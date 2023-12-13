COP outcomes: climate finance

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

COP President Dr Al Jaber described the Dubai outcome as “a balanced plan that tackles emissions, bridges the gap on adaptation, reimagines global finance and delivers on loss and damage. It is built on common ground. It is strengthened by inclusivity and it is reinforced by collaboration. It is an enhanced, balanced, but make no mistake, historic package to accelerate climate action.”

According to the COP28 Presidency, over $85 billion in climate finance was raised at the conference. This included the first-ever declarations on food systems transformation and health, plus declarations on renewable energy and efficiency, as well as initiatives to decarbonise heavy-emitting industries.

The Presidency facilitated a historic agreement to operationalise and capitalise funding for Loss and Damage, supporting those on the front lines of the climate crisis with $792 million already pledged to date. There are questions about its accessibility, however, given the World Bank will host it. Pledges made in Dubai fall far below what is needed when, for example, the 2022 Pakistan floods were estimated to have caused $30-40 billion in damage.

At the same time, $3.5 billion in new money was announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund, $134 million announced toward the Adaptation Fund; $129.3 million announced toward the Least Developed Countries Fund; and $31 million to the Special Climate Change Fund.

The UAE launched a $30 billion catalytic fund, ALTÉRRA, to drive positive climate action. The fund seeks to mobilise an additional $250 billion globally. The UAE also committed $200 million to help vulnerable countries through Special Drawing Rights and $150 million to fund water scarcity solutions. Meanwhile, the World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually for 2024 and 2025 to finance climate-related projects. Multilateral Development Banks announced a cumulative increase of over $22.6 billion toward climate action.

Under the total Action Agenda at COP28, 11 pledges and declarations have been launched and received historic support. This is on the surface an incredibly positive step. The devil, however, as always, lies in the details. There is much talk of ‘mobilising’ and ‘leveraging’ finance, there was repurposing of existing commitments and it can prove challenging to understand exactly how much additional finance has been promised.

As Sara Shaw from Friends of the Earth International pointed out: “Developed countries may blame larger developing countries (such as India, China and the COP28 host) for the weakening of the fossil fuel text, but rich countries like the US, UK and EU are the biggest historical polluters, all with huge fossil fuel expansion plans. They have failed to provide adequate climate finance needed for emissions reductions, adaptation, and loss and damage in developing countries – at this summit, and for decades before.”