The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Tuesday was another multi-themed day at COP28, focusing on Energy and Industry, The Just Transition and Indigenous Peoples.

The latest draft of the global stocktake negotiating text was published as a decision is imminent.

Timely action on phasing out fossil fuel is essential after global carbon emissions from the sector reached record levels in 2023.

Despite having their own day, Indigenous Peoples denounced limited participation in international climate change forums and the failure of state actors to uphold international law within their climate policies.

The latest draft of the global stocktake negotiating text was published on Tuesday, moving the world’s first ‘inventory’ closer to a conclusion. Governments will decide on the global stocktake at COP28, which can be leveraged to raise ambition and action in this decade.

The text contains the words “phase out of fossil fuels” and has a clear pathway for ratcheting up Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to ensure that they are comprehensive and can amount to a 60% reduction by 2035.

Tom Evans, E3G policy advisor, said: “We need to see governments coming out strongly for priorities like a fossil fuel phase out, more action on adaptation, and driving total finance system transformation to unlock more money for climate. With sharp divisions between Parties, there’s a high chance that we get stuck – so above all, we need to see the UAE Presidency’s game plan for taking this forward next week.”

Meanwhile, the UN Environment Programme discussed its flagship reports that were released ahead of the summit. The Adaptation Gap Report found that progress on climate adaptation is slowing when it should be accelerating to catch up with these rising climate change impacts. The Emissions Gap Report stated that the world is heading for a temperature rise far above the Paris Agreement goals unless countries deliver more than they have promised.

Energy

Commitments on energy have been made throughout the summit, not solely on its dedicated day. For example, tens of new members joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, including the UAE and the US, while 118 countries signed up to the clean energy pledge to treble their renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency measures.

A coalition of over 20 countries from four continents also launched the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy as a way to decarbonise the world’s energy system. Spain, Kenya and Samoa joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, which will also support Kenya and Colombia with studies to plan their phase out.

The Cool Coalition launched the Global Cooling Pledge and Global Cooling Watch Report, setting out a three-step strategy to invest in passive cooling measures; implement higher energy efficiency standards for cooling equipment and a faster phase down of climate-warming refrigerants.

Hydrogen also got a spotlight, with an Intergovernmental Declaration of Intent on Mutual Recognition of Certification Schemes for Hydrogen and Hydrogen Derivatives covering over 80% of the future global market in hydrogen and its derivatives. It came alongside the launch of an ISO methodology providing a global benchmark for greenhouse gas emissions assessment of hydrogen pathways on a life-cycle analysis basis, as well as a Public-Private Action Statement on cross-border trade corridors in hydrogen and derivatives in partnership with the International Hydrogen Trade Forum and the Hydrogen Council.

Unfortunately, the standard missed the mark in terms of ensuring the climate benefits we need from hydrogen. We’re going to have to do far better if we want hydrogen to play a constructive role in decarbonizing energy systems,” said Mark Brownstein, senior vice president, energy transition, at the Environmental Defense Fund.

Timely action is essential as global carbon emissions from fossil fuels reached record levels in 2023, according to new research from the Global Carbon Project. Its annual Global Carbon Budget projects fossil CO2 emissions of 36.8 billion tonnes in 2023, up 1.1% from 2022. They are dropping in some regions, including Europe and the US, but rising overall; according to the scientists, global action to cut fossil fuels is not happening fast enough to prevent dangerous climate change.

Even though the UAE, the host country of the summit, is announcing new pledges, controversy continues to be raised. A new report on the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) highlighted its oil and gas expansion as well as the international financiers and oil majors who actively support it. According to the joint publication by BankTrack, LINGO, Reclaim Finance, and Urgewald, ADNOC has the fifth-largest oil and gas expansion plans globally, 92% of which are incompatible with the International Energy Agency’s Net Zero Emissions scenario. The resulting projects would lead to the highest absolute oil and gas supply overshoot of any company in the world, the report noted.

Indigenous Peoples

Indigenous Peoples play a key role in finding climate solutions. Faced with adaptation challenges for centuries, they have developed strategies for resilience in changing environments that can strengthen current and future adaptation efforts.

“Indigenous Peoples are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. They are well placed to lead just transitions based on their time-honoured values, knowledge and world-views,” said UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell.

Despite this recognition, Indigenous Climate Action denounced Indigenous Peoples’ participation in international climate change forums and the failure of state actors to uphold international law within their climate policies. Its report revealed that Indigenous Peoples participated in the design of only 32% of NDCs and 19% of the climate adaptation policies.

“We are recognized as stewards of 80% of global biodiversity, yet we are dismissed and left on the sidelines of COP negotiations and in setting policy and climate action,” said Jayce Chiblow, education and training manager at the Canadian-based Indigenous-led climate justice organisation. “State and non-state actors must recognize, affirm, and respect the sovereignty of Indigenous peoples around the world.”

Indeed, there are only 316 official Indigenous representatives in Dubai, compared to 2,456 delegates linked to fossil fuels and 1,609 delegates from the 10 most climate-vulnerable nations combined.

On Indigenous Peoples Day, Indigenous youth and youth from local communities presented recommendations on the meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples in climate policies and action.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB), and IUCN Indigenous Peoples Organisations (IPO) members also launched the Podong Indigenous Peoples Initiative. The four priorities of this initiative are to facilitate the Indigenous-led design of direct funding approaches; scale-up direct investment of Indigenous-led conservation and climate actions; strengthen and build the capacity of Indigenous organisations to access, manage, and govern these investments; and promote Indigenous rights and leadership, particularly that of women and youth, in global biodiversity and climate policy spaces.

Industry

COP28 is also an opportunity to take corporate action. UN Climate Change brought together policymakers, brands, suppliers and NGOs to take stock of key levers for a fashion industry makeover, such as policy and regulation, finance and accountability. The Fashion Revolution has published a list of demands for major brands and policymakers, calling for more disclosures on how and where clothes are made, reporting on progress, and strategies to meet targets.

To support the decarbonisation of agrifood, the World Bank plans to launch at least 15 country-led programmes in the next 18 months to cut up to 10 million tons of methane over the lifespan of these investments. They are building pilots that have delivered transformative solutions for rice production, livestock operations, and waste management. Deploying the best available technologies, methane emissions from rice production can be reduced by up to 40%, for livestock by up to 30%, and for waste by up to 80%.

Elsewhere, UNOPS – the UN arm providing infrastructure, procurement and project management services – pledged to cut corporate emissions by 45% by 2030, and to reach net zero before 2050. This includes offsetting emissions generated from UNOPS internal operations around the world, including air travel and electricity consumption.

SGV TAKE

The global stocktake is one of the most hotly anticipated initiatives at this year’s COP and the inclusion of a phase out of fossil fuels, rather than a phase down, is encouraging as we need bold action to mitigate climate change. It is disappointing, however, to see that Indigenous Peoples’ voices are not being heard, as their contribution is fundamental to ensuring a liveable planet.