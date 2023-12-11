FAO launches food system transformation plan

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) initiated the process for the development of a groundbreaking global roadmap aimed at eliminating hunger and all forms of malnutrition without exceeding the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement.

Agriculture is responsible for around a third of global GHG emissions, and cannot be ignored if there is any hope of achieving the Paris goals.

Increasing degradation of land and loss of ecosystem services are undermining food security around the world.

The FAO recently released a report highlighting hidden costs of agriculture to the tune of 10% of global GDP, highlighting the need for transformation of the system.

Published at the United Nations Climate Conference COP28, the Global Roadmap for Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2) without Breaching the 1.5°C Threshold outlines a comprehensive strategy spanning the next three years that encompasses a diverse portfolio of solutions across ten distinct domains of action.

Against the backdrop of a projected 600 million people facing chronic hunger by 2030 and an escalating global climate crisis, the roadmap calls for a transformative shift in agrifood systems. It challenges the prevailing narrative that increasing production is synonymous with higher emissions and environmental degradation.

Instead, it emphasises the opportunity within agrifood systems to enhance production efficiency while aligning with climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience objectives.

While the new Roadmap was welcomed by many, there are concerns that it doesn’t go far enough. Patty Fong, programme director at the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, said: “The Roadmap contains many welcome recommendations, including how to unlock healthy diets and safeguard vulnerable populations from ultra-processed foods. But to make our food systems truly sustainable, we must commit to phasing out fossil fuels from farm to plate—not simply reducing their impact. For example, the Roadmap recommends improving the efficiency of fertilizer use, instead of unequivocally calling for a wholesale shift towards sustainable farming practices (such as agroecology and regenerative agriculture).”

She added: “Currently, food systems account for at least 15% of fossil fuels burned each year. Sustainable farming methods restore soil health, enhance biodiversity, reduce water demand, and break food systems’ dependence on toxic, energy-intensive and costly inputs (such as chemical fertilisers and pesticides). Grassroots producers—particularly small-holder farmers, women and Indigenous communities—must be included in all discussions, including the modelling of pathways for global food systems transformation.”

Multiple actions across ten key domains

The agriculture sector could push the world past 1.5°C on its own, especially as emissions from livestock and dairy continue to rise year-on-year. The roadmap was created following a statement signed by investors representing $18 trillion and coordinated by the FAIRR Initiative, which urged the FAO to produce a roadmap for a resilient sector that can deliver global food security while striving to mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss.

The initial report released by the FAO outlines ten targets that are measurable and timebound, covering the issues of crops, soil, and forests among others. As a representative from FAIRR pointed out, however, full details behind these targets and whether they align with the 1.5°C trajectory can only be meaningfully assessed once the full report is published – expected in the coming days.

The roadmap identifies 120 actions and key milestones within ten domains, supported by evidence gathered by FAO over several years. These domains include clean energy, crops, fisheries and aquaculture, food loss and waste, forests and wetlands, healthy diets, livestock, soil and water, and data and inclusive policies — the latter two identified as overall systemic enablers.

On the emissions front, it aims to reduce agrifood systems’ methane emissions by 25% by 2030 relative to 2020, achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, and transform them into a carbon sink by 2050, capturing 1.5 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Concerning food and nutrition, it sets a path to eliminate chronic undernourishment by 2030 and ensure access to healthy diets for all by 2050. Additional milestones include halving per capita global food waste by 2030 and updating Food-based dietary guidelines (FBSG) by countries to provide context-appropriate quantitative recommendations on dietary patterns.

The roadmap also emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between agrifood systems transformation and climate actions, urging the mobilization of climate finance for implementation.

“FAO’s Global Roadmap for SDG2 and 1.5°C underscores the importance of climate financing for agrifood systems transformation to achieve good food for all, today and tomorrow”, said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu.

Highlighting a just transition at its core, the roadmap envisions transforming agrifood systems from a net emitter to a carbon sink. It calls for alternative production methods, adjusted consumption patterns, refined forestry management, and innovative technologies such as carbon capture.

