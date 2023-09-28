Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is delaying the start of the statutory requirement for property developers, Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG).

BNG is a first-of-its-kind planning policy ensuring that developing land also contributes to the recovery of nature.

The rule was initially set to apply from November 2023 but is now being pushed back.

This creates confusion and uncertainty among affected industries and stakeholders, while further indicating that the country is losing its place as a climate leader on the global stage.

BNG was initially set to apply from November 2023 for developments in the UK’s Town and Country Planning Act 1990, unless exempt, and to small sites from April 2024. Defra has now announced that “upcoming legislation to bring in these rules will be laid in November” as “the first step in putting” BNG onto a formal statutory footing.

What has changed?

BNG will now apply from January 2024, while for small sites it will still be applicable from April 2024, and implementation for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, such as HS2, is planned for 2025.

Defra said that, by the end of November, it will publish all guidance and regulations including:

the statutory biodiversity metric, critical for calculating the correct biodiversity gain;

the draft biodiversity gain plan template, intended to help developers prepare for what they will need to complete during the planning application stages;

the Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan template, which will set out how the improved significant on-site and off-site habitats will be managed for the long term;

a package of BNG guidance that sets out further advice for landowners, developers, and LAs around their role and responsibilities in delivering mandatory BNG.

Trudy Harrison, biodiversity minister, said: “The updated timetable and guidance we are setting out today will help smooth the transition ahead of the Biodiversity Net Gain going fully live in January 2024.”

What is Biodiversity Net Gain?

Approved as part of the 2021 Environment Act, BNG is a first-of-its-kind planning policy ensuring that developing land also contributes to the recovery of nature, so that the habitat for wildlife is in a better state than it was before development – achieving a 10% ‘biodiversity net gain’.

It will affect a range of stakeholders. Land managers will be able to get paid by selling biodiversity units, while developers must try to prevent the loss of habitat where they are carrying out work. If that is not doable, they must create habitat either on-site or off-site – which will require measuring and assessing their impacts. Finally, the local authorities (LAs) will have to approve a BNG plan for development work before it can start.

According to Dr Michael Burgass, co-founder and director of consultancy Biodiversify, there is a lack of readiness as this measure marks a major shift in planning policy, which many LAs may not have the expert input to deal with. This could cause delays in planning and housebuilding, which the current Government would find unacceptable. Some £15 million has been committed to help them prepare.

“There has been work to prepare local authorities in terms of funding and regulations although I’ve heard in some cases it hasn’t been sufficient. Different local authorities are in different stages of readiness for it. Some LAs were already requiring net gain as we speak,” Dr Burgass said.

What are its benefits?

According to research from Joe’s Blooms released in September 2023, England will benefit from over 15,000 hectares of habitat each year once BNG is enacted. It is equivalent to 23,500 football pitches, including the creation of an additional 8,500 football pitches and avoiding the loss of over 15,000 football pitches of habitat per year.

Improving biodiversity will ultimately benefit people, the environment and the economy. Alongside boosting physical and mental health for local communities, greener neighbourhoods will help mitigate the effects of climate change by, for example, storing carbon, cooling down the temperature and protecting certain areas from flooding – which come with significant associated cost savings.

“Biodiversity Net Gain has been slowly creeping up the agenda for years. However, it’s about far more than protecting biodiversity. This is about climate resilience. In urban environments it’s about improving the green infrastructure. It’s about providing green and shady spaces. It’s about improving air quality, and making sure our cities are liveable as temperatures rise,” says Stacey Cougill, co-founder of sustainability consultancy Eight Versa.

“Given the heat waves we’ve experienced across the UK and the world over the past summer, this seems like an incredibly short-sighted and retrogressive step for the government to take.”

UK Government loses leadership on climate and nature

The news comes amid intense criticism of the UK Government, which has been backtracking on its climate commitment, for example by U-turning on net zero and approving the controversial Rosebank oilfield. Alongside creating confusion and uncertainty among affected industries and stakeholders, it also looks like the country is losing its place as a climate leader on the global stage.

The timing is especially difficult as the recently released State of Nature 2023 report warned that 16% of 10,000 mammals, plants, insects, birds and amphibians in the UK are under threat. More importantly in terms of food and agriculture, pollinators such as bees, hoverflies and moths, have decreased by 18% on average, whilst predatory insects, like the 2-spot Ladybird which help control crop pests, have declined by more than a third (34%).

Martin Baxter, deputy chief executive at professional body IEMA, comments: “The government’s delay to the introduction of biodiversity net gain for new developments risks compromising the achievement of the government’s recently announced Environmental Improvement Plan interim targets, and longer-term biodiversity targets set through the Environment Act.”

“Delays to key environmental and climate policy initiatives undermine confidence for businesses to invest for a sustainable future, and undermine key environmental protections that are intended to reverse the decline in nature,” he adds. “We have been working with businesses first hand to help prepare them for the introduction of new biodiversity net gain requirements and know very well how much further delay and uncertainty will impact negatively on their ability to do what is right for our natural environment.”

SGV TAKE

The news piles on the growing disappointment caused by the UK Government’s evolving stance on climate. Unlike other measures, which are being watered down, BNG is, at least for now, just being delayed.

This is a significant problem for the food and agriculture sector as reports show that pollinators are on the decline, which does not bode well for the sector in the UK.

The certainly exacerbates an already challenging environment for all involved, but ultimately does not undo the work companies and stakeholders have done so far – it is important however to keep on the pressure for action.