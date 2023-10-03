The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

London business improvement district Better Bankside has launched the Southwark Climate Collective, a 12-month programme to help close the sustainability ‘Intention Gap’ amongst small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The project to support SMEs on their sustainability journey has been funded with £653,000 from the Mayor of London – decarbonisation support will be free and offered to 160 Southwark SMEs.

The project is also intended to target specific challenges faced by ethnic minority-run SMEs in the borough.

Given the outsized importance of getting SMEs involved in decarbonisation pathways, the Climate Collective could provide a useful support model.

London Business Improvement District, Better Bankside has launched a pioneering initiative to close the ‘Intention Gap’ for small businesses when it comes to tackling their emissions.

SMEs are critical to achieving net zero

SMEs are the backbone of the economy and will play a critical role in economy-wide decarbonisation plans. While they may not have the visibility of the multinationals, they require as much if not more support to decarbonise. Their needs however are different.

SMEs employ 70% of the world’s workforce and contribute over 50% of global GDP according to the International Labour Organisation. Additionally, their impact on global supply chains means any global climate targets cannot be met without mobilising SMEs on climate. Their engagement will be critical if the world is to achieve its 2030 or even 2050 targets – and yet little attention is paid to their particular needs or concerns.

Many of the leading climate and sustainability frameworks, tools and technologies are focused on meeting the needs of countries or multinational market incumbents. Few SMEs have the same resources and capacity available as multinationals or even national market leaders.

What is the Climate Collective?

The Southwark Climate Collective (SCC) project will provide free decarbonisation support for 160 SMEs within the borough of Southwark.

Bringing together a powerful, cross-borough partnership of Team London Bridge, Southwark Council, The Blue Bermondsey and Elephant and Castle Business Forum, led by Better Bankside, the SCC will pool resources, advice and business relationships, to help SMEs decarbonise their operations in four areas: energy, waste, freight and supply chains.

In each stream, SMEs will receive the following:

Audit: technical review and baseline of business operations as per programme stream

Recommendation report: a summary of the audit with recommended actions tailored to each business to be able to achieve the programme stream target.

Business dashboard: interactive dashboard for businesses to monitor their progress against their programme stream target.

Three trainings: relevant sessions to support businesses to adopt recommendations for carbon emissions reduction.

Three network events: opportunities for knowledge sharing, peer-to-peer learning, and developing businesses’ networks.

Carbon Literacy training: upskill businesses more broadly on emissions targets and reporting.

Net Zero Toolkits: cohort-wide learnings from Southwark Climate Collective to share amongst businesses.

Celebration event: championing the businesses achieving their target.

Overall the goal is to achieve a 1,204 tCO 2 e reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by March 2025. SMEs will also be set a target to achieve throughout the course of one year connected to their selected decarbonisation steam (whether energy, freight, waste or supply chains.) The project also intends to extend the outcomes and learnings of the Mayor of London’s Business Climate Challenge.

The project has been funded by a £653,000 grant from the Mayor of London as part of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is in response to specific challenges faced by SMEs when it comes to the decarbonisation of their businesses.

The free, tailored sustainability support offered to the Southwark SMEs will allow them to take action in decarbonising their business operations and help prepare them for a low carbon transition. Decarbonisation pathways will be provided, and measurable targets set to stimulate action, while also enabling SMEs to procure ‘green’ low-carbon services, which in turn will stimulate the local green economy.

The findings, and most effective tools of the year-long project, will then be rolled out to support the decarbonisation of SMEs across the UK.

Among the 160 SMEs involved, the collective has a target to engage from Black, Asian or minority ethnic-owned or led businesses (London has the greatest proportion of entrepreneurs from Ethnic Minority groups).

Why is sustainability such a challenge for SMEs?

According to the UN-backed SME Climate Hub, There are a number of challenges facing SMEs in today’s operating environment. The current pressures on small businesses are both critical and complex; COVID recovery, Brexit, energy crisis, supply chain disruption and the increased cost of living.

The Energy Saving Trust 2022 report also indicated the need for a clear regulatory timetable to support the SME pathway to net zero, calling for the government to establish firm dates for future low carbon standards. It is essential for SMEs to be able to respond to coming regulations.

The end result of the complex challenges that SMEs face is causing an ‘Intention Gap’ – the gap between values and intention, and taking action. Their decarbonisation is being hampered by a lack of skills and knowledge (63%), funding (48%) and time (40%).

Nicole Gordon, chief executive of Better Bankside, said: “Two thirds of our members are SMEs, and we have a good understanding of the pressure points for these businesses and know that, when it comes to sustainability, there is an intention gap for SMEs.

“They want to do the right thing but often don’t have access to the tools, resources or technical expertise. Supporting business decarbonisation measures is critical to us achieving our wider climate objectives but can also play an important cost-saving and efficiency role in their day-to-day operations.”

Yet with SMEs accounting on average for about 80% of economic activity in most economies, they are vital for achieving 2030 net zero targets. In London, it’s even more important as they account for over 90% of the business population and an estimated 40% of the UK’s non-domestic emissions.

SGV TAKE

It’s incredibly important to engage SMEs in the process of decarbonisation, as every part of the economy needs to be transformed. If the Better Bankside project is a success, it could provide an incredibly useful tool for interventions which deploy innovative economic, environmental and social action at a local level, responding inventively to urban challenges.