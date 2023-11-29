What to expect at COP28

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The most closely followed discussions at COP28 will be around fossil fuels, methane emissions, the loss and damage fund, and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Countries will have to find agreement on major points of contention such as the energy mix of the future and climate finance.

Climate change is rampant and we cannot afford to delay action any longer.

The Conferences of the Parties is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and the signatory nations meet every year to discuss the Convention’s process to date and negotiate their next steps. Learn about the history of COP in our explainer.

This year’s summit is set to be the biggest yet, with 70,000 delegates gathering in a major petrostate for the first time. Businesses, civil society and other participants take COP as an opportunity to unveil their own sustainability initiatives, so the next two weeks are set to see a flurry of announcements. At a global policy level, the following topics are the most hotly anticipated.

Fossil fuel phaseout and energy transition

With fossil fuels responsible for 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, implementing the energy transition remains the most effective way to limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement. After failing to agree on how to phase out oil, gas and coal at COP27, the key priority of COP28 will be to finally find a way forward.

It won’t be easy. Fossil fuels are a huge point of contention, with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, where the summit is taking place, insisting that there is a prominent place for oil and gas in the energy mix of the future. Indeed, the UAE plans to raise oil production capacity, it is allegedly planning to use COP28 as an opportunity to strike oil and gas deals for Adnoc and Masdar.

Others, such as the European Union’s 27 Member States, are calling for a phase-out of unabated fossil fuels, which leaves the door open for continued production as long as emissions are offset or captured. This is raising concerns as it relies on technologies that are currently unproven or difficult to scale.

Finally, eight nation-states such as Vanuatu and Tuvalu, plus the European Parliament and thousands of civil society organisations, cities, subnational governments and individuals, are pushing for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty to halt the expansion and manage an equitable phase-out of fossil fuels, laying the foundations for a just energy transition.

On this front, China and the US are encouragingly showing agreement, having signed earlier in November a bilateral deal backing the goal to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030. They have, however, diverging opinions on fossil fuels, with China describing a phaseout as “unrealistic”.

“The energy transition requires continued action on multiple fronts. A key area to focus is the continued work on international climate targets, being prudent by having a ‘just-in-case’ model for energy security, de-risking clean energy investments, and emphasizing equity and justice,” said Arnold Gast, ESG research director at Morningstar Sustainalytics. “However, companies in the oil and renewable sectors face significant challenges, such as geopolitical issues, technological limitations, financial constraints, and cyber/digital threats. The transition demands navigating geopolitical complexities, particularly in securing materials for renewable technologies, and overcoming technological efficiency and scalability issues.”

Methane emissions

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, responsible for around 30% of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution and with a stronger warming potential than CO2. Agreeing on how to dramatically reduce its effects involves fossil fuels, agriculture and food waste, which together account for half of the global methane emissions. Under current trajectories, total methane emissions from human activities could grow by up to 13% between 2020 and 2030, when they need to fall by 30-60% to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Over 150 countries have signed up for the Global Methane Pledge (GMP) and those that have not committed to it cover 46% of the global emissions reduction opportunity. The summit will be an occasion for GMP and non-GMP countries to establish a dialogue.

According to think tank Atlantic Council, methane discussions at COP28 “will be a litmus test for the oil and gas industry’s commitment in contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts… By reducing methane flaring, venting, and leaking, countries can capture the gas and bring it to market as natural gas, generate revenue, and generate attractive returns.”

Climate finance

Powering mitigation and adaptation initiatives globally will require huge amounts of investment. Nature-based solutions are critical to building resilience, yet are often underfunded, while climate change is affecting the most vulnerable people and areas disproportionately compared to the richer parts of the world that, historically, are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

The issue of loss and damage continues to be a point of contention as richer countries have not delivered the promised $100 billion to lower-income counterparts. A funding facility was agreed at COP27 in 2022, but the failure to agree on a phase-out of fossil fuels was seen as a hurdle to the progress made on climate finance. The scope of COP28 is to deliver and operationalise the fund and funding arrangements, including its governance, structure, location, source and beneficiaries of funding.

A special committee has been in charge of devising final recommendations ahead of COP28, and in November 2023 it agreed that the World Bank should serve as a trustee and host of the fund. The Global South has argued that this would give disproportionate influence to donor countries and only agreed to this as an interim measure for a four-year period.

“The reluctance of wealthy nations to fulfill their financial responsibilities, in spite of historical obligations, has starkly revealed their true intentions and their indifference to the plight of the developing world,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International. “Rich countries, particularly the USA, have not only coerced developing nations into accepting the World Bank as the host of the Loss and Damage Fund but have also evaded their duty to lead in providing financial assistance to those communities and countries most in need of support to recover from the intensifying impacts of climate change.”

“The current set of recommendations to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund falls short of providing vulnerable communities with adequate assurance that their financial needs for coping with climate impacts and rebuilding their lives will be met.”

The Global Stocktake

The first Global Stocktake, a core element of the Paris Agreement, will also take place at COP28. It is a process designed to assess how the world is responding to climate change: each country’s performance has been evaluated, with the findings to form the basis of their revised nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which are the specific actions to take in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It is expected to be a turning point as it will inform immediate and future climate action, such as the next round of NDCs, and clear pathways to achieve emissions reductions, enhance resilience and necessary finance flows.

“Voluntary initiatives and non-binding commitments can play an important role. But they are no substitute for a global response agreed by all. The response to the Global Stocktake must light the fuse to an explosion of ambition in 2025,” said António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, when the Emissions Gap report was unveiled in November 2023.

“Governments need to put in place policies and regulations to give the private sector the certainty and predictability it desperately needs. And the Global Stocktake response must be clear that credible action from the private sector is vital.”

Voluntary carbon markets

COP28 will also see the further development of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which regulates voluntary collaboration among countries to achieve their NDCs.

It was approved at COP26 in Glasgow, but some areas are yet to be formally agreed, such as Article 6.4. The latter, set to be the main focus of this year’s summit, involves the creation of a global carbon market overseen by a supervisory body appointed by the UN. Project developers will have to be approved both by the supervisory body and the host country before issuing carbon credits.

“If policymakers cannot make progress on Article 6 markets, we will simply not meet our climate goals,” says Finn O’Muircheartaigh, director of policy and markets at BeZero Carbon.

SGV TAKE

COP28 comes at a time of intense geopolitical tension and high global inflation, which may hamper efforts to phase out fossil fuels completely, as changing the status quo will cause widespread disruption. But we cannot afford to delay action any longer: even in the most optimistic scenario, the chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C is only 14%. We need global leaders to take ambitious action for a just transition to ensure the planet remains liveable.