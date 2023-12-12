COP28: progress on nature overshadowed by fossil fuels backtrack

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The COP28 summit is almost drawing to a close, but the latest update to the Global Stocktake draft text suggests that phasing out fossil fuels is no longer in the picture.

Disagreement is rife on key points of contention, such as fossil fuels, whose production will keep being allowed as long as emissions are abated.

In more encouraging news, nature took centre stage, with an emphasis on the importance of protecting, conserving and restoring ecosystems.

It’s discouraging to witness such a lack of ambitious action when science is telling us that time is rapidly running out, and failure to do something now will only exacerbate problems in the future.

Following break day on Thursday, negotiations at COP28 continued throughout Friday, the weekend and Monday, well into the night. Disagreement is rife on key points of contention, such as fossil fuels, with lobbyists successfully removing the terminology “phase out” from the latest Global Stocktake draft text.

This means that “abated” fossil fuel production can proceed as long as the resulting emissions are eliminated, for example by using carbon capture technologies. These, however, are difficult to scale and some of them are unproven, with research from Climate Analytics suggesting that reliance on carbon capture and storage could release an extra 86 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere between 2020 and 2050.

Kaisa Kosonen, head of the Greenpeace COP28 delegation, said: “It’s a dog’s dinner! If this is all we get from COP28, then this conference was a failure.”

Current levels of technology-based carbon dioxide removal amount to about 0.01 million tonnes of CO2. While the sector may be exhibiting signs of growth, it is more than a million times smaller than current fossil fuel emissions, according to the 2023 Global Carbon Budget report. The Global Climate and Health Alliance also warned of the health implications of allowing the extraction of abated fossil fuels.

“The difference for people’s health of phasing out only ‘unabated’ fossil fuels, versus a full fossil fuel phase out is night and day,” said Dr Jeni Miller, executive director of the Alliance. “Important questions remain about whether carbon capture and storage can work at scale. But even setting that aside, CCS, and similarly, focusing on reducing emissions rather than the fossil fuel sources of emissions, does nothing about the many other pollutants produced when fossil fuels are burned, and that are devastating to human health.”

Tom Evans, E3G policy advisor, added: “The Global Stocktake should be a shared action plan to realise our dream of meeting the Paris Agreement. Instead, this text is a nightmare of weak proposals and internal contradictions: asking to keep 1.5C in reach on the one hand, while on the other setting out no common pathway for phasing out fossil fuels fast. This is not a credible response to the crisis we are in. The Presidency needs to do a fundamental rethink. The text needs considerable strengthening to pass the bar of ambition. We’ve seen from past COPs that this is an uphill battle.”

The news has disappointed many observers and certainly young people, with activists accusing policymakers of robbing them of their future and not hearing their voices despite Youth Day, on Friday, hosted the first-ever Youth Stocktake. Around one billion children are currently at extremely high risk from the impacts of climate change and many young people are already leading climate action all over the world, but they still have limited input into climate policymaking.

Meanwhile, the new draft text of the Global Goal on Adaptation was published but, according to activists, is still missing some crucial elements. Sandeep Chamling Rai, WWF senior advisor – global climate adaptation policy, said: “Vulnerable communities desperately need more finance to build resilience to the impacts of the climate crisis. However the text only reiterates the longstanding call for developed countries to double adaptation finance without providing a clear roadmap to deliver it.”

Taking care of nature

In more encouraging news, the Global Stocktake draft text emphasised the importance of protecting, conserving and restoring nature and ecosystems in line with the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

A landmark joint statement brought together 16 countries, including Brazil, Germany Colombia, Canada, Senegal, Spain, UK, and the US, in recognition that urgent action is required to deliver on the goals of both the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework. It was the first time that action on all three Rio Conventions was addressed holistically.

Nature, Land Use and Ocean Day, on Saturday, saw leaders endorse commitments and pledges of over $186 million to protect and restore nature, building on the $2.5 billion mobilised to protect and restore nature at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) the previous week.

