The European Parliament has published its position ahead of COP28 in Dubai, including agreeing upon a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty.

The resolution is focused on the agreement of a phase-out of new investment in oil, gas and goal, seen as critical in achieving net zero.

While the initial focus was on cutting reliance on imported energy, increasing numbers of countries (such as the UK) are opening up for new exploration and exploitation of oil and gas.

With world leaders such as the US and China opposed to such an agreement, it will be interesting to see how the negotiations play out.

The European Parliament’s position on the negotiations differs somewhat from that of the EU Council, which said that the net zero transition will require a global phase-out of ‘unabated fossil fuels’ and a peak in their consumption in this decade. Fossil fuel emissions are responsible for over 80% of global emissions and the bloc’s current subsidy regime has been funding the sector to the tune of €55-58 billion per year, every year since 2008.

EU Member States remained divided on the issue of a fossil fuel phaseout until the Council meeting, with a number calling for a full phaseout rather than just of unabated emissions. According to Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, this leaves open loopholes to continue using fossil fuels if certain measures are taken to reduce their emissions intensity. There is no clear definition of abatement, however, and the technologies being touted as solutions, such as carbon capture and storage, are yet unproven at the scale needed for a meaningful impact.

The position of the EU Parliament

In light of the scientific evidence of climate change, the Parliament said that it “supports a global target for tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030 at COP28, together with a tangible phase-out of fossil fuels as soon as possible, to keep 1,5 °C within reach, including by halting all new investments in fossil fuel extraction; urges the EU and the Member States to play a proactive and constructive role in that regard.”

It also reiterated “its call on the Commission, the Member States and the other Parties to work on developing a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty; stresses that the environmental transition should be carried out with the least environmental cost and that synergies between renewable energy and nature restoration should be maximised”.

The resolution marks the second year in a row that the European Parliament voiced its support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty proposal. The resolution received support from a wide range of political parties, including the Greens and Renew.

Unlike the European Council’s pre-COP common position, the European Parliament’s text avoids loopholes such as only phasing out ‘unabated’ fossil fuels, and calls for a tangible and equitable exit from all fossil fuels.

Pär Holmgren, Swedish Member of the European Parliament (Greens/European Free Alliance), who proposed the original amendment calling for a Fossil Fuel Treaty in 2022 as well as in 2023, said: “The call to the Commission and Member States to triple global renewable energies by 2030 must urgently be combined with a call to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects now, and to phase out fossil fuel projects currently in production. This is exactly what the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty proposes.”

“For the second time, the EU Parliament is calling on Member States and the Commission to work with the growing number of countries around the world who formally support the Fossil Fuel Treaty proposal. We need a detailed plan now – with a precise timeline and funding – to end our energy dependence on fossil fuels. Europe has a vital role to play in this just transition to clean and sustainable energies, both for our citizens in Europe and for those in the rest of the world.”

Fossil fuel discussions at COP28

The longer that emissions increase, the more dramatic an intervention will be required to change an economic trajectory that has fossil fuel combustion at the heart of activity. AS Olivier Bois von Kursk at the International Institute for Sustainable Development pointed out in 2022, all major 1.5°C scenarios have shown that developing any new oil and gas fields will either heat the planet beyond bearable limits, or leave these assets unprofitable and abandoned.

There is growing concern about regulatory capture, with the growing number of fossil fuel lobbyists attending the COP process. More than 630 fossil fuel lobbyists were accredited attendees at COP27, constituting an increase of more than 25 % compared to COP26. These delegates have links to companies with significant business activities in fossil fuels, or are attending the talks as part of a trade body representing fossil fuel interests.

The Parliament position reiterated concern that the United Arab Emirates named the head of the state oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group, Sultan Al Jaber, as the chair of COP28, and said there were concerns about conflict of interest. This is due to reports that a dozen employees of the COP28 team have direct links with the fossil fuel industry, and suggestions that ADNOC employees have been able to read emails to and from the COP28 climate summit office and were consulted on how to respond to media inquiries.

Marie Toussaint, a French Member of the European Parliament actively pushing for Europe to take a leading role in the global fossil fuel phase-out, said: “The COP is the crucial moment to save nothing less than the climate and the planet. I support the adoption of a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty to finally put an end to the fossil age. Not a single new fossil fuel project must see daylight. Not a single climate bomb must be built.”

“Since last year, 8 countries have supported the treaty, 8 countries directly threatened by the effects of climate change. Furthermore, we are more than 600 members of parliament from all over the world support this initiative! Today’s European Parliament resolution urgently needs to be heeded by the Commission and the leaders of the member states.”

“At a time when fossil fuel lobbies once again enjoy almost unlimited access to climate action negotiations, and when it is becoming urgent to prevent these companies from influencing our policies, let’s show that the fossil era is over, let’s show that we want to act for climate and social justice, and let’s adopt the Fossil fuels Non-Proliferation Treaty!”

What is the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty?

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative is a global effort to foster international cooperation to accelerate a transition to clean energy for all, end the expansion of coal, oil and gas, and equitably phase out existing production in keeping with what science shows is needed to address the climate crisis.

It builds on decades of calls and campaigns for a fossil fuel phase-out and fair energy transition by government, civil society, Indigenous, grassroots and other leaders – particularly from the Global South – and intends to compliment other movements tactics such as divestment, debt relief and fossil fuel bans, as well as the work being advanced by the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance and the Power Past Coal Alliance.

Given that many countries, including the UK, are continuing to open up new areas of oil and gas development, the problem must be addressed. Yet countries seem unable to agree on that way of moving forward.

The African group of nations is opposed, in large part because climate finance is insufficient to fund domestic development and many countries wish to develop resources that can provide much-needed revenue. Australia and Canada do not support it and the US is focused on a phase-out of ‘unabated’ fossil fuels, while countries such China and Russia are totally opposed. Given that the COP process requires agreement from all parties, the prognosis for success remains poor.

SGV TAKE

Oil and gas companies have been laying out their plans for how much oil and gas they are going to be able to extract and sell under the carbon budgets of the Paris Agreement. Yet each is suggesting a large part of the budget and ignoring the many calls for that space. Annual emissions are creeping up and it has been projected that emissions now have to fall at 7% a year to keep on track for the climate goals – a level of emissions reduction that wasn’t even achieved as the global economy shrank during Covid-19.

This is a thorny problem and there are many opponents to the proposal. The reality, however, is that this issue needs to be addressed promptly, as extreme weather continues to provide shocks to the economy around the world and the shocks will soon become unmanageable.