COP28 outcomes: fossil fuels and energy transition

The Parties agreed on a landmark text, named The UAE Consensus, which sets out an ambitious climate agenda to keep 1.5°C within reach.

The Consensus calls on Parties to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero, encourages them to submit economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), includes a new specific target to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and builds momentum towards a new architecture for climate finance.

Kristian Teleki, chief executive at Fauna & Flora, said: “One simple fact cannot be ignored: the production and use of fossil fuels is the single biggest driver of the climate crisis. This is now in the public consciousness like never before, and we welcome that for the first time all fossil fuels are referenced in a COP decision text. But, the wording does not reflect the scale and pace of change needed to correct the course to climate chaos we are currently on.”

Discussion about how the transition will be achieved remains a key challenge. Over 100 countries were focused on a fossil fuel phase out, while many oil states remained intransigent. For many, it was a miracle that any consensus was achieved, but there is still a long way to go.

What is perhaps most interesting is the growing focus on a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), which Colombia (a fossil fuel-dependent nation) signed during the summit. The COP process may not be the best place to manage fossil fuels out of the economic system, but the FFNPT could provide an alternative.

As Mark Campanale, founder and director of Carbon Tracker, said: “The COP Presidency has succeeded in declaring for the first time that the burning of fossil fuels is at heart of the climate crisis, however, we are left with an compromised ending that represents some progress but still fails to send a clear and unambiguous signal about the unstoppable pace of the energy transition and the end of the of fossil fuel era.”

“Financial institutions and investors should therefore be under no illusion. The hundreds of billions invested in fossil fuel expansion is looking considerably more risky. Stranded fossil assets are now more, not less likely, following this COP and the momentum it will generate.”