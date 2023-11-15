Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Policy

COP28: national governments must strengthen climate ambitions, says UN

The United Nations has released its report on current national climate action plans, warning of insufficient ambition to date. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
15 November 2023, 07:30 Updated: 15 November 2023, 09:24
United Nations flag.
United Nations.

The United Nations has released its report on current national climate action plans, warning of insufficient ambition to date. 

  • The United Nations is calling on national governments to step up their commitments to tackling climate change.
  • Strategies already in place will not be enough to avert a global climate catastrophe.
  • COP28 provides ample opportunity for governments to step up to the mark, with their revised plans of action likely to impact businesses all over the world.

Just two weeks ahead of 2023’s COP28 Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations (UN) has published its reports on the strategies laid out by national governments as a means of averting a global climate catastrophe. According to its analysis, the plans and commitments already in place simply do not go far enough. 

National plans are lacking ambition 

In 2015, governments from all over the world came together to establish the Paris Agreement. The landmark international treaty was adopted by 196 parties in total, forming a legally binding commitment to prevent the average global temperature from rising by more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 

Each participating country was asked to prepare a ‘Nationally Determined Contribution’ (NDC), outlining the specific actions it would take in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Now, the UN has analysed every NDC submitted or updated before 25 September 2023. 

According to its report, the commitments in place are nowhere near ambitious enough.

Despite scientists’ recommendations that greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43% from 2019 to 2030, the UN projects that they will only fall by 2% even if all NDCs are implemented exactly as planned. Although this suggests that emissions will peak before the end of the decade, they will still have increased by around 8.8% since 2010. 

Of course, there is also plenty of room for things to go wrong. Each country’s ability to fulfil its NDC will require a wide range of resources as well as the cooperation of fellow governments. Without appropriate financing mechanisms, technological developments, market opportunities or the sharing of skills and knowledge, they are likely to run into challenges. 

“Today’s report shows that governments combined are taking baby steps,” said Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change. “Every fraction of a degree matters, but we are severely off track.” 

Long-term strategies hampered by ongoing uncertainty

Alongside its analysis of NDCs, UN Climate Change has issued a second report on national strategies for reaching net zero emissions by or around 2050.  

To date, 75 of the signatories to the Paris Agreement have developed such strategies. Together, these countries account for almost 90% of the world’s GDP, 77% of global emissions and just under 70% of the entire population. As such, their efforts towards achieving net zero could make a truly transformative difference. 

Indeed, the analysis indicates that existing long-term strategies could see the implementing countries reducing their emissions by almost two-thirds between 2019 and 2050. Once again, their success depends on the availability of resources and consistency of governmental direction. Ultimately, the report concludes with the warning that uncertain targets and political delays could push these results out of reach. 

Capturing the opportunity for greater ambition

The UN’s reports could not be more timely. From 30 November until 12 December, world leaders will gather for the COP28 convention on climate change. Over the course of a couple of weeks, governments will negotiate plans for future action. 

This year’s convention will also conclude the first Global Stocktake of progress so far. Each country’s performance has been evaluated, with the findings to form the basis of their revised NDCs.  

“COP28 must be a clear turning point,” Stiell advised. “The Global Stocktake report released by UN Climate Change this year clearly shows where progress is too slow. But it also lays out the vast array of tools and solutions put forward by countries. Billions of people expect to see their governments pick up this toolbox and put it to work.” 

“It’s time to show the massive benefits now of bolder climate action: more jobs, higher wages, economic growth, opportunity and stability, less pollution and better health.” 

“Today’s synthesis report of national climate plans underscores the need for us to act with greater ambition and urgency,” agreed Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, president designate of COP28. “COP28 must be a historic turning point in this critical decade for Parties to seize the moment of the Global Stocktake to commit to raise their ambition and to unite, act and deliver outcomes that keep 1.5C within reach, while leaving no one behind.”

SGV TAKE 

The latest reports from the UN highlight the importance of forthcoming negotiations. Now more than ever, governments will be under pressure to step up to the mark. 

In doing so, they are likely to introduce various policy measures that will have a fundamental impact on the ways in which businesses can operate. While this may pose certain challenges, it also presents a unique opportunity for companies to fulfil their own role in driving the transition to an inclusive, sustainable future. 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts