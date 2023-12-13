COP28 outcomes: fossil fuels and energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COP28 outcomes: fossil fuels and energy transition

The Parties agreed on a landmark text, named The UAE Consensus, which sets out an ambitious climate agenda to keep 1.5°C within reach.
By Felicia Jackson
13 December 2023, 12:00 Updated: 13 December 2023, 12:58
© COP28 / Andrea DiCenzoPost Thumbnail

The Consensus calls on Parties to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero, encourages them to submit economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), includes a new specific target to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and builds momentum towards a new architecture for climate finance.

Kristian Teleki, chief executive at Fauna & Flora, said: “One simple fact cannot be ignored: the production and use of fossil fuels is the single biggest driver of the climate crisis. This is now in the public consciousness like never before, and we welcome that for the first time all fossil fuels are referenced in a COP decision text. But, the wording does not reflect the scale and pace of change needed to correct the course to climate chaos we are currently on.”

Discussion about how the transition will be achieved remains a key challenge. Over 100 countries were focused on a fossil fuel phase out, while many oil states remained intransigent. For many, it was a miracle that any consensus was achieved, but there is still a long way to go.

What is perhaps most interesting is the growing focus on a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), which Colombia (a fossil fuel-dependent nation) signed during the summit. The COP process may not be the best place to manage fossil fuels out of the economic system, but the FFNPT could provide an alternative.

As Mark Campanale, founder and director of Carbon Tracker, said: “The COP Presidency has succeeded in declaring for the first time that the burning of fossil fuels is at heart of the climate crisis, however, we are left with an compromised ending that represents some progress but still fails to send a clear and unambiguous signal about the unstoppable pace of the energy transition and the end of the of fossil fuel era.”

“Financial institutions and investors should therefore be under no illusion. The hundreds of billions invested in fossil fuel expansion is looking considerably more risky. Stranded fossil assets are now more, not less likely, following this COP and the momentum it will generate.”

