EU to restrict waste exports in landmark agreement

European Union member states have agreed to restrict the export of hazardous and harmful waste within the EU and to non-Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

The lawmakers reached a provisional political agreement to update the EU Waste Shipment regulation.

In 2021 alone, the EU exported over 33 million tonnes of waste to non-EU countries where it can often be mismanaged or incinerated, leading to environmental harm and severe health problems for local residents.

The Parliament and Council are yet to formally approve the agreement, which is likely to bring many new opportunities in the waste management industry.

In a landmark agreement, yet to be formally approved, the EU Council and Parliament’s negotiators agreed to stricter regulation of waste exports from its 27 member states. It came as world leaders gathered in Kenya to negotiate a global treaty on plastics.

Pernille Weiss, Rapporteur and member of the European Parliament, said: “The result of our negotiations will bring more certainty to Europeans, that our waste will be appropriately managed no matter where it is shipped. The EU will finally assume responsibility for its plastic waste by banning its export to non-OECD countries.”

“Once again, we follow our vision that waste is a resource when it is properly managed, but should not in any case be causing harm to the environment or human health.”

The toxic trail of EU plastic waste exports

The bloc has one of the highest rates of annual plastic consumption per capita, at 150kg in Western Europe, more than twice the global average of 60kg. In 2021 it exported a staggering 33 million tonnes of waste to non-EU countries, and over 1.1 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2022 – half of which went to non-OECD countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, while 33% was shipped to Türkiye.

This level of consumption and export has spelt dire consequences for communities globally. Between 1990 and 2019, only a minuscule 4% of global plastics produced were recycled, while the rest were dumped in toxic landfills (39%) or incinerated (10%).

These practices can have devastating impacts on the environment and people. Burning plastics releases air pollutants that can cause long-term damage to the nervous, endocrine, immune and reproductive systems, while leaching poisons into water bodies and soil. For example, a 2022 Bloomberg investigation found that plastic recycling exported from the US to a small town in North India left residents with severe health problems from the toxic fumes, including an estimated 30% increase in respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis.

Pui Yi Wong of the Basel Action Network, which is based in Malaysia, said: “Many of us living in non-OECD countries face relentless illegal dumping, open burning, and microplastic pollution in the vicinity of plastic recycling facilities. We are reassured that the EU has heard our pleas and is acknowledging the horrific impacts caused by over-consumption of plastic and the export of its waste. Time is ripe for other high-income countries to also take responsibility – the USA, the United Kingdom, Japan, among others.”

The updated EU Waste Shipment Regulation

Current international regulations include the Basel Convention that regulates the control of transboundary movements of hazardous wastes and their disposal. The OECD’s legally binding control system regulation also facilitates and controls the transboundary movement of waste to be processed and recovered solely between OECD countries.

The EU Waste Shipment Regulation is the primary legislation overseeing trade in waste in and out of the bloc. If the new agreement is formally approved, exporting plastic waste to non-OECD countries will be banned two and half years after its enforcement.

EU exports of non-hazardous wastes and mixtures of non-hazardous wastes for processing and recovery of materials will only be allowed to those approved non-OECD countries that consent and fulfil certain criteria. They will have to be treated in an “environmentally sound manner” and comply with international labour and workers’ rights conventions.

Moreover, plastic waste export to even OECD countries outside the EU will be subject to stricter conditions, including an obligation to apply the prior written notification and consent procedure and closer compliance monitoring.

The legislation will also see the ban of all waste destined for disposal within the EU, except if consented to and authorised under the strict conditions of the prior written notification and consent procedure in well-justified cases.

In a bid to reduce illegal waste shipments, the deal also encourages establishing an enforcement group to improve cooperation between EU countries and carry out inspections. Information and data on waste shipments is also expected to be digitalised through a central electronic hub to improve transparency.

Lauren Weir, senior campaigner at the Environmental Investigation Agency on behalf of the Rethink Plastic Alliance, said: “This is a signal that the EU is finally beginning to take responsibility for its role in the global plastic pollution emergency.”

How will this impact business?

In the circular economy plan, part of the European Green Deal, the EU Commission had committed to addressing waste exports. This regulation is expected to boost the EU’s climate neutrality, zero pollution and circular economy plans.

While it will undoubtedly cause some level of disruption, the new legislation can also open up new investment opportunities in the waste management industry. It will also encourage a shift to more circular behaviours and reduce harm to local communities and environments in non-OECD countries, which are expected to see a rise in domestic recycling capacity when import rates drop.

Nevertheless, organisations such as Rethink Plastic Alliance and Break Free From Plastic have been campaigning for an end to all plastic waste exports outside the EU, rather than just to non-OECD countries.

Dr. Sedat Gündoğdu, a microplastics researcher at Çukurova University in Türkiye, said: “The ban of plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries is a significant decision, however, it is disappointing to not see a total export ban on shipments – and not even a ban on hazardous and mixed plastic waste – to Turkey, which is both the largest importer of plastic waste in the EU and an OECD member.”

SGV TAKE

The dumping of plastic waste by countries in the Global North to those in the Global South amounts to a type of impunity in waste processing – whereby the EU can meet its recycling targets by shifting social and environmental costs elsewhere. This legislation should be formally approved to incentivise better waste processing within EU Member States, and perhaps rethink the system that leads us to produce so much waste.