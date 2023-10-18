COP28: EU “missed the mark” on fossil fuels phaseout positioning

Subscribe for weekly sustainability insights and decision critical information. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The EU has approved conclusions that will serve as its general negotiating position for COP28, but its view on a fossil fuels phaseout has disappointed climate campaigners.

The EU agreed that the net zero transition will require a global phase-out of unabated fossil fuels and a peak in their consumption in this decade.

This leaves open loopholes to continue using fossil fuels if certain measures are taken to reduce their emissions intensity and reinforces reliance on unproven technologies.

The bloc’s position comes as a major blow amid widespread concerns that the summit will once again result in watered-down commitments to the energy transition.

The European Council has approved conclusions that will serve as the EU’s general negotiating position for COP28, the global climate conference to be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. Its main agenda items are expected to be the first global stocktake, the mitigation work programme and the global goal on adaptation.

Phasing out fossil fuels

The Council agreed that the net zero transition will require a global phase-out of unabated fossil fuels and a peak in their consumption in this decade. It said that the energy sector should be “predominantly free of fossil fuels well before 2050”, as well as “striving for a fully or predominantly decarbonised global power system in the 2030s, leaving no room for new coal power, since cost-effective emissions reduction measures are readily available”. It also called for a phase-out as soon as possible of fossil fuel subsidies which do not address energy poverty or just transition.

EU Member States remained divided on the issue of a fossil fuel phaseout until the Council meeting, with a number calling for a full phaseout rather than just of unabated emissions. According to Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, this leaves open loopholes to continue using fossil fuels if certain measures are taken to reduce their emissions intensity. There is no clear definition of abatement, however, and the technologies being touted as solutions, such as carbon capture and storage, are yet unproven at the scale needed for a meaningful impact.

“The EU has collectively missed the mark by calling only for a global phaseout of ‘unabated’ fossil fuels. Instead of throwing a lifeline to the fossil fuel industry and placing a risky bet on an unproven, highly expensive method of capturing their carbon emissions, it is far more cost-effective to rapidly phase out fossil fuels and intensify efforts to build a fully renewable energy system. The EU must remedy its position at COP28,” said Chiara Martinelli, director at CAN Europe.

“At COP28, all parties should agree to a rapid, just and equitable global phase-out of fossil fuels in all sectors in line with the 1.5C temperature limit by 2050 at the latest. For the EU, this means coal must be phased out no later than 2030, fossil gas no later than 2035 and oil at the latest by 2040. As part of the much-needed, just global energy transition, the EU must furthermore back up its verbal support for developing countries with strong financial commitments to accelerate the shift to a people-centered, fully renewable energy system.”

The Council is also calling to triple installed renewable energy capacity to 11 TW and double the rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, while respecting each country’s national energy mix. It stressed that cooperation with developing nations is crucial to address the challenges and secure the benefits of the transition.

Laurie van der Burg, co-manager global public finance at Oil Change International, said: “The EU seems to be the very first negotiating party that will aim to add a timeline to the commitment to phase-out ‘inefficient’ fossil fuel subsidies at COP28. But it is a real shame that it weakened the call from earlier drafts for these subsidies to be phased-out by 2025 – a timeline it already agreed to as part of the G7.”

“Governments worldwide still waste over a trillion dollars a year on fossil fuel subsidies. Redirecting this money to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and social protection measures is both a matter of urgency and a huge opportunity to free up significant sums that can be used to keep climate and energy access goals in reach. If the EU wants to be effective in Dubai it should decisively raise the bar on this agenda instead of promoting obscure positions and backsliding on previously agreed timelines.”

The Global Stocktake

Also as part of its positioning, the bloc highlighted the importance of carrying out the first Global Stocktake, a process designed to assess how the world is responding to climate change and a core element of the Paris Agreement.

At COP26 and at COP27, all parties to the Paris Agreement, including the EU, pledged “to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions as necessary”. In light of its domestic policy framework, the EU is estimated to slightly surpass its current commitment and cut at least 57% net emissions by 2030, from a 1990 baseline. CAN Europe noted that, however, the EU should achieve cuts of at least 65% gross, or 76% net emission reductions by 2030. This would represent its fair share to the objective of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, considering that the bloc is a major historic emitter and wealthy economy.

“The EU has stated clearly that the Global Stocktake should set out pathways that keep the 1.5ºC limit within reach. But the EU’s own domestic actions still fall short from reflecting their fair share,” commented Sven Harmeling, international climate policy coordinator at CAN Europe. “We urge the EU to support an outcome of the stocktake grounded in science, and a recognition that it needs to do more to align climate action and finance with its historical responsibilities and global justice.”

EU ministers welcome the launch of the mitigation work programme and the just transition work programme, as well as the dialogue on the global goal on adaptation.

In this context, the Council reiterated the importance for all parties of “making greater efforts” to integrate adaptation and resilience into plans across all relevant sectors. It highlighted the increasing efforts by the EU and Member States to implement adaptation strategies and plans, such as the EU Adaptation Strategy.

Loss and damage

The issue of loss and damage has been a point of contention for a while. A funding facility was agreed at COP27 in 2022, but the failure to agree on a phase-out of fossil fuels was seen as a hurdle to the progress made on the loss and damage front.

The term has a loose definition but, effectively, ‘loss’ refers to climate impact on infrastructure and land, while ‘damage’ is meant to fund the defence of ecosystems which have been destroyed by extreme weather events. Basically, it refers to those changes that cannot be addressed by mitigation or adaptation and are unavoidable.

The scope of COP28 is to deliver and operationalise the fund and funding arrangements for loss and damage. As part of the EU positioning, Member States recognise that the existing funding arrangements need to be strengthened and note the potential of the multilateral development banks and the international financial institutions in this regard. Ministers called on all countries to scale up their efforts to mobilise financing from all sources to support climate action.

In addition, the EU said it is determined to work with all parties to:

– continue promoting the implementation of the enhanced transparency framework

– foster an inclusive discussion on the future of UNFCCC focusing on improving the efficiency of the process and facilitating participation

– advance the ambitious implementation of the Glasgow work programme on action for climate empowerment and its action plan

– address the gender dimension to leverage the full potential of climate policies

– further discussions under the Sharm El-Sheikh Joint Work programme on the implementation of climate action in agriculture and food security.

SGV TAKE

COP28 has already created controversy by appointing Sultan Al-Jaber, the head of major oil producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as the President-Designate of the conference, showing strong ties with the fossil fuel industry. There are widespread concerns that the summit will once again result in watered down commitments to the energy transition, and the EU’s position comes as a major blow. The bloc has demonstrated to be a leader in sustainability with its ambitious climate policies and could have been a powerful voice on the global stage of COP28. If it is now backtracking from a complete phaseout of fossil fuels, who will advocate for it?