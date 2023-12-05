The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As COP28 convenes in Dubai, representatives of Indigenous communities are negotiating for the right to self-determination for their lands, direct access to finance and inclusion in the carbon markets.

Indigenous communities are the keystone for addressing issues in global land use, carbon sequestration and forest management.

Although they comprise over 6% of the world’s population, Indigenous Peoples protect over 80% of global biodiversity and manage lands that store over 55 million metric tonnes of carbon annually.

Achieving climate goals requires protecting Indigenous land rights and financially valuing their ecosystem services to integrate seamlessly into carbon markets.

For millennia, Indigenous communities worldwide have utilised deep knowledge of their environment to manage their ancestral land and resources sustainably. These practices, however, have been undervalued or lost following European colonialism, which violently decimated and displaced Indigenous populations in nearly every inhabited continent, and ongoing cycles of polluting industrial extraction and land grabs.

As part of the almost 100,000 delegates from 190 nations and several stakeholder organisations convening in Dubai for COP28, Indigenous representatives are negotiating agreements and funding that will protect their communities, ancestral lands and natural resources as the green transition threatens a new wave of destructive mining and displacement from their lands. Many initiatives have been announced ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day on 5 December, such as Equitable Earth, a new voluntary carbon market standard designed to drive climate finance directly to Indigenous peoples and traditional communities.

A letter to COP28 signed by over 46 indigenous organisations and allies stated: “We, Indigenous leaders and allies from diverse cultures, traditions, and regions across the globe, are united in calling for COP28 to be a platform to discuss Indigenous Peoples’ rights in the context of the increasing demand for minerals mined for energy storage, electrified transportation batteries, and other green energy technologies.”

The link between colonisation and climate change

Spanning more than 90 countries, there are an estimated 476 million Indigenous Peoples worldwide, from the Arctic’s Inuit to Amazonia’s Tucana People. Due to their reliance on natural resources and traditional livelihoods, they face disproportionate damage from climate change and ecosystem degradation.

Increasing extreme weather events are threatening millions of people with water and food insecurity, causing malnutrition and health risks, with the largest impacts in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, Small Islands and the Arctic – where most Indigenous communities live.

Their vulnerability to climate change is built on a foundation of deep injustice, acknowledged fully in Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports for the first time only last year, over 30 years since the annual report first began being published. This was a landmark moment as the world’s most authoritative organisation for climate change finally recognised how colonialism exacerbates the effects of extreme weather events for hundreds of millions of people: colonisers displaced them from the lands they had traditionally cared for, through massacre and genocide, enforcing poverty and fracturing cultural identity.

For example, losing 99% of their historical lands forced Native Americans to live in areas that are more vulnerable to climate hazards. Similarly, the displacement of Aboriginal people from their lands during British colonisation exponentially increased the spread and damage of the devastating, climate-aggravated 2020 ‘Black Summer’ bushfires due to the lack of traditional cultural burning.

Agreeing on climate finance flows

First Nations people, alongside other marginalised communities, also found thrust upon them the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and ecological loss, to which they have contributed little. Poorer countries are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change compared to the wealthier nations that are the largest polluters. For example, Tuvalu, an island country in the Pacific, is expected to be uninhabitable by the end of the century due to a 20-40 inches rise in sea levels – a plight faced by several coastal communities globally

In order to fund adaptation measures in the Global South, a Loss and Damage Fund was agreed upon at COP27 whereby wealthier, higher-emitting nations would channel funding as a form of compensation. It was operationalised on the first day of COP28 in a historic move and money is expected to flow from 2025 onwards. The development, however, came as a major compromise from Global South countries and many Indigenous communities are sceptical about the delivery of the Fund.

Fany Kuiru, general coordinator of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA), an organisation that represents more than 500 Amazonian Indigenous peoples, says: “The loss and damage fund should be understood as a systemic measure to attack systemic problems and not as a charitable fund. The point of no return in the Amazon is imminent without actions capable of restructuring the economies. The announced amount does not cover even 1% of the external debt of our countries. Neither the worst summer of humanity, nor the drought of the Amazon River or the disappearance of the ice sheet in Antarctica will achieve resilience with this level of commitment.”

According to Kuiru and Guzmán León, financial mechanisms to protect 80% of the Amazonia region by 2025 such as debt and bioeconomy are among the most important measures to achieve this target.

Including Indigenous stewardship in Article 6

Over half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature. Indigenous Peoples are estimated to support over 80% of global biodiversity and manage lands that store over 300,000 million metric tonnes of carbon, or over a third of the carbon stocks most critical to the meeting of global climate goals.

Indigenous land management has several benefits; for example, the average rate of deforestation can be two to three times lower than in other areas. Despite their efforts in maintaining resilient ecosystems, Indigenous communities receive less than 1% of climate finance.

