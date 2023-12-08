The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

One of the biggest challenges facing the current COP Presidency is the increasing focus on the management down of fossil fuel use. The 2023 Global Carbon Budget report has been released, and without action on fossil fuel use, it’s difficult to see how the Paris goals can be met.

Emissions continue to rise despite growing measures to stem GHG emissions growth – the latest analysis says there are only seven years of the carbon budget before we pass 1.5C.

Given the growth trajectory of emissions, action on fossil fuel exploitation and use must be addressed, but the issue remains contentious. This is exacerbated by the debate on whether a phase out or a phase down is required.

While there Is acceptance that fossil emissions must fall 60% by 2050, failure to implement a transition approach could leave the global economy in chaos.

The big debate at COP28 is about phase out or phase down, but the conversations around the text – which currently uses the phrase phase down – remain contentious. As it stands, and despite growing focus on emissions reduction, global emissions from coal (1.1%), oil (1.5%) and gas (0.5%) are all projected to increase.

In large part as a result, atmospheric CO2 levels are projected to average 419.3 parts per million in 2023, 51% above pre-industrial levels. Given that about half of all CO2 emitted continues to be absorbed by land and ocean “sinks”, with the rest remaining in the atmosphere where it causes climate change, its increasingly important to understand the needed pace of emissions and the potential impact of climate change on those carbon sinks.

The global carbon budget

Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have risen again in 2023 – reaching record levels, according to new research from the Global Carbon Project science team. The annual Global Carbon Budget projects fossil carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of 36.8 billion tonnes in 2023, up 1.1% from 2022 and up on pre-pandemic levels.

This is about the same as 2022 levels, and part of a 10-year “plateau” – the world is managing to keep emissions roughly stable, a far cry from the steep reduction in emissions that is urgently needed to meet global climate targets. The report projects that total global CO2 emissions (fossil + land use change) will be 40.9 billion tonnes in 2023.

Fossil CO2 emissions are falling in some regions, including Europe and the USA, but rising overall – and the scientists say global action to cut fossil fuels is not happening fast enough to prevent dangerous climate change.

Emissions from land-use change (such as deforestation) are projected to decrease slightly but are still too high to be offset by current levels of reforestation and afforestation (new forests). At the same time, current levels of technology-based carbon dioxide removal (ie.. excluding nature-based means such as reforestation) amount to about 0.01 million tonnes CO₂. While the sector may be exhibiting signs of growth, at current levels that is more than a million times smaller than current fossil CO2 emissions.

How long until we cross 1.5°C of global warming?

The annual Global Carbon Budget study also estimates the remaining carbon budget before the 1.5°C target is breached consistently over multiple years, not just for a single year. At the current emissions level, the Global Carbon Budget team estimates a 50% chance global warming will exceed 1.5°C consistently in about seven years.

This estimate is obviously subject to large uncertainties, primarily due to the uncertainty on the additional warming coming from non-CO 2 agents, especially for the 1.5°C targets which is getting close to the current warming level. Yet it’s clear that the remaining carbon budget – and therefore the time left to meet the 1.5°C target and avoid the worse impacts of climate change – is running out fast.

Professor Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor at UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences said: “The latest CO2 data shows that current efforts are not profound or widespread enough to put global emissions on a downward trajectory towards Net Zero, but some trends in emissions are beginning to budge, showing climate policies can be effective. Global emissions at today’s level are rapidly increasing the CO2 concentration in our atmosphere, causing additional climate change and increasingly serious and growing impacts. All countries need to decarbonise their economies faster than they are at present to avoid the worse impacts of climate change.”

Can CCS manage growing fossil related GHGs?

The International Energy Agency’s 2018 Net Zero Scenario made it clear that there was no room for new oil and gas. Despite that both states and oil companies are expanding their investment plans. While many in the fossil industry claim that carbon capture and storage (CCS) would allow for the ongoing development of new oil and gas, new research raises questions about whether this is the case.

The latest research from Climate Analytics suggests that reliance on carbon capture and storage (CCS) could release an extra 86 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere between 2020 and 2050. The report calculated the additional emissions that could result from continued fossil fuel use excused by reliance on CCS. It highlights the level of risk should the technology continue to underperform, consistent with the industry’s record.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends capture rates of around 95%. If carbon capture rates only reach 50% rather than 95%, and upstream methane emissions are reduced to low levels, this would pump 86 billion tonnes of GHG into the atmosphere – equivalent to more than double the global CO2 emissions in 2023. Given the growing concern about the accuracy of self-reported methane emissions within the oil and gas industry anyway, this is a grave concern.

Abated versus unabated fossil fuels

One of the bones of contention in the current negotiations is the differentiation between ‘abated’ and ‘unabated’ fossil fuels – which basically means with or without CCS.

Climate Analytics report author Claire Fyson said: “The term ‘abated’ is being used as a trojan horse to allow fossil fuels with dismal capture rates to count as climate action. ‘Abated’ may sound like harmless jargon, but it’s actually language deliberately engineered and heavily promoted by the oil and gas industry to create the illusion we can keep expanding fossil fuels.”

The report said that discussions around ‘abatement’ are creating the false impression that CCS can enable the ongoing widespread use of fossil fuels whilst still meeting the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C limit. However, scenarios that achieve the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C limit in a sustainable manner show a near complete phase out of fossil fuels by around 2050 with only a tiny amount of fossil CCS.

What’s more, the IEA has consistently downgraded its estimation of the role of CCS in the energy transition, assuming 38% less in its 2023 projections compared to 2021. This is due to the decrease in cost of renewable energy and the greater potential for alternatives to fossil fuels in industry.

“The false promises of ‘abated’ fossil fuels risks climate finance being funnelled to fossil projects, particularly oil and gas, and will greenwash the ‘unabatable’ emissions from their final use, which account for 90% of fossil oil and gas emissions,” added Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics.

SGV Take

While there is a role for fossil fuels in the energy transition, the growing concern of climate actors is that states and corporations are continuing to develop new sources of oil and gas. Given the IEA has said there is no room for new oil and gas in a net zero scenario, it is hard to justify such moves.

With the carbon budget being rapidly exhausted, the success of this COP may well rest on the outcome of discussions on how to address the impact of the sector. And if decisions on action are taken, it will have an impact on economic activity that will have to be addressed.