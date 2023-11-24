The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

This week, EU policymakers have turned their attention to a series of sustainability initiatives, with mixed results.

The European Parliament has voted in favour of policies to boost net zero manufacturing and address growing plastic packaging waste.

It also rejected a proposal to restrict the use of toxic pesticides, sparking widespread criticism.

The Council has adopted its position on the right-to-repair directive and the Commission has proposed measures to improve forest management.

A week ahead of COP28, the EU has made a series of announcements on sustainability initiatives.

Parliament votes in favour of Net Zero Industry Act

The Parliament has voted on the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), the EU’s response to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Once the Council has also adopted its position, talks on the final shape of the law can start.

The Act is part of the Green Deal Industrial Plan and is intended to scale up the manufacturing of clean technologies in the bloc to produce 40% of its annual deployment needs by 2030. The Parliament proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) and nuclear power in the list of strategic technologies, which raised concerns among civil society.

“With this vote the European Parliament has lost its green focus and is instead relying on hocus-pocus. The list of strategic technologies was supposed to target those with a proven and substantial impact in achieving the EU’s 2030 climate targets, such as wind and solar, heat pumps, batteries, electricity grids and renewable hydrogen for targeted sectors,” said Camille Maury, senior policy officer at WWF.

“But in what can only be described as magical thinking, the Parliament has opened up the list to imaginary silver bullets that may never materialise, meaning taxpayers’ money will be diverted from the key green technologies needed to decarbonise the European industry on time.”

Parliament rejects legislation to curb use of pesticides

In disappointing news, Parliament effectively rejected a Commission proposal on the sustainable use of plant protection products. The Council still has to decide on its own position to determine whether it is definitively rejected or returns to Parliament for a second reading.

The regulation would have represented an essential part of the European Green Deal and the ‘Farm to Fork’ strategy but it was watered down following lobbying efforts from the agro-industry. During the plenary vote, a majority of MEPs voted against all promising aspects of the proposal making it “an empty piece of legislation”, according to Friends of the Earth Europe.

Madeleine Coste, Slow Food advocacy director, said: “A majority in the Parliament has decided to side with the agroindustry and its allies, who have lobbied against this proposal over the last 2 years, ignoring the scientific consensus on the need to transform our current food system. It is outrageous that scientists’ and citizens’ voices are ignored in this way, and a worrying prospect for the fate of the EU Farm to Fork Strategy, and the transition to sustainable food systems.”

Council adopts position on right to repair directive

Encouragingly, the Council adopted its negotiating mandate on a proposal on common rules promoting the repair of goods, also known as the right-to-repair (R2R) directive. It will push companies to encourage consumers to seek repair, for example by making it more convenient than buying a new product and supporting them in accessing repair services.

The Council will begin negotiations with the European Parliament in the weeks following the vote.

Parliament approves new rules on packaging and PFAS

Parliament adopted its position on new EU-wide rules on packaging, to tackle constantly growing waste and boost reuse and recycling. The proposal is to set specific targets to reduce plastic packaging by 10% by 2030, 15% by 2035 and 20% by 2040, alongside encouraging reuse and refill for consumers, as well as improving collection and recycling of packaging waste.

MEPs want to ban the sale of very lightweight plastic carrier bags, unless required for hygiene reasons or to help prevent food wastage. They also propose to restrict the use of certain single-use packaging formats, such as hotel miniature packaging for toiletry products. To prevent negative health effects, MEPs are asking for a ban on the use of so-called ‘forever chemicals’ – per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances or PFAS – and Bisphenol A in food contact packaging.

For campaigners, however, these measures are not enough, as they are not addressing the issue at the root by eliminating waste production. Sergio Baffoni, senior paper packaging campaigner at the Environmental Paper Network, commented: “The outcome goes beyond outrageous: all meaningful restrictions were removed. The very few that remain will actually increase paper packaging, as they are only aimed at curtailing plastic.”

“This spells disaster for forests not only in Europe but all over the world. We already cut down 3 billion trees for packaging alone. Thanks to the European Parliament, the grotesque paper packaging demand will continue to grow. It’s utterly unsustainable,” he added.

Parliament looks to boost uptake of carbon removals

Looking at carbon removals, MEPs agreed to set up a system to improve the EU’s capacity to quantify, monitor and verify carbon removals. This is intended to increase their use, build trust with stakeholders and industry and counter greenwashing.

The scheme, to be in line with international standards, will see the establishment of an ‘EU registry’ to ensure transparency, provide information to the public, and avoid the risk of fraud and double counting of carbon removals. Following the vote, Parliament will start negotiations with EU Member States.

Carbon Market Watch policy lead on carbon removals Wijnand Stoefs said: “Is the European Parliament’s position better than the European Commission’s original proposal? Yes. Is it good enough? Absolutely not. Policymakers have a lot of work ahead of them at trilogues to turn the CRCF [Carbon Removal Certification Framework] into an effective climate action tool, rather than a smokescreen that hides greenwashing.”

“Negotiators must consider the use and role of removals at the centre of their discussions. Otherwise there is a significant risk that carbon removals, temporary storage and/or emission reductions will be misused to delay emission reductions and greenwash dirty industries – both within and outside the EU.”

Commission proposes Forest Monitoring Law

In more carbon-related news, the Commission proposed a Forest Monitoring Law, which would see the creation of a comprehensive forest knowledge base to allow Member States, forest owners and forest managers to improve their response to growing pressures on forests and strengthen forest resilience.

The monitoring framework will enable the collection and sharing of timely and comparable forest data obtained through a combination of Earth Observation technology and ground measurements. Building on existing national efforts, the framework will offer better data and knowledge for decision-making and policy implementation, including more up-to-date information on natural disturbances and forest disasters across Member States.

“You can’t manage what you can’t measure. Our forests are facing increasing pressure from climate impacts, resulting in fires, droughts but also from biodiversity loss, including the logging of our last remaining old-growth forests, so a transparent EU monitoring system is urgently needed,” said Anke Schulmeister-Oldenhove, senior forest policy office at WWF. “The new legal proposal is a good basis to assess the current situation and ensure our forests will be healthy and resilient in the future, and getting it adopted should be a priority for the current and the next political mandate.”

SGV TAKE

The various regulations being proposed, accepted or rejected in the space of a week show the importance of adopting a holistic approach, the challenges of establishing effective sustainability strategies at the policy level, and the power of lobbying – whether for constructive or destructive outcomes. The EU remains a leader in sustainable legislation across the world, but remains far from perfect.