Kuiru and Alicia Guzmán León, co-coordinates with COICA the Initiative Amazonia for Life: protect 80% by 2025, say: “The creation and maintenance of protected areas (PA) is relying mainly on the budgets of the countries and economies of the Global South. The annual investment needed for an expanded 30% PA system is $103 – $178 billion. This figure includes $68 billion for existing protected area systems, of which only $24.3 is currently spent.”

Not only has Indigenous protection of land gone financially uncompensated, but Indigenous people also account for a disproportionate number of environmental activists being attacked.

Dawn Stevenson, senior international programmes advisor at climate solutions charity Ashden, says: “Investing in them is not only a moral issue, to support fellow human beings who have done the least to cause the huge issue of climate change, but is a practical issue for us all – if we don’t protect the forests, wetlands, wildlife and local indigenous knowledge, the whole world will suffer irreparably.”

A significant way to do so is by championing Indigenous involvement to create high-integrity carbon markets that can sustain their ecosystem services and land rights, without harming local communities. Some Indigenous groups, such as the Climate Justice Alliance, have raised concerns about the operations of current carbon markets due to hostile “militarisation and securitisation” around sites, and are campaigning to be included under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to protect their rights.

Selwyn Button, managing director of PwC Indigenous consulting, Australia, notes: “We do have many carbon processes and many Indigenous fire burning practices that occur across the Country [the land First Nations people are connected to] which contribute to carbon credits and a trading scheme. Indigenous practices can then be used to not only support the work for their own connection to Country but also to partner with businesses to trade those credits for emissions reductions.”

The green transition risks continued corporate exploitation

The energy transition risks repeating the damage caused to Indigenous communities by the Industrial Revolution. Over 50% of the world’s reserves for minerals critical to building green technologies are on or near Indigenous or peasant land, with extractivist practices threatening yet more disruption.

The demand for electric batteries is fuelling a rise in the extraction of minerals such as lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt that has already been associated with over 510 allegations of human rights abuses, including child labour and fatal health risks.

Kuiru and Guzmán León add: “Extractivism needs to be called as a colonial practice that threatens the lives and livelihoods of over 500 Indigenous nations in Amazonia and elsewhere. We have to relabel what is a business, a business cannot be a venture where everything gets destroyed and those people that defend their territories get murdered. Amazonia is the most violent region in the world for this – 52% of the deaths of environmental defenders and indigenous leaders in the world occur in Brazil and Colombia.”

The clash between some hydroelectric dam construction and Indigenous communities globally has been ongoing for decades, forcing the relocation, for example, of 15,000 indigenous villagers in Malaysia.

Contrary to general expectation, even pledges such as the landmark COP15 30×30 agreement – which aims to designate 30% of oceans and land as protected areas by 2030 – can be dangerous to Indigenous communities if implemented without respecting their land rights. In the past, conservation projects meant forcefully evicting Indigenous people from their land to establish nature reserves, with journalist Mark Dowie estimating as many as 14 million people could have been affected in his 2009 book Conservation Refugees. According to Kuiru and Guzmán León, there is a “high risk” that the COP15 agreement may come at the expense of their territories.

Legally binding protective frameworks are woefully lacking

The most fundamental solution that First Nations communities have been calling for is a large-scale recognition of Indigenous land rights. Despite they depend on more than 50% of world land, governments only recognise around one-fifth in legal ownership.

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) includes a fundamental right to Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) to external use of Indigenous lands but is not binding. For example, despite Canada being signed up to the UNDRIP, in 2023, First Nations communities in British Columbia, Canada took legal action against mineral mining rights being given away on Indigenous-owned lands without their consent.

Kuiru and Guzmán León say: “Current legal frameworks create conditions for states to grant licenses in intact forests or ITs without the free, prior and informed consent of the populations that inhabit the region. There is not one drop of oil or gold that has consistently gone through the FPIC framework.”

“In Cambodia, Economic Land Concessions (ELCs) for commercial plantations such as rubber, cassava, corn for biofuel etc. have been granted on indigenous communities’ lands.”

They emphasise the need for legally binding frameworks, with strict due diligence rather than voluntary commitments for business.

How can businesses support Indigenous Peoples?

Businesses can invest in various Indigenous partnerships to ensure a just transition and climate-resilient development. According to Stevenson, they can already commit to the protection and enhancement of Indigenous People’s rights by following the UN Guiding Principles on Human Rights and respecting rights to self-determination, autonomy and self-government.

She adds: “In cases where global businesses are seeking real partnership with local and indigenous forest guardians they can follow the principles of the Peoples Forest Partnership which comprise 8 principles including Equitable revenue sharing, free prior and informed consent, and establishing explicit grievance mechanisms.”

Button says: “At the heart of all of the things that we’re doing, it’s got to be self-determining. So that Indigenous people are determining the shape and direction they want to go with projects that are on their own Country.”

SGV TAKE

Although the loss and damage fund has been operationalised, it remains to be seen how the finance will be directed and how Indigenous interests will be included in other frameworks, such as Article 6. Respecting Indigenous rights is central to discussions at COP28 as their livelihoods and health are severely affected.