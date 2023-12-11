The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The sustainable transition of the world’s food system can be accelerated significantly by research-backed and equitable scaling of the alternative proteins sector, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

UNEP found that plant-based protein products have a much lower environmental impact than their conventional counterparts.

Animal agriculture accounts for up to 20% of global GHG emissions and meat consumption is expected to grow by 50% by 2050.

With support from governments, transparent research and regulatory frameworks, novel meat alternatives can play an important role towards the sustainable transition of food systems.

Compared to conventional meat, plant-based protein products would require up to 97% less land and 30-50% less energy to produce, emitting up to 90% less greenhouse gases (GHG) compared to beef, according to a new UNEP report launched at COP28.

“New food alternatives will offer a broader spectrum of consumer choices,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP. “Further, such alternatives can also lessen the pressures on agricultural lands and reduce emissions, thereby helping us address the triple planetary crisis – the crisis of climate change, the crisis of biodiversity and nature loss, the crisis of pollution and waste – as well as address the health and environmental consequences of the animal agriculture industry. More government support, as well as open and transparent research, can help unlock the potential of these new technologies for some countries.”

Current food systems cause a quagmire of environmental and health crises

The world food system is in crisis; it is causing over $10 trillion in hidden costs annually to health, environment and society, for example, due to unhealthy diets and environmental degradation.

The animal agriculture industry accounts for a disproportionate share of food production’s overall negative impacts: livestock generates almost two-thirds of greenhouse gas emissions from the whole agricultural sector and over 14-20% of global GHG emissions, due to factors such as enteric fermentation, deforestation, and feed production. It is the is a key driver of several environmental crises, from climate change, biodiversity loss across terrestrial, freshwater and coastal habitats, soil degradation and air and water pollution.

As the world’s population is expected to balloon to 9.8 billion by 2050, meat consumption is projected to increase by 50% or more by 2050, although subject to major regional differences as current per capita consumption of animal meat in Europe and North America is up to eight times that in Asia and Africa.

Although meat contributes to 21% of global protein consumption and provides a livelihood for millions, its overconsumption is also a public health concern. High intake of red and processed meat is associated with an increased risk of non-communicable diseases. Moreover, 73% of all antimicrobials sold globally are used in animal agriculture, exacerbating anti-microbial resistance – when microbes develop resistance to medicines designed to eradicate them, such as antibiotics, rendering them ineffective. It is estimated to cause the death of at least 1.2 million people annually.

Livestock farming also constitutes a huge animal welfare issue as tens of billions of animals are reared in poor conditions to then be slaughtered for human consumption.

To learn more about why we need to switch to alternative proteins, read our explainer.

Novel alternatives cut emissions, land and energy use

Meat alternatives include plant-based protein substitutes, typically made from soy or pea, cultivated meat that is cultured from animal cells in labs, and fermentation-derived products. Fermented alternatives utilise the rapid reproduction of microorganisms such as fungi to produce a large volume of food. For a deep dive into the various types of alternative proteins, read our explainer here.

Cultivated beef requires up to 99% less land than its conventional counterpart, while fermented techniques need up to 90% less land.

These alternatives can also reduce the risk of zoonotic diseases and anti-microbial resistance, as well as address animal welfare issues associated with factory farming of animals. A global switch to plant-based diets that rely less on meat has the potential to reduce diet-related land use and GHG emissions by 76% and 49%, respectively, cutting water use and damaging nutrient overgrowth in freshwater, along with substantial health co-benefits.

The rise of meat and dairy alternatives

Globally, there has been a boom in the demand for plant-based foods, spurred by an increasing vegetarian and vegan population, a growing preference for plant-based products and even an increasing incidence of intolerance or allergies to animal protein, such as lactose.

The alternative proteins sector is expected to support almost 10 million jobs, reach a $1.1 trillion valuation and even lower crop prices by 2050.

The market has been growing in recent years, boosted by government policy and investment. In 2023, Denmark became the first government to make the shift to plant-based food a government policy, boosted by an investment of 1 billion kroner. Brazil, China, the European Union, India and Singapore have been investing in the production of novel meat and dairy alternatives.

Cultivated meat can now be consumed legally in the US and Singapore, and work is underway to achieve regulatory approval for cultivated meat in the UK and Switzerland. This technology, however, is still attracting scepticism. For example, Italy approved a draft bill that would ban the production, import and export of food grown in laboratories.

And as cultivated meat is still fledgling, its impact is yet to be explored. A 2023 study warned that the production of cultured meat may lead to up to 25% higher global warming potential than regular beef when considering the GHG emissions, water, land and fossil fuel use across its lifecycle.

Effective scaling requires research and just transition

To scale the uptake of meat and dairy alternatives, UNEP underscores the need for open access and transparent research to understand the health implications of regular consumption of meat alternatives and its socio-economic impact in different regions, including implications for food security and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

For example, some novel plant-based foods can be highly processed with salt and saturated fats that could harm public health. The health impacts of using cultured meat from animal cells and fermentation are still largely unknown as evidence is limited.

Taste, cost and social and cultural acceptability also remain key challenges. Research from the Food Marketing Institute shows that taste is the top reason why consumers haven’t tried plant-based meat or dairy.

UNEP emphasises the need to ensure a just transition through equitable and regionally appropriate steps that safeguard food security, jobs, livelihoods, social and gender equity and culture. It recommended governments to support shifting subsidies with tax rebates, financial investments and loan guarantees to favour novel alternatives, as well as regulatory frameworks to ensure food safety.

SGV TAKE

Meat and dairy alternatives are a crucial solution to address the environmental and social impacts of agriculture. As the health impacts of some of these alternatives remain unclear, however, scaling research and regulation is a key priority to boost the sector.