreed in the last part of the trilogue.

Action on degraded ecosystems is critical for building climate resilience and protecting the 55% of the world’s GDP that is dependent on nature.

With food, land and oceans being a major contributor to GDP while employing 40% of the global workforce, the opportunities of nature positive business have been valued at more than ten trillion dollars.

Businesses have reiterated their support for the legislation, noting hat a transition towards a nature-positive economy will bring economic resilience alongside a range of commercial opportunities.

Analysis from the World Economic Forum in 2020 suggested implementing nature-positive policies could generate an estimated $10 trillion in additional annual value while creating 395 million jobs by 2030. Meanwhile, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has said that every euro invested returns €8 to €38 in benefits, making the restoration of nature a necessary goal in climate, resilience and economic terms for states and industry.

Over 6,000 scientists from around the world published a letter arguing that opposition to the Nature Restoration Law made no sense from a scientific perspective – given that the research around nature protection and restoration consistently shows its multiple benefits.

Ahead of the vote, CEOs and executives from more than 80 companies representing almost every industrial sector signed another open letter, urging EU leaders to adopt ambitious legislation to address crises of nature and climate in unity.

What does the Nature Restoration Law involve?

The EU’s Nature Restoration Law is intended to repair the damage done to Europe’s nature. Initially, 20% of degraded land and seas must be restored by 2030, with the remaining 80% to be tackled by 2050. These measures will be critical for the economy, given the scale of activity that depends on natural systems.

The EU Nature Restoration Law aligns with several targets in the Global Biodiversity Framework, which demands that large companies and financial institutions must be required to assess and disclose their risks, impacts and dependencies on nature.

Over 400 companies supported the call to make this disclosure mandatory, willingly signing up for greater responsibilities and mechanisms that would hold them accountable. To them, the law is not just a tool for accelerating action but also a means through which they can engage with investors and consumers while also protecting the rights of indigenous people and local communities. It will complement the forthcoming implementation standards of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which are expected to ensure greater transparency while encouraging positive action.

A number of measures were watered down during the Parliament’s session, and the bill itself will go back to committee to see them refined. One railed back measure is a proposal to only implement the regulation once a review of food security has been carried out or, as the Parliament put it, “targets postponed if there are exceptional socioeconomic consequences.” This raises the question of whether or not those socioeconomic consequences are assessed over the short, medium or long term – and who is going to decide what’s ‘exceptional’.

There are also concerns that the Law’s call for the restoration of agricultural ecosystems has been removed – a requirement that had many farmers up in arms. While it’s been accepted that “restoring ecosystems crucial to combat climate change and biodiversity loss; reduces risks to food security”, the draft law does not impose any new protected areas within the EU.

The Parliament also said that “within 12 months of this Regulation entering into force, the Commission would have to assess any gap between restoration financial needs and available EU funding and look into solutions to bridge such a gap, in particular through a dedicated EU instrument.”

As with any environmental legislation, the key question is how much is it going to cost and who is going to be responsible for paying?

Why does the EU Nature Restoration Law matter?

Europe’s biodiversity is rapidly declining, while the effects of climate change are increasingly putting health and livelihoods at at risk. This is primarily due to extreme conditions such as floods, wildfires or drought, instances of which have increased in recent decades.

It is clear that many industries, particularly those such as agriculture or forestry, remain dependent on nature when it comes to preventing and adapting to these proliferating impacts of climate change. Indeed, soil degradation alone is costing the EU around €50 billion per year.

Land degradation costs more than 10% of global GDP in ecosystem services. In the euro area alone, it is estimated approximately three million companies are highly dependent on at least one ecosystem service. If nature loss continues, they will inevitably run in to critical economic problems.

Further delays in the implementation of urgent action would exacerbate the challenges posed by climate change and nature degradation, as the earth is already operating beyond its safe and just limits for humanity.

With immediate action, however businesses and investors can tap into significant opportunities. Indeed, the World Economic Forum has estimated that nature-positive products and services could generate up to $10 trillion annually for businesses. This suggests that ambitious environmental action will not only mitigates risks, it will also unlock the bloc’s economic potential while driving the transition to a nature-positive economy.

It has also been argued that the Nature Restoration Law will play a critical role enabling the EU to achieve the ambition expressed under the Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, the Farm to Fork Strategy, and the European Green Deal. The IUCN said in a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that “this proposed regulation for nature restoration will be a linchpin for the implementation of these commitments and a benchmark for any similar regulation.”

A difficult road to acceptance

There have been some challenges to the legislation as corporate lobby groups have been seeking a “regulatory pause” on environmental legislation in Europe. Indeed, reports have suggested that anti-nature lobbyists have been carrying out a disinformation campaign, a concern raised when the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) voted against the legislation in May 2023.

The European Parliament has found a way forward, though its current version of the Law is less ambitious than many businesses have been calling for. Amendments were adopted that aim to delay proposals and cut references to clear targets to protect and restore nature.

According to Eva Zabey, CEO of Business for Nature, what matters is that as EU Member States have already agreed on their common position, the European Council and European Parliament start negotiations to finalise the legislation focused on a nature positive climate friendly end goal.

Business is behind the new legislation

The open letter published by Business for Nature built on a public statement by businesses and business associations and other calls led by CLG Europe and signed by business and investor networks for ambitious EU legislation to protect and restore nature.

Zabey said: “Although this is a less ambitious version than the Commission originally proposed, it provides a foundation for the negotiations between the parliament and the council to finalize the law. Hundreds of businesses have been asking for ambitious policies to tackle the negative impacts of the dual climate and nature”

Nature risk is even more complicated that climate risk, and investors are increasingly concerned

Lack of understanding of nature risk, and the exposure that industries face, is a source of increasing concern. In April 2023, research from PwC concluded that nearly half of the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange are highly or moderately dependent on nature, compared with 40% on the NYSE.

The study warned of the increasing extent to which economic activities and natural ecosystems are linked, with 55% of global GDP—equivalent to about $58 trillion— being moderately or highly dependent on nature.

Worryingly, this figure represents an increase of around $14 trillion since estimates made in 2020. The stability of the financial system is at risk too, with more than half (50.6%) of the market value of listed companies on 19 major stock exchanges exposed to material nature risk – valued at nearly $45 trillion.

Investors are increasingly waking up to this challenge, recognising that the broader financial system is as yet unable to effectively address environmental risk. Recent extreme weather resulting in floods and droughts, and reports of record temperatures around the world are clear signals that the environment is changing. As temperature’s increase, supply chains will be affected, food crops and water will become less available and assets will increasingly be affected by changing temperatures.

The protection and restoration of nature is one of the best tools we have in terms of building resilience against the impacts of climate change. Well-managed ecosystems are critical not only to our survival, but also through their provision of safe operating conditions for businesses. To give just a few examples, healthy ecosystems can help to reduce the likelihood of flooding, landslides and heat stress, while removing pollutants from the air and water.

SGV Take

The fact that the Nature Restoration Law has survived is a important milestone, but the issue of who is going to pay for action remains a thorny one. Inflation is high and while there is little doubt that ecosystem and nature restoration will have multiple benefits at a macro and a micro level, funds have to be found to pay for action up front.