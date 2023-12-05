The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

On World Soil Day, Praveena Sridhar, chief technical officer of the Save Soil Movement, explains the importance of taking action on soil at COP28.

Soil is one of the planet’s most crucial organs but it has historically been left on the sidelines of climate conversations.

Without serious action at COP28, an area the size of South America will be added to the toll if current rates of harm continue.

By pushing soil firmly onto the agenda, we can make sure that the same soils that have sustained us thus far can continue doing so for future generations.

One of the most valuable resources in the fight against climate change is below our feet.

Soil is one of the planet’s most crucial organs. It provides our food, filters out water, is home to our biodiversity, and stores our carbon. Until now, this vital, yet underappreciated resource has been left on the sidelines of climate conversations.

Soil has its moment at COP28

As stated by Dr Rosa M.Poch, the chair of the Intergovernmental Technical Panel on Soils, at Save Soil’s panel discussion at COP28: “It is time to recognize that by attending to the soil, the world’s largest living ecosystem, and caring for it, we may just find the answers we’ve been looking for all along.”

At this year’s COP, soil and agricultural policy have been given prominence on the agenda for the first time. As a result, we hope that policymakers across the world are mobilised to legislate for the support and protection of one of the planet’s most crucial life support machines.

Why is soil finally having its moment at COP? This is because it provides some of the most effective natural solutions to the man-made problem of climate change.

The plentiful benefits of healthy soil

Today, soil stores some 2,500 gigatonnes of carbon, which is more than three times the amount in the atmosphere and four times that stored in all living plants and animals combined.

Soil’s potential to sequester carbon, which will prove crucial as the planet continues to emit record amounts of emissions, is enormous. In fact, one study suggests that using soil-friendly farming techniques to store 1% more carbon in about half of the world’s agricultural soils would be enough to absorb about 31 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide a year, not far off the 32 gigatonnes gap between current planned emissions reduction globally per year and the amount of carbon that must be cut by 2030 to stay within 1.5°C.

Yet it’s not only carbon; water is crucial for the filtration of groundwater, upon which some 50% of the world’s population relies for drinking water. Indeed, healthy soil is crucial for healthy food. The link between soil and human preservation is undeniable, as stated by Professor Bridget Emmet: “We have no alternatives for soil and what they provide for us, which is 95% of our food production, for our 8 billion people, regulation of water flow, and home to 25% of global biodiversity.”

We must take action to avoid climate catastrophe

At the current trajectory, we run a real risk of fatally damaging one of our last backstops against climate change. According to the UN’s Global Land Outlook 2 report, some 40% of the world’s soil is already degraded. Indeed, without serious action at this year’s COP, an area the size of South America will be added to the toll if current rates of harm continue.

So what can we do, and what does pro-soil policy look like? Firstly, incentivising farmers to adopt regenerative, pro-soil practices will be essential for the future of our entire ecosystem. For example, as discussed on Day 2 of Save Soil’s Panel discussion entitled “Carbon Farming Collectives: Overcoming Vulnerability”, sustainable soil management practices can help to buffer farmers against climate shocks, while making their lands an effective carbon sink.

Jochen Buchmaier, the managing director of Humus Austria, said: “When they [Farmers] see there is a way that they can get a financial positive impact for something which also has an ecological positive impact… there are very few farmers who will say no to this.”

In our current fight against climate change, technological innovation will obviously remain essential. Yet we mustn’t neglect those nature-based solutions that have held the planet balance for millennia.

We must remember that if we look after our soils, our soils will look after us in return. Of course, there will be no ‘one-size fits all’ policy; as highlighted by Macauley Jones of the World Farmers Organisation, “what works in Egypt… won’t necessarily work in New Zealand and won’t necessarily work in the UAE.”

Governments across the globe need to come together with various soil experts from their region on their own agricultural context, catalogue existing solutions and develop simple and single-pointed policies that bring soils back to life. Farmers need to be incentivized towards these solutions.

Yet by pushing soil firmly onto the agenda at COP28, we can make sure that the same soils that have sustained us thus far can continue doing so for future generations. Sadhguru, the founder of Save Soil, said: “Soil being alive is the most important thing because the strength of the soil determines the strength of every life.”

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.