Key outcomes from COP28

COP28 has finally ended, with some agreed language on fossil fuels. While this may signal the beginning of the end of oil, gas and coal, there are critical areas where the conversation has been pushed back to 2024 or that fail on ambition, targets and scope.

The question of how to address fossil fuels was at the heart of the negotiations. There was movement on climate finance, but no agreement on carbon markets and little certainty on targeted action.

With 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists granted access to the COP28, there was concern until the last moment that the talks would be derailed.

While there have been some positive outcomes, there is a clear disconnect on speed, ambition and responsibility. Criticisms of COP abound, but it is a process that continues to keep the conversation moving.

The Conferences of the Parties is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with the signatory nations meeting every year to discuss the Convention’s process to date and negotiate their next steps. Learn about the history of COP in our explainer.

This year’s summit was the largest yet, with a reported 100,000 delegates gathering in a major petrostate for the first time. The outcome of the negotiations has led to the usual criticism, but it remains a fundamental part of the climate action process.

A lack of implementation and finance commitments has raised some concern, but nature, food and the ocean are now firmly a part of the climate conversation, with the Global Biodiversity Framework being mentioned for the first time in the UNFCCC text. The COP meetings rarely end with the level of action required, but maintaining the momentum around discussions, and shifting the norms of the debate, play a crucial role in moving forward.

We are currently headed towards 3°C global warming, and developed countries are said to be above their own emissions targets by 40%. As such, the latest agreement on a transition away from fossil fuels is the starting point of the most important conversation in the global economy. The litmus test lies in how discussions at COP are translated into domestic, corporate and investment action.

Find out more about specific outcomes below:

SGV TAKE

In early 2025, countries must deliver new NDCs. Through the first Global Stocktake, many Parties called for various work programmes, bodies, processes and stakeholders to immediately step up their support, in response to the GST outcome, helping enable more ambition and implementation of NDCs. What matters in the next few months is how parties respond to the need for rapid action.