Advocating for global resource optimization beyond crop production, the plan suggests rebalancing consumption patterns and promoting healthy diets for all. It stresses that adaptability to specific contexts is crucial, cautioning against one-size-fits-all solutions.

Finance for agrifood sector lags the economy

The amount of climate finance flowing to agrifood systems is strikingly low and continues to diminish compared to global climate finance flows, a recent report by the FAO has warned.

This is happening at a time when more financing is urgently needed to help reach the goals of the Paris Agreement and support the implementation of the United Arab Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action signed by over 150 world leaders.

Between 2000 and 2021, climate-related development financial support for agrifood systems amounted to $183 billion, with more than half of the funding delivered after 2016. However, in 2021, contributions plummeted to $19 billion, a 12% decline compared to 2020 – a frightening trend considering the contribution that agriculture makes to global GHGs at 34%

The most affected region was Asia, with a sharp drop of -44% compared to 2020. Africa and Europe experienced a mild increase of 4%, while Latin America and the Caribbean saw a modest increment of 6%.

Although there has been an overall global increasing trend in absolute terms since 2000, doubling from $9 billion allocated in 2010 to $19 billion in 2021, the growth rate of climate-related development finance towards agrifood systems falls significantly short of the average growth rate of three to four times observed in climate-related development finance overall. Climate-related development finance going to the transport sector, for example, has increased almost four-fold in the same period.

According to a recent analysis from the Climate Policy Initiative, only 4% of global climate finance went to agrifood systems between 2019 and 2020. To transform agrifood systems and achieve not only climate action but all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), nations would need to mobilise about $680 billion a year until 2030.

Addressing the need for transformation and further finance for that transformation is going to be a fundamental building block of effective action on risk. Alexander Burr, ESG Policy Lead, Legal & General Investment Management said: “Agriculture alone is identified as the threat to 24,000 of the 28,000 (86%) species at risk of extinction, and land degradation has been estimated to cost between $6.3 and $10.6 trillion annually.

“It is a complex sector that is both at high risk from nature loss and climate change, whilst also being a critical sector to transition if we are to achieve our international commitments set out in the Global Biodiversity Framework and Paris Agreement, and also the long-term strength of our health systems. This independent and robust global roadmap, combined with guidance from initiatives such as the Science Based Targets, enables investors to hold companies and policymakers to account and accelerate the transition.”

Three years to transform the agricultural system

The new FAO process, launched as a concrete package of solutions, will undergo extensive fine-tuning and elaboration over the next three years. COP29 will delve into regional adaptation and financial options, while COP30 will outline concrete investment and policy packages at the country level. It is to be hoped that the transformational approach can reverse the finance trend.

FAO Director-General, chief economist Máximo Torero said: “FAO is committed to supporting countries in translating the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food System, and Climate Action into full implementation by scaling up agrifood system solutions guided by the new FAO Roadmap”,

Torero also announced that, together with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Bank, and CGIAR, FAO will also launch the Agrifood Sharm-El Sheikh Support Programme, a three-year support package consistent with the roadmap to help advance and operationalise the Sharm el Sheikh joint work and its outcomes.

He said: “The program will support knowledge, evidence, and tools that help raise ambition through the UNFCCC processes, unlock finance, and accelerate action on the ground” adding “”We need to bring common definitions, consistency, and complementarity to the actions and policy frameworks we are implementing. The roadmap shows that achieving these goals, with the right set of actions, is compatible with agrifood systems that are net carbon sinks.”

Jeremy Coller, Chair and founder of FAIRR said: “We will look back at COP28 as the turning point for a seismic shift in agri-food policy and investment in the decade ahead. COP28 started with the Emirates Declaration which commits more than 150 companies to include food and agriculture in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), but it is critically important that this COP ends with food and agriculture being accounted for in the Global Stocktake (GST).”

SGV TAKE

The FAO is advocating for a whole of systems approach to the climate, biodiversity loss and land degradation caused by the current industrialise agricultural systems. There is a critical need to build on existing efforts and collaborate to resolve the enormous challenge the world is facing.

There have been moves at COP28 to bring action on nature and climate together, but failure to address the challenges in the current agrifood system will see further costs and growing vulnerabilities that are a risk for all economies.