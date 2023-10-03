Scottish Government advances its vision of sustainable agriculture

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Scottish Government has introduced a new bill, supporting its vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable, regenerative agriculture.

The Agriculture and Rural Communities Bill provides legal grounds for new support mechanisms to replace the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Policy devolution allows some leeway for contextualised creativity, but there are high expectations that local communities will have their needs met.

Though the new Bill offers some sense of hope, the details of available support are yet to be finalised.

Since departing from the EU, the devolved regions of the UK have been developing agricultural policies to replace the common legislation applied to the bloc. With a clear vision in mind, the Scottish Government has introduced a new bill that lays the legal foundations for its forthcoming support of sustainable farming.

“Our vision is for Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture” said Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s cabinet secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands. “Introducing this new Bill to parliament is a significant milestone in reforming the support systems that will empower Scotland’s farmers and crofters.”

Laying the groundwork for sustainable farming support

Currently, the UK’s agricultural policies are largely derived from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). Though it has now been several years since the UK departed the bloc, the CAP has continued to apply until alternative measures are fully developed.

This presents an enormous opportunity to promote the adoption of sustainable farming techniques. Each separate region now has the chance to establish its own unique framework of incentives and support mechanisms that align with its ambitions for the transformation of agriculture.

In 2022, the Scottish Government defined its vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable agriculture by helping farmers and crofters to increase their productivity while restoring biodiversity, adapting in response to the changing environment and contributing to the mitigation of climate change. The introduction of The Agriculture and Rural Communities Bill has laid the legal foundations upon which it hopes to deliver these goals.

The Bill is divided into five separate parts. First, it outlines the key objectives of agricultural policy and demands that Scottish Ministers must prepare a five-year Rural Support Plan. Next, it provides Scottish Ministers with official powers when it comes to providing different types of payment in support of sustainable farming, forestry and rural development.

Part 3 makes provisions that allow Scottish Ministers to amend any enactment based on the old CAP, while part 4 contains measures relating to agriculture and the identification of animals. For example, part 4 gives Ministers the authority to introduce professional training requirements for farmers. The final part of the Bill is reserved for more general provisions and intended dates of commencement.

In sum, the Bill empowers Scottish Ministers to develop new payment schemes in support of sustainable agriculture, forestry and rural communities. The transition from old CAP programmes is likely to take at least a few years, but Ministers now have authorisation to make adjustments as they see fit.

The Bill is accompanied by supporting evidence and analysis as well as a schedule of what guidance will be made available from now until 2025. Now that it has laid the groundwork for agricultural transformation, the Government has invited the public to participate in the research and design of its forthcoming Reform Programme.

A major milestone, but questions remain

Overall, it seems that the Bill’s introduction has been welcomed as an important milestone in Scotland’s agricultural journey. Essentially, the Bill serves as a promise of future support.

Of course, the support itself is yet to be detailed, finalised and delivered. With this in mind, many industry stakeholders are reserving their celebrations until the Bill’s lofty promise becomes a reality.

“Scottish agriculture is being asked to do much of the heavy lifting to meet Scotland’s climate and nature goals, whilst also continuing to produce food of the highest quality and sustain the socio-economic fabric of our rural communities,” said Jonnie Hall, director of policy at the National Farmer’s Union of Scotland. “Scottish agriculture is up to the task, but it will need economically viable support to provide financial stability.”

“While absolutely necessary, frustratingly this primary enabling legislation is also pretty bland – it lacks the obvious detail which farmers and crofters need now if they are to plan for and implement change,” he continues. “At first glance alone, it’s clear there are elements included in the Bill that we have advocated for from the outset. But there are also other sections that need real interrogation.”

“A lot is still to be decided and although we understand that this framework is necessary, the devil will be in the details,” adds Donna Smith, chief executive of the Scottish Crofting Federation.

Environmental organisations with an interest in the policy’s support for sustainable practices have responded with a similarly cautious yet hopeful perspective.

“The real test of this government’s commitments on climate and nature will be in the detail of secondary legislation,” comments David McKay, head of policy at the Soil Association’s Scottish division. “There is a finite amount of public money that must deliver on multiple policy objectives.”

“This bill is of huge importance, not only to farmers and crofters but to everyone in Scotland,” adds Deborah Long, chief officer of Scottish Environment LINK. “It will influence how our food is produced and how our land is used for decades to come.”

Long points out that hundreds of millions of pounds worth of public money is spent on farming each year. At present, this money is allocated with little consideration of how it is impacting the planet.

“To get where we need to be, at least three quarters of funding must support farming methods that work for nature, climate and people,” she continues. “The bill’s overarching objectives to encourage sustainable and regenerative practices and support on-farm nature restoration and climate mitigation are welcome directions of travel.”

Different approaches across the UK

Agricultural policy is almost entirely devolved, meaning that each region within the UK is taking a different approach. They are bound together by the Agricultural Support Framework, enshrining the need for collaboration, cohesion and the sharing of knowledge.

In England, the UK Government is replacing the CAP with subsidy schemes that offer rewards for sustainable farming and land management. There are three schemes in total, covering sustainable farming in general as well as landscape recovery and the protection of nature.

The Welsh Government is developing a framework based on the internationally recognised concept of Sustainable Land Management. Certain practices will be rewarded and business advice will be given, but there will also be stricter enforcement of regulations. Northern Ireland has adopted a more complex approach, featuring more than 50 decisions on future agricultural policies.

SGV TAKE

Devolution offers several benefits, as each region can introduce measures that fit the specific context of their agricultural sector. Governments can work more closely with local stakeholders, tailoring their decisions to meet the needs of farming communities. They can account for specific terrains and incorporate a clear understanding of their economic priorities. Scotland’s promotion of crofting is a perfect example of policies that are unlikely to apply throughout the UK, where such systems are very rarely in place.

Of course, this also means that each Government is held entirely responsible for meeting the needs of its people. Sustainable agriculture must be prioritised, but rural communities must not be forgotten. Scotland’s Bill suggests worthy intentions, but the delivery of its vision remains to be seen.