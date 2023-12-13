COP outcomes: climate finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Policy

COP outcomes: climate finance

COP President Dr Al Jaber described the Dubai outcome as “a balanced plan that tackles emissions, bridges the gap on adaptation, reimagines global finance and delivers on loss and damage. It is built on common ground. It is strengthened by inclusivity and it is reinforced by collaboration. It is an enhanced, balanced, but make no mistake, historic package to accelerate climate action.”
By Felicia Jackson
13 December 2023, 12:00 Updated: 13 December 2023, 13:01
Post Thumbnail

COP President Dr Al Jaber described the Dubai outcome as “a balanced plan that tackles emissions, bridges the gap on adaptation, reimagines global finance and delivers on loss and damage. It is built on common ground. It is strengthened by inclusivity and it is reinforced by collaboration. It is an enhanced, balanced, but make no mistake, historic package to accelerate climate action.”

According to the COP28 Presidency, over $85 billion in climate finance was raised at the conference. This included the first-ever declarations on food systems transformation and health, plus declarations on renewable energy and efficiency, as well as initiatives to decarbonise heavy-emitting industries.

The Presidency facilitated a historic agreement to operationalise and capitalise funding for Loss and Damage, supporting those on the front lines of the climate crisis with $792 million already pledged to date. There are questions about its accessibility, however, given the World Bank will host it. Pledges made in Dubai fall far below what is needed when, for example, the 2022 Pakistan floods were estimated to have caused $30-40 billion in damage.

At the same time, $3.5 billion in new money was announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund, $134 million announced toward the Adaptation Fund;  $129.3 million announced toward the Least Developed Countries Fund; and $31 million to the Special Climate Change Fund.

The UAE launched a $30 billion catalytic fund, ALTÉRRA, to drive positive climate action. The fund seeks to mobilise an additional $250 billion globally. The UAE also committed $200 million to help vulnerable countries through Special Drawing Rights and $150 million to fund water scarcity solutions. Meanwhile, the World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually for 2024 and 2025 to finance climate-related projects. Multilateral Development Banks announced a cumulative increase of over $22.6 billion toward climate action.

Under the total Action Agenda at COP28, 11 pledges and declarations have been launched and received historic support. This is on the surface an incredibly positive step. The devil, however, as always, lies in the details. There is much talk of ‘mobilising’ and ‘leveraging’ finance, there was repurposing of existing commitments and it can prove challenging to understand exactly how much additional finance has been promised.

As Sara Shaw from Friends of the Earth International pointed out: “Developed countries may blame larger developing countries (such as India, China and the COP28 host) for the weakening of the fossil fuel text, but rich countries like the US, UK and EU are the biggest historical polluters, all with huge fossil fuel expansion plans. They have failed to provide adequate climate finance needed for emissions reductions, adaptation, and loss and damage in developing countries – at this summit, and for decades before.” 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts