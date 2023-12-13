COP28 outcomes: the Global Stocktake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COP28 outcomes: the Global Stocktake

The first Global Stocktake, a core element of the Paris Agreement, concluded at COP28. The global stocktake is like taking inventory, it means looking at everything related to where the world stands on climate action and support, identifying the gaps, and working together to chart a better