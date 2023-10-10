The sustainability insights you need each week, curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As the EU plans an exit from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), Timothy Foden at Boies Schiller Flexner explores the implications for the sustainable energy transition.

The EU’s recent exit and subsequent dissolution of the ECT will take away a legal tool from sustainable energy companies, which will have a serious impact on the green energy transition.

From a commercial standpoint, this could shake the confidence of investors who would have otherwise continued to finance sustainable energy projects and may look to invest elsewhere, such as in fossil fuels, further impacting the green energy transition.

It may also change the nature of dispute resolution in the future, including more claims in relation to battery metals and other resources needed to drive the energy transition.

About a decade ago, I was the lead associate on the first investment treaty case brought against Spain under the EECT, PV Investors v. Spain. The work was brutal – a fair share of nights spent sleeping under my desk – but I believed in the case. I was advising clients who had seen a bankable and reliable return on Spain’s promise to create a renewable power revolution.

As I saw it, the ECT was a crucial and effective legal tool to assist the proliferation of green energy, as the treaty applies with equal force to sustainable investments such as wind power, solar energy, and geothermal as it did to fossil fuels. Call it an unpopular opinion – NGOs, governments, and mainstream media certainly have – but the landscape for investor disputes has been profoundly changed by the EU’s decision to exit the ECT in a way that seriously impacts the sustainable energy transition.

ECT is mostly used by renewable energy producers

Simply consider the most recent ECT case statistics, which show that 58% of all cases under the ECT (pending and concluded) concern renewable energy (91 out of 157). The total damages claimed in those cases amount to €23 billion, but, notably, with only approximately €1.25 billion being awarded. In reality, the ECT is used most of the time by renewable energy producers and only in some of those cases does the renewable energy investor win – a fact that the detractors of the ECT always fail to take into account.

Protections for sustainable investments in Europe are now greatly diminished with the abandonment of the ECT by the European States and the European Union itself. That abandonment sends a clear message to investors that sustainable and renewable investment projects are no longer as viable an option for Europe. Sadly, many investors seeking returns surely turn their attention to other options, given the regulatory rollercoaster they’ve been on in Europe over the past ten years.

Conversely, legacy treaties relating to oil and gas, coal, and other fossil fuels are still subject to claims under bilateral investment treaty protections. We may very well continue to see more claims arise in relation to those energy sources, even with the demise of the ECT.

Weighing up financial risks

I see a clear tie between my work years ago when Spain revoked the framework for renewable energy investment and the recent demolition of the ECT. There is a reason why pension funds and teachers unions invested in solar power in Spain in the early 2000s.

Massive but lower-risk funds such as these are interested in moderate but sustained long-term returns for investors, confident in the frameworks in place to ensure compensation in the case of loss. Had Spain and the EU not turned its back on such frameworks, the large investor engine crucial to the energy transition may have been equipped with the confidence to continue to invest in other jurisdictions despite some risk, knowing they had recourse if their investments fell through.

Instead, investors have all walked away with awards that the likes of Spain and Italy won’t honour – the EU has effectively disallowed them from doing so. It’s not just that Spain and the EU pulled the rug out from investors with the change in regulations, it’s that they kept them on the floor after they fell on their backs by taking away their rights of recourse and refusing to honour awards that were in their favour.

This will have a real knock-on effect. Not only is there little confidence that investments in another jurisdiction with a similar scheme in place won’t result in a similar predicament, but investors will likely look elsewhere to put their money.

With regards to further disputes on the horizon, the next rash of claims that relate to renewable energy will be in battery metals, which are necessary for the transition as a whole –not just for electric vehicles but for the storage of electricity produced by renewables.

The states with an abundance of these resources are becoming increasingly more nationalistic and protectionist, and that is where the next fight is. For example, Mexico’s nationalization of lithium and West Africa’s changing regulatory landscape in respect of the same mineral. But investors in battery minerals will also need comfort, the comfort that tools like the ECT provided. Its abandonment therefore constitutes a true obstacle in the path of the energy transition.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.