UK announces nature package ahead of COP28

In contrast with its latest U-turn on green policies, the UK Government has unveiled a series of biodiversity measures ahead of COP28.

This effort somewhat contrasts with various U-turns on climate policies carried out by the current Government, which has raised concerns about its commitment to climate action.

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has announced a new package to put nature “at the forefront of government efforts to tackle climate change”.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Nature is at the foundation of food production, water security, and is critical to our economy, and our mental and physical health. It is why it is so important to deliver on our commitment to halt the decline of nature and safeguard at least 30 percent of our extraordinary landscapes.”

What does the package involve?

The Government is looking to improve public access to the natural world and recover nature. New measures include launching a search for a new National Park, 34 new landscape recovery projects, new forests and funding to help more children get outdoors and into the countryside.

The search for a new National Park – a manifesto commitment – will begin in the new year, while £15 million have been pledged to existing National Parks and National Landscapes.

The 34 new landscape recovery projects will cover over 200,000 hectares of land, including woodlands, rainforests and sustainable food production, building on the 22 projects already underway. They are part of the Government’s new farming schemes, which are replacing the common agricultural policy from the EU and are intended to help farmers produce food alongside environmental benefits whilst accessing green finance opportunities.

A further £2.5 million was committed to support disadvantaged young people to access green spaces, as 18% of children living in the most deprived areas never spend time in any kind of natural space.

As part of the UK’s pledge to protect 30% of land and halt the decline of species by 2030, the Government has devised a plan to recover England’s temperate rainforests, launched a competition to create a new National Forest and unveiled two additional Community Forests. These efforts come alongside the legislation for Biodiversity Net Gain, which will be laid in parliament in early December 2023.

Protecting natural capital

The UK economy is heavily reliant on goods and services provided by nature. In 2021, the total asset value of ecosystem services in the UK was just over £1.5 trillion, an increase of 3% since 2017, according to Office for National Statistics data from November 2023.

Cultural services made up the majority of the asset value (61%), followed by provisioning (32%) and regulating (7%) services. Health benefits from recreation, valued at £445 billion in 2021, was the largest contribution to the total asset value of UK ecosystem services.

It is clear that protecting nature is in the best interest of policymakers, as not only it will limit damage caused by degradation but also yield financial gains. The UK, however, is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, according to a 2023 report.

The UK at COP28

The series of nature pledges comes ahead of COP28, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will “champion the role of nature in tackling climate change”, according to a statement. This effort somewhat contrasts with various U-turns on climate policies carried out by his Government, such as granting new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, relaxing plans to phase out gas boilers, and delaying the ban of petrol and diesel cars by five years.

These issues have raised concerns over the country’s ability to achieve its climate commitments. Indeed, in an open letter, over 2,000 business leaders have called on Sunak to end new fossil fuel developments, take action to protect and restore nature, halt further decline by 2030 and rapidly scale up investment in renewables.

“This has become increasingly necessary following the Government’s climate policy rollback. We are calling for to firm and swift action, enabling the UK to regain its global climate leader status at COP 28,” said Business Declares, which has led the campaign.

SGV TAKE

The UK is looking to present itself as a “champion” of nature at COP28, but the timing of this new announcement looks convenient. As Sunak is keen for more domestic production of oil and gas, can we trust that he will push for a phaseout of fossil fuels – critical to limit global warming to liveable levels – at the climate summit?