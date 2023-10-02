The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Politics continued to dominate the sustainability headlines, as lack of regulatory certainty is one of the major challenges to accelerating the deployment of capital. Sunak is taking a hatchet to green policies, the HE2 rail project and slowing action on nature in the UK.

In the US however, Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS has been charged $25 million for greenwashing in the US – a relatively insignificant amount for the firm, but an indicator of direction of travel for regulators.

$137m SDG funding gap can be resolved

While there is a clear understanding of how massive the climate finance gap is, there is less clarity about the funding gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is critical because it is about aligning development pathways towards more sustainable growth models, enabling developing countries to address social challenges of health, poverty, clean water as well as sustainable cities, equity, good jobs and more.

Capital as a Force for Good is a report that identifies six solution areas that can essentially address the UN SDGs and can over-deliver relative to the targets if rolled out at scale across the world. But with only seven years remaining before their 2030 deadline, meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals will require a global effort to mobilize capital, resources and stakeholders on a scale never seen before.

Despite a global spend of around $5 trillion in 2022 towards delivering the goals, the funding shortfall has remained stubbornly high and roughly constant compared to last year’s shortfall totalling up to $137 trillion.

Further, this shortfall is occurring against a backdrop of stalled progress, with the latest UN assessment showing that none of the 17 goals are set to be achieved by 2030, raising the urgent need for scaled solutions like the ones identified in the report.

Nature and biodiversity shareholder engagement to grow

With more than half of the world’s GDP reliant on nature and its services, depleting natural capital creates significant operational, regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk for investors and businesses alike, and negative economic repercussions globally. With the agreement of 2022’s Global Biodiversity Framework driving pressure on companies and investors to manage unaddressed risks, and the financial sector is looking to engage in driving behavioural change.

Nature Action 100 has announced member companies, and the start of investor engagement process to catalyse greater action on nature loss. As the first global investor engagement initiative to address the urgent crisis of nature and biodiversity loss around the world, Nature Action 100 announced a list of 100 companies in key sectors in which 190 institutional investor participants – representing $23.6 trillion in assets under management or advice – will engage.

The goal is to drive greater corporate ambition and action in eight key sectors that are deemed to be systemically important in reversing nature and biodiversity loss by 2030, as they are considered to have significant impacts on nature and are heavily dependent on ecosystem services to function. The sectors include biotechnology and pharmaceuticals; chemicals; household and personal goods; consumer goods retail; food; food and beverage retail; forestry and paper; and metals and mining.

Nature Action 100 was conceived by a group of investors known as the Launching Investor Group. It was later formed as a global initiative in December 2022 by the Launching Investor Group, along with the Secretariat and Technical Advisory Group. The Launching Investor Group includes AXA Investment Managers, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England, Domini Impact Investments, Federated Hermes Limited, Karner Blue Capital, Robeco, Storebrand Asset Management, and Christian Brothers Investment Services.

Blue bond framework could discourage over-fishing

Planet Tracker has launched a new report and framework proposing a ‘blue recovery bond’ – a novel financial product offering capital to fisheries in exchange for a temporary reduction in fishing. The report, Fishing for a Recovery, proposes this financial product that could improve the health of fish populations that billions depend on worldwide.

The demand for seafood is projected to rise to 267.5 million tonnes by 2050, up from 157.4 million in 2020, which is likely to push many fish stocks to unsustainable levels.

Planet Tracker’s recommended ‘Blue Recovery Bond’ involves financial institutions providing fishing companies with an upfront investment to fund a temporary reduction in fishing pressure. Once fish populations recover, companies repay investors through a levy on the catch.

The report analyses 295 fisheries on factors such as the health of existing fish stock, quality of management and environmental compliance, and finds 65 of them are strong candidates for the ‘Blue Recovery Bond’. This analytical framework is now available through Planet Tracker’s new interactive tool.

François Mosnier, head of the oceans programme at Planet Tracker said: “Fishers and investors in fishing companies rely on healthy ecosystems. With a Blue Recovery Bond, the interests of investors, fishers and fish are aligned. Returns can be high since fish populations regenerate quickly. We encourage participants in the fishing industry to try our new assessment tool to see whether it would benefit their fisheries.”

Asset management and divestment from fossil fuels

Given the introduction of Nature 100’s approach to corporate engagement, it is interesting that this week news broke that Denmark’s academic pension fund AkademikerPension, which oversees $20 billion in client assets, has completed a multiyear divestment program to remove oil and gas from its portfolio.

The fund said that it had sold its stake in Eni, the final oil and gas company in its portfolio. This marks the completion of a divestment program that began in 2019 and has resulted in the sale of all of AkademikerPension’s fossil fuel holdings, worth a combined 3.7 billion kroner ($520 million).

AkademikerPension’s chief investment officer, Anders Schelde, said that the fund had tried to work with oil and gas companies to change their climate strategies, but that these companies had refused to do so. Schelde also said that the divestments have had a neutral to slightly positive effect on returns, indicating that investors can divest from fossil fuels without sacrificing financial performance.

Government action continues to accelerate despite UK policy U-turn

While the UK’s single-use plastic ban came into play on 2 October, overall the UK’s u-turn on political support for net zero is a significant concern. Even the International Energy’s latest Roadmap to Net Zero 2050 has warned that the world needs more capital, and less politics. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said there is a strong and simple message: “Strong international cooperation is crucial to success. Governments need to separate climate from geopolitics, given the scale of the challenge at hand.”

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron launched the country’s “ecological plan” to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, in line with the EU’s interim climate goals. The plan is to do this through a significant increase in climate investment up to €10 billion in 2024, compared with €3 billion in 2023.

Aside from the expected investments in clean mobility and renewable energy, key areas of investment detailed under the plan include boosting building energy efficiency, developing energy technologies including hydrogen and renewable natural gas, and natural resources, farming, agriculture and forestry.

Then, in Ghana, the Energy Transition and Investment Plan has been announced. The plan marks Ghana’s commitment to fighting climate change and fostering economic development in tandem. It details a credible pathway for how Ghana can achieve net-zero energy-related carbon emissions by 2060 through the deployment of low-carbon solutions across key sectors of its economy, including oil and gas, industry, transport, cooking, and power.

All measures suggested in the plan represent a $550 billion opportunity for the international community to invest in sustainable development in Ghana. If the plan is achieved in full, it would generate 400,000 net jobs within Ghana’s economy.

The country’s existing Energy Transition Framework previously set a target of net zero by 2070, but this new plan shows Ghana has increased its ambition and is targeting net zero by 2060.

In the US, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has been called in front of the House Financial Services Committee to discuss the proposed climate risk disclosure rules to be released later this year.

One of the challenges is concerns that have been raised about the potential cost impact of reporting, especially around Scope 3. However the recent approval of new climate reporting regulation in California changes the overall playing field. Where one major jurisdiction puts in place regulation for reporting, companies need to comply meaning the funds necessary to achieve appropriate disclosure – that means that any direction from the SEC will not have the level of financial impact that many interested companies complained about.