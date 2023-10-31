US EPA faces lawsuit for failing to set climate pollution cap

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Two US states, a Native American Tribe and nonprofit organisations have filed a formal notice of their intent to sue the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The parties intend to sue the EPA for failing to set science-based national greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution caps in the country following a petition.

The US is the largest historical emitter of GHGs, solely responsible for over 20% of historical emissions and still the second-largest emitter in the world.

The petition calls for a legally binding framework for all US states to keep GHG pollution under a national cap, which would require businesses to cut and report emissions across all sectors.

The formal notice was issued by the Arizona-based San Carlos Apache Tribe, Oregon, Minnesota, US-based environmental nonprofit organisation The Centre for Biological Diversity (CBD), and 350.org, an international grassroots movement.

“In what’s likely the hottest year on record, it’s never been clearer that the EPA should set a national cap on planet-warming pollution,” said Maya Golden-Krasner, deputy director of the CBD’s Climate Law Institute. “We don’t have time to leave powerful climate tools sitting on the shelf. As we approach December’s international climate talks, a limit on greenhouse gas pollution would show the world that the Biden administration is serious about confronting this global emergency.”

A petition for GHGs to be nationally capped

The main instrument for air pollution control in the US, the Clean Air Act (CAA) is a federal law that regulates air emissions from mobile and stationary sources. Under this, the EPA can establish National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which include nationwide concentration limits for the designated polluting gases or ‘criteria pollutants’ that are legally binding.

According to the notice, the NAAQS is the EPA’s ‘most far-reaching and important tool’ for tackling air pollution. Using this framework, the CAA has been successful in driving huge reductions in pollution, with the combined emissions of the six most common pollutants dropping by 74% between 1970 and 2018.

In 2009, 350.org and the CBD petitioned the EPA to use its authority under the CAA to list GHG pollution as a criteria pollutant and set a pollution cap in the form of NAAQS for seven main types of gases. The cap that the groups proposed for CO2 was 350 parts per million (ppm), a number from a 2008 study that determined what should be considered safe levels.

A nationwide GHG pollution cap is the centre of the ‘Climate President’ action plan and draft executive order issued to President Biden by the CBD and supported by over 750 climate and environmental groups, including the Climate Justice Alliance, Data for Progress, Greenfaith and Greenpeace USA.

Can it come into force?

The Trump Administration denied the petition in January 2021, stating that it was “unreasonable and inappropriate” to establish an NAAQS for GHGs.

It considered the framework’s signature state implementation plans unsuitable for limiting concentrations of the planet-warming gases as GHGs are “global pollutants” that are “dispersed evenly”, while the plan will be implemented to limit concentrations in a single state. Thus, actions by businesses within a state may not reflect in its local GHG concentrations as this is affected by global emissions.

In March 2021, however, the EPA under Biden overturned the previous denial and agreed to reconsider the petition, stating that under Trump “the agency did not fully and fairly assess the issues raised”.

In the more than two years since, action is yet to be seen. In July 2022, seven US states, including Minnesota, Oregon and the territory of Guam piled pressure on President Joe Biden and the EPA to set the cap.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling in June 2022 in a case that related to the CAA and the extent to which the EPA can regulate CO2 emissions to address climate change. It ruled that the EPA lacked the authority to specifically regulate industries such as the power sector by requiring fossil-fuel plants to switch to renewables, but suggested that it may be more suitable for the agency to set a national GHG cap.

Zaneta Sedilekova, director at Planet Law Lab and risk advisor at Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative, says that the 2009 petition’s focus on setting a nationwide rather than industry-specific pollution cap seems in line with the 2022 judgement. She says: “However, it remains to be seen whether it will lead to a different result than its 2022 predecessor given that it is testing the same tension between Congress and the EPA, yet admittedly relying on a different provision of the Clean Air Act.”

The notice gives the EPA 180 days to reply to the notice and the petition. The EPA has been contacted for comment.

How would a nationwide GHG pollution cap affect US businesses?

According to the notice issued, current US policies are not sufficient to reach the Biden Administration’s goal of achieving net zero by 2050, as over 40% of GHG emissions come from sources for which the Government has not proposed any regulatory rules. These include industrial sources (23% of emissions as of 2021), residential and commercial buildings (13%), and agriculture (10%).

If implemented, the standard would have a tremendous impact on reducing GHG emissions as it would apply across all sectors of the economy. States would be required to submit state implementation plans and, once the EPA approves the proposed plan, it will be enforceable in federal court.

States would have flexibility on how they choose to cut pollution to meet this national cap. Under the plan, businesses would be legally required to reduce their GHG emissions and invest in accurate monitoring and reporting systems to ensure compliance with the NAAQS.

Sedilekova adds: “This lawsuit aims to utilise much more comprehensive mechanism under the Clean Air Act that would enable emission reductions to occur on much wider scale and across multiple industries.”

“If successful, the greenhouse gas pollution cap is likely to exponentially increase transition risk for US corporate players across all sectors, including residential and commercial buildings and agriculture, which currently have no rules for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.”

It could also possibly create a ‘cap-and-trade’ programme, similar to the emissions trading schemes of the EU and UK that also includes national GHG caps with designated allowances for companies and a carbon market. Businesses successful in reducing their emissions could sell excess allowances.

Growing hazards for US states and organisations

The US is the largest historical emitter of GHGs and remains the second-largest emitter annually even today. As years pass, threats from climate change have only burgeoned globally, with 15,000 deaths in 2022 attributed solely to heatwaves, and over $165 billion of damages from 2022’s climate disasters alone in the US.

The clock for climate action is also ticking briskly. Far from the 350ppm limit, atmospheric CO2 measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii reached 424 ppm In May 2023, and the global 1.5°C benchmark has already been breached for over a third of 2023.

“Over the past decade, drought and fires, both exacerbated by climate heating, have increasingly plagued our communities, which already face disproportionate harm from toxic pollution from copper smelters and other sources,” said Terry Rambler, chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. “These conditions pose a real threat to tribal lands and resources.”

Oregon and Minnesota also cited increasing threats from climate change as part of the reason for the lawsuit being filed.

For example, air pollution related to GHG emissions annually generate more than $800 million in health care costs in Minnesota, warmer winters have shortened the season for ice fishing and ice skating, while droughts and extreme weather threaten crop harvests.

Oregon has been plagued by wildfire smoke, floods, landslides, heatwaves, drought and damaged fisheries, among other reasons from climate change. The state reported that fire seasons last roughly 100 days longer than in the 1970s.

SGV TAKE

With deaths and health risks from climate change continuing to rise, the notice to the EPA is a sign that stakeholders are not willing to tolerate delays in the implementation of stringent climate plans across the board. The use of climate litigation to hold the Government accountable is in line with recent trends as lawsuits are on the rise.