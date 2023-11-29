The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Finn O’Muircheartaigh, director of policy and markets at BeZero Carbon, argues that, if policymakers cannot make progress on Article 6 markets, we will simply not meet our climate goals.

Not a single credit has been traded on Article 6 markets, despite it being one of the most effective mechanisms we have to finance the climate transition.

COP28 is a crucial opportunity to get Article 6 markets up and running – negotiations need to focus on the bigger picture and not get bogged down by the complexities.

Policymakers need to learn from voluntary carbon markets, focus on transparency, and establish a blueprint to enable trading – if they achieve this, COP28 could be revolutionary and finally unlock Article 6.

When global policymakers head to Dubai later this week, there are two key questions at stake: can we limit global temperature rises to 2°C and avert climate catastrophe? And can we mobilise the capital needed to make this limit a reality? Currently, the answer to both is ‘no’.

We are not on track to limit global warming to 2°C, and there remain unanswered questions about how to fill the multi-billion-dollar climate finance gap to facilitate the transition. But Article 6 of the Paris Agreement offers a solution, allowing countries to collaborate to keep 2°C on track by trading credits with each other.

The cost of reducing emissions varies drastically in different countries at different times. Article 6 markets are designed to exploit this, reducing the cost for everyone and providing a much-needed source of climate finance.

It is crucial that policymakers use COP28 to make progress on Article 6

We’re at a critical juncture in the development of Article 6 markets – COP28 is the last chance to get things right. The previous two COPs have seen detailed wrangling over Article 6.2 (intended to enable trading between countries) and Article 6.4 (intended to establish a UN trading mechanism for carbon credits). But this conversation has not led to any real action – not a single credit has been traded and, though countries have opened bilateral conversations, nothing has been transacted.

All the while, the effects of climate change are worsening. We’re now all familiar, almost desensitised, to the impacts of flash flooding and the effects of food insecurity in countries in the global south. When it comes to tackling climate change, time is not a luxury that we have. If policymakers cannot make progress on Article 6 markets, we will simply not meet our climate goals.

But all hope is not yet lost. There are five crucial steps forward that policymakers and governments can take at this COP to unlock Article 6 markets in earnest.

The five key steps for Article 6 markets to succeed

The first critical step is for countries such as the UK to show global leadership and take action. Climate change is a global issue – and Article 6 markets will only succeed with international collaboration. But some of the main architects of the market have not even committed to participation, including the US, UK and EU which make up a quarter of global emissions. Rich countries need to lead by example and commit to purchasing credits – this, in turn, will send early signals of demand in the market, stimulate supply, and ultimately accelerate investment.

Second, policymakers need to focus on establishing, at the very least, a blueprint for market participants to work from. Markets need basic rules and processes, which policymakers have not yet provided. It’s even unknown at the moment what types of credits will be allowed to be traded in the market. This lack of a framework increases uncertainty and deters investment. If negotiators can establish an architecture of how the market should work, then market participants can coalesce to help the market scale and thrive.

Linked with this is the need for negotiators to not lose sight of the bigger picture – this is the third crucial thing they must get right at this COP. As the discussion moves into the technical and administrative stages, we’re at risk of getting bogged down in the minutiae – while forgetting that fundamentally, climate change is a numbers and a speed game. We can only limit warming to 2°C if we invest in projects that remove the largest amounts of carbon in the most efficient way.

Article 6 market negotiators should learn from blueprints that already exist to enable transactions of this scale, such as the voluntary carbon market (VCM). The VCM has already implemented frameworks such as the Core Carbon Principles to set a minimum standard for quality in the market, while ratings agencies, such as the company I work for, BeZero Carbon, bring third-party, independent, project-level analysis to assess quality. Negotiators shouldn’t look to reinvent the wheel – instead, they should learn from other players in the industry and agree frameworks swiftly to enable investment.

Fourth, policymakers need to focus on transparency – as the last year of scrutiny of the VCM has shown, sunlight is the best disinfectant. As Article 6 markets scale, we can only anticipate they will face the same level of scrutiny as voluntary markets – and rightly so. Currently, COP provisions provide countries with a carte blanche to keep certain information confidential. But public markets cannot trade on secret information. We must lose these provisions if Article 6 markets are to succeed, as transparency and disclosure at every level of the supply chain is crucial so the market can stand up to criticism.

Finally, the market needs to focus on incentives, rather than enforcement, to scale. The Paris Agreement was ambitious and set out a pathway for net zero, but it did not create any organisation to enforce this action. The incentives are clear: Article 6 plugs a huge climate finance hole for the Global South, while allowing richer countries to accelerate their net zero investment. But we need to focus on these positive incentives as the market gets up and running.

Act now, or 2°C will slip away from our grip

Time is of the essence. We are left with a stark choice: Get Article 6 working, or lose the chance to limit warming to 2°C. This is not just in the hands of policymakers, but in the hands of governments.

Countries such as the US, EU and UK which purport to have climate ambitions cannot sit idly by and wait for others to make the first move to participate. They have to grasp this opportunity now to become first movers in a global market and, in turn, unlock concerted climate action on a global scale.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.