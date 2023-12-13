COP28 outcomes: methane emissions

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, responsible for around 30% of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution. Fossil fuels, agriculture and food waste together account for half of the global methane emissions.

Under current trajectories, total methane emissions from human activities could grow by up to 13% between 2020 and 2030, when they need to fall by 30-60% to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Over 150 countries have now signed up for the Global Methane Pledge, but those that have not yet committed account for around 46% of the global emissions reduction opportunity. At COP28, several countries — including the US, Canada, Brazil, and Egypt — unveiled plans to meet their targets, while others announced more than $1 billion in new grant funding to help reduce methane emissions.

COP28 also saw the launch of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, which has been endorsed by 52 companies, representing 40% of global oil production. Notably, it included 29 nationally owned oil companies, which are often left out of the discussion yet are driven by different dynamics than the private sector.

The Charter, however, contains a mix of existing voluntary commitments and actions which come nowhere near the level of action required. It may be a positive step but, given it only covers Scope 1 and 2 emissions but not Scope 3 — which account for up to 95% of the oil and gas sector’s contribution to climate change, it appears more a sop to public opinion than a call to arms.

Melanie Robinson, global climate programme director at the World Resources Institute, said: “This charter is proof that voluntary commitments from the oil and gas industry will never foster the level of ambition necessary to tackle the climate crisis. We can’t meet our climate goals unless governments set policies that rapidly and equitably transition our economy away from fossil fuels.”

“Ignoring emissions from the fossil fuels that companies sell is like a cigarette maker claiming no responsibility for the impact of their product once it leaves the factory door.”

Moreover, most global oil and gas companies already have stringent requirements to cut methane emissions. In fact in the US, under the Inflation Reduction Act, measures to address methane losses have set a social cost of carbon of $190 which, given methane is 80 times more potent a GHG than CO2, provides strong incentives for action. Robinson added: “Strong measures to verify progress are crucial to holding oil and gas companies accountable.”

The agricultural sector is also taking baby steps towards accountability. A group of six companies has formed the Dairy Methane Action Alliance (DMAA) at COP28 to cut their emissions of the potent greenhouse gas. The Bel Group, Danone (EPA:BN), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Lactalis USA (a US affiliate of Lactalis Group), and Nestlé (SIX:NESN), which together represent more than $200 billion in revenue, were convened by the Environmental Defense Fund.

Similarly to the fossil fuel sector, however, there needs to be a fundamental transformation of the modern agriculture system. Industrialised agriculture, supported by billions in subsidies, has been estimated to cause around $7 trillion in climate, biodiversity and land degradation damage. Just as the number of fossil fuel-associated delegates rose dramatically at COP28, analysis from DeSmog has found that major food and agriculture companies had tripled the number of delegates they sent for themselves.

Attendees were present from some of the world’s largest agribusiness firms – including meatpacker JBS (BVMF:JBSS3), fertiliser giant Nutrien (NYSE:NTR), food giant Nestlé (SIX:NESN) and pesticide firm Bayer (ETR:BAYN) – as well as powerful industry trade groups.

Overall the analysis by DeSmog showed that the total number of people representing the interests of agribusiness has more than doubled since 2022 to reach 340. In addition, the analysis reveals that over 100 delegates have travelled to Dubai as part of country delegations, which grants privileged access to diplomatic negotiations. This number is up from just 10 in 2022.

One of the most important aspects of COP28 was the final recognition of the importance of nature and the food system in both mitigation and adaptation – although this year soil did not get included in the mitigation discussion. It was accepted that the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement cannot be met without climate action on food. And that means that transparency and accountability are now critical issues for the agricultural sector.