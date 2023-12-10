Calls increase to include nature in climate action

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

For the first time, COP28 has seen an initiative calling for combined action on the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation – the first time that action on all three Rio Conventions has been addressed holistically.

A new ‘Joint Statement’ brought together 16 countries, including Brazil, Germany Colombia, Canada, Senegal, Spain, UK, and the US in recognition that urgent action is required to deliver on the goals of both the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Specifically it calls for a scaling of finance for climate and nature from all sources, and the integration of nature and biodiversity in all climate planning.

Recognition of the need for a whole of system approach to the challenges the world faces is a welcome step, but to be effective it needs to be implemented within the final COP text.

A key policy outcome of Nature, Land Use, and Ocean Day was a joint statement between the COP28 Presidency and the People’s Republic of China, as President of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15). The statement signalled a new commitment for countries to coordinate and simultaneously implement their nature and climate strategies.

In a joint statement they said there is “no path to fully achieve the near and long-term goals of the Paris Agreement or the 2030 goals and targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework without urgently addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation together in a coherent, synergetic and holistic manner, in accordance with the best available science.”

The goal of the coalition is to encourage and support synergetic implementation of countries respective national instruments. This would impact both the development of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs); National Adaptation Plans (NAPs); Long-Term Strategies (LTS) for climate; as well as NBSAPs for biodiversity.

Additional engagement with countries’ Land Degradation Neutrality targets and National Drought Plans are also encouraged. This effort is critical as countries work to submit revised NBSAPs that are Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework aligned in 2024 in advance of CBD COP16, and submit new NDCs in 2025 for UNFCCC COP30 in response to the Global Stocktake at COP28.

Joe Walston, executive vice president of Global Conservation Programs at the Wildlife Conservation Society, said: “Governments chose today to break from the old ways of thinking and doing and to pursue climate and nature action together. The next two years are crucial for the world’s biodiversity and climate agenda. Countries must align and integrate these strategies to achieve maximum impact on the goals of halting and reversing biodiversity loss and limiting global warming.”

What does the statement say?

The statement solidifies the commitment of endorsing nations to enhance both domestic and international collaboration, through shared objectives including:

Fostering alignment of countries’ nationally determined contributions (NDCs),

national adaptation plans (NAPs), and national biodiversity strategies and action plans (NBSAPs) as countries develop new ones towards COP30 and CBD COP16;

scaling up finance and investments for climate and nature from all sources;

and ensuring the equitable representation and participation of indigenous peoples as right holders

Commenting on the announcement of the COP28 Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and People, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, CBD action agenda champion for Nature and People, said: “I welcome the announcement of the COP28 Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and People. By bringing together government partnerships and coalitions to coordinate integrated action on climate, biodiversity and land, the initiative has the potential to be a watershed moment in our approach to environmental challenges. I encourage all governments to endorse the Statement while accelerating the uptake of nature-based solutions which can deliver multiple goals. We now need to see COP28 do more to bring together action on climate and nature toward the establishment of a dedicated climate-nature work stream.”

Importance of acting across workstreams

The 1992 Rio Conference saw the launch of three Conventions intended to address the environmental challenges facing the world. These were the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) – which agreed the Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022 – and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Yet over the last forty years the climate convention has received the most focus.

What this joint statement recognises is that any action taken in one area has implications for others. There is no question that the growing and projected impacts of climate change critically threaten biodiversity and the billions of livelihoods dependant on high-integrity ecosystems. At the same time, continued loss and degradation of nature increases climate vulnerability, contributes to significant greenhouse gas emissions, and impedes sustainable development;.

Taking holistic and synergistic action could improve impacts across the board, as projects with multiple benefits could be funding. Its understood, for example, that efforts which promote sustainable land management, drought resilience and ocean health provide cross-cutting benefits to action on climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable development.

Eva Zabey, chief executive of Business for Nature, said: “This initiative provides a strong foundation for collaborative work across the UNFCCC and UN CBD. Breaking the silos is vital to establish policy coherence and empower business and financial institutions to adopt and implement strategies that deliver meaningful, measurable and accountable climate and nature action and secure positive and sustainable outcomes for all.

She continued: “We invite all governments to adopt this approach when updating National Biodiversity Action Plans (NSBAPs) ahead of the UN Biodiversity COP16 and ensure the role of nature is fully reflected in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The nature and climate crisis are two sides of the same coin and a united response from governments will scale and speed up corporate action.”

SGV Take

There is growing recognition that we will not succeed in meeting the goals of either the Paris Agreement or the Global Biodiversity Framework unless we start responding to climate change and biodiversity loss as parts of one planetary emergency. While only 16 countries have signed the statement, it is an incredibly positive move so soon after agreement of the GBF.

With the latest Carbon Budget Report showing that we have only seven years of the existing Paris carbon budget before we pass a chance of keeping temperature increase to 1.%C, its time for new approaches and ambitious action. The potential for building new industries, jobs and revenues with new technologies and approaches must be seen as compensation for the cost – which pales into insignificance to the growing risk to lives and economies from extreme weather and climate change.