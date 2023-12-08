EU supervisory authorities propose new SFDR disclosures

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The EU’s primary financial regulators, collectively referred to as the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs), have published latest amendments to the regulation underpinning the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

The new regulations around SFDR propose the addition of new social indicators.

They intend to streamline the framework for the disclosure of principal adverse impacts of investment decisions on the environment and society.

The ESAs also suggest new product disclosures regarding “greenhouse gas emissions reduction” targets.

The European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) have published their Final Report amending the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) to the Delegated Regulation supplementing the SFDR.

There are a number of additional technical revisions that have been proposed to the SFDR Delegated Regulation. These include improvements to the disclosures on how sustainable investments “Do No Significant Harm” (DNSH) to the environment and society.

The supervisory bodies have also proposed simplification of the pre-contractual and periodic disclosure templates for financial products;, as well as other technical adjustments concerning, among others, the treatment of derivatives, the calculation of sustainable investments, and provisions for financial products with underlying investment options.

The European Commission will study the draft RTS and decide whether to endorse them within three months. These draft RTS would be applied independently of the comprehensive assessment of SFDR announced by the European Commission in September 2023 and before changes resulting from that assessment would be introduced.

Ongoing review of SFDR

The European Commission is currently carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the framework, looking at issues such as legal certainty, usability and how the Regulation can play its part in tackling green-washing.

On 14 September 2023 the Commission launched its targeted consultation as well as a public consultation on the implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR). The deadline for participating in both consultations is 15 December 2023.

The SFDR is a vital component of Europe’s strategy for financing its sustainable growth. Essentially, the regulation defines the sustainability-related disclosures that must be made by participants in the financial market.

In doing so, it provides a standardised framework through which investors and advisors can effectively assess the sustainability-related risks and opportunities of financial products. This is supposed to improve the market’s transparency, reducing the occurrence of greenwash and creating a sense of accountability. In this way, the SFDR is intended to contribute to one of the EU’s big political objectives: attracting private funding to help Europe make the shift to a net-zero economy.

What does SFDR affect?

The rules can be applied to firms themselves, or to individual products. They must be aligned with both the EU taxonomy and the “do no significant harm” principle.

The new SFDR rules do allow firms to use estimated data to calculate Principal Adverse Impacts (PAIs) when reported data is not available. This could be confusing, especially when it comes to Scope 3 emissions. A further requirement is to align with the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities, which is also creating confusion due to its overall complexity and inclusion of gas and nuclear as sustainable fuels. Although the ESAs have attempted to provide guidance on how these expectations interact with one another, market participants have continued voice their confusion.

Accounting for about 75% of a company’s total emissions, Scope 3 emissions also provide important information on the impact of a company’s operations on the environment and society. Allowing the use of estimates could raise concerns over the integrity of sustainable claims, the very thing that the SFDR is designed to protect.

Research suggests that many financial products are failing to meet their required criteria, suggesting that asset managers are continuously overstating their credentials. Several funds have taken the opposite approach, choosing to downgrade their products for fear of being accused of non-compliance.

SFDR and Article 6, Article 8 and Article 9

Level 1 of the SFDR went into effect in March 2021, with the scope of classifying financial products into separate categories, based on their investment into and their claims regarding sustainability. As a result, financial products such as investment funds and ETFs were classified as Article 6, Article 8 or Article 9.

An Article 6 SFDR fund requires asset managers to disclose the level of integration of sustainability in their funds, regardless of how they are labelled. Funds that have some form of ESG, green or sustainability labelling then go on to be classified as Article 8 or 9.

Article 8 funds are those that promote environmental or social characteristics but do not have them as a core investment objective. Article 9 funds are those that have sustainability as their core investment objective, and require comprehensive and understandable related disclosures.

Level 2 went into effect in January 2023, requiring asset managers to provide more detailed environmental and/or social characteristics disclosure for their Article 8 and 9 funds.

The rules relating to the SFDR apply to financial services in two ways: at the firm or entity level, and at the product level.

SFDR entity-level disclosure

At the entity level, a firm must provide transparency on the adverse sustainability impacts of its investment decisions. This has to be published and maintained on the firm’s website. If they do not provide this transparency, they have to specify the reason for not doing so, and whether and when they intend to consider such adverse impacts.

SFDR product-level disclosure

Adverse sustainability impact statements also have to be made at the product level and maintained on the provider’s website. If no adverse impacts are not considered, once again, reasons as to why are required.

Disclosures are required for Article 8 and 9 funds at the pre-contractual (prospectus) stage, followed up by periodic disclosures to keep them updated. SFDR also specifies the way in which these disclosures must appear on the firm or product’s website, including the specific details required in the disclosure.

SGV Take

The rules around SFDR have been a source of confusion and the ongoing review is the second to take place since its launch. Although progress has been slow, and it remains to be seen whether the latest proposals will have the desired effect, it is important that these efforts continue. Market participants ought to remain engaged with the process, contributing their feedback as the opportunity is presented.