Looking at the figures in the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) State of Finance for Nature report, however, it’s evident that we need way more than just over $2.6 billion to reverse the biodiversity crisis. The report found that nature-damaging finance outweighs nature-positive finance by more than 30 to 1, with $7 trillion invested annually in activities that directly harm nature. Most investments in nature-based solutions are from governments, yet there is potential for businesses and investors to account for at least one-third of this financing by mid-century, according to UNEP.

In other key developments, 21 countries formally endorsed the Mangrove Breakthrough and the UK announced new legislation to ban food products coming from land linked to illegal deforestation, while Brazilian President Lula da Silva and the COP28 Presidency announced a two-year partnership to mobilise new resources and political support for nature on the road to COP30 in Belém.

Shifting the food systems

On Food, Agriculture and Water Day, on Sunday, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) kicked off the development of a groundbreaking global roadmap to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition, without exceeding the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement. It emphasised the opportunity within agrifood systems to enhance production efficiency while aligning with climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience objectives, but some experts remain concerned about the continued use of fossil fuels in the agrifood sector.

The summit also saw the launch of the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation, comprising Brazil, Cambodia, Norway, Sierra Leone and Rwanda, to change national food systems to deliver universal access to affordable, nutritious and sustainable diets, with a view of speeding up progress this decade.

Meanwhile, the UNEP called on governments to accelerate the sustainable transition of food systems by supporting research-backed, equitable scaling of the alternative proteins sector. Plant Based Treaty’s – an initiative endorsed by 22 cities, 3,000 businesses and over 120,000 individuals – also released its Safe and Just Report advocating the inclusion of a safe and just plant-based transition in climate negotiations.

Plant Based Treaty denounced greenwashing at the summit, however, after the president of the Dairy Federation, Piercristiano Brazzale, said that vegan diets do not lower carbon footprints. He added that, if the whole of the US adopted a vegan diet, it would require the entire nation to be deforested along with 30% of food needing to be imported – clashing with an earlier statement by documentary maker and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

Voluntary carbon markets take the spotlight

A group of seven EU countries – the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Finland, Belgium and Austria – proposed a framework to prevent greenwashing and restore integrity in the voluntary carbon markets (VCMs). The recommendations are to:

Map direct and indirect emissions and draw up a climate plan with clear emission reduction targets in line with Paris. Prioritize emission reductions in own organization and value chains, before looking at the use of carbon certificates. Formulate clear claims in response to the use of carbon certificates while providing sufficient details to avoid misleading. And indicate whether the certificates are used to meet own climate goals (offset claim) or contribute to meeting climate goals in the host country (contribution claim), to avoid double claiming. Buy certificates of high quality that represent real, additional and permanent mitigation. Pay attention to the situation in the host country and how the purchase of carbon certificates there contributes to sustainable development goals. Report and provide transparency on the use of carbon certificates.

It came as standards provider Verra and the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG) unveiled a new research partnership to support the improvement of the VCM as a key climate action tool.

In its initial research piece, CCAG will employ its experts to review existing research, conduct new analysis and seek external input to determine how best-practice science can support lasting trust in the VCM. The pair stressed that Verra’s inputs will be “limited and transparent to maintain the independence of the research and the integrity of its results”, which are due for the second quarter of 2024.

Separately, Verra and peer Gold Standard partnered with Singapore’s National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) to support countries in using carbon crediting programmes to achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. They will develop a playbook outlining consistent and streamlined standard operating procedures for countries.

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement allows governments and private sector participants to cooperate internationally through market-based mechanisms to pursue their climate targets. Governments can work through existing carbon crediting programmes to certify their emission reductions and removals, thereby relieving administrative burdens and accelerating the achievement of their NDCs, according to the NCCS.

SGV TAKE

COP28 is almost over and it’s discouraging to witness such a lack of ambitious action when the science is telling us that time is rapidly running out, and failure to do something now will only exacerbate problems in the future. Perhaps it was too wishful to expect a complete phaseout of fossil fuels but, nonetheless, it stings that the term was removed from the Global Stocktake draft text. We can look at the positives – nature is getting more attention, for example – but companies and governments should not be allowed to continue with business as usual.