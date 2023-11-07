King’s Speech urged to boost public health via corporate disclosures

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

ShareAction has called on the Government to use this year’s King’s Speech to boost public health by introducing mandatory requirements on companies’ and investors’ social impact and the risks posed by social issues.

ShareAction is calling for the Government to implement its delayed Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime and ensure that this includes issues such as health alongside the environment.

The UK economy loses as much as £77.5 billion per year as workers are less productive due to ill mental or physical health, an issue to which many companies are contributing.

This demand, however, collides with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcements for the King's speech, where the Government said it would back its commitment to new oil and gas.

What is the SDR regime?

The regime has been developed by the UK Government to prevent greenwashing and drive decision-useful information on sustainability across the economy. It will involve requirements specific to different sectors based on the same framework to ensure consistency across the value chain.

The corporate disclosures will include UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards based on the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards and transition planning, set by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for listed companies and the Department for Business and Trade for private companies.

Asset managers and asset owners will have to compile their own disclosures about how they take sustainability into account when managing investments on behalf of clients, plus product-level disclosures on their investments.

The FCA has postponed the release of its requirements twice, with the policy now expected for the final quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, requirements for asset managers are expected to be finalised before the end of 2023. According to PwC, this misalignment will pose challenges as investors will not be able to properly assess the credentials of their portfolio companies if these are not required to issue disclosures.

Why should businesses address their negative social impacts?

It is widely recognised that business activities take a toll on the environment, but the same applies to society – and these issues often go hand in hand. For example, high levels of air pollution can cause severe respiratory issues and exacerbate other diseases, while unhealthy food contributes to a whole host of health issues that can affect the quality of life and shorten life expectancy.

Companies not only have the moral duty to have a positive impact on the people they interact with, but this can also affect their licence to operate and lead to economic losses. As explained by Fergus Moffatt, head of UK policy at ShareAction: “Ill health harms the wellbeing of communities, creates a drag on our economy and increases pressure on health services.”

Indeed, the UK economy loses as much as £77.5 billion per year as workers are less productive due to ill mental or physical health; employees lose an average of 30.4 working days each year due to sickness and underperformance in the office because of these reasons. In the US, oil and gas production is responsible for $77 billion in annual health costs as pollutants affect people’s lives.

Health just as important as environmental impact

The SDR regime was withdrawn from the Queen’s Speech in 2023, which ShareAction said was a missed opportunity to support the UK’s climate ambitions by streamlining reporting around environmental impact. Health and other social factors were not included in the proposed plans.

“Well-designed policy is key to unlock the potential of businesses and their investors to have a more positive impact and help shape fairer, healthier societies,” Moffatt added.

“To boost public health, we’re calling on the Government to include mandatory social and health reporting in its new policy agenda. This greater transparency would drive up accountability and ambition, giving shareholders the information they need to ensure the companies they invest in are having a positive impact on people.”

Indeed, the race to net zero has seen sectors such as construction focus more on emissions than on safety. A study carried out on behalf of the Building Engineering Services Association found that its clients were more focused on meeting their net zero goals than complying with the Building Safety Act. Switching to new ways of working, however, should not come at the expense of public health.

SGV TAKE

ShareAction’s call serves as a reminder that the corporate world impacts people in a range of ways, all of which must be addressed to ensure a fair society. This is in the best interest of governments as it will put less pressure on public services, for example in the case of health.

The demand for social disclosure requirements, however, collides with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s climate policy announcements for the King’s speech, where the Government said it would back its commitment to new oil and gas by legally requiring the regulator to conduct a licensing round every year. Alongside other U-turns on climate policy previously taken by the current Government, this is yet more proof that the UK is losing its position as a global climate leader.

This is also a step back in terms of health, as it signals to companies that they can continue with business as usual for a longer period of time, ultimately at the expense of ordinary people subject to pollution. Businesses operating in the UK, however, can always take a long-term view and change their operations to position themselves as ‘social champions’, which can give them a competitive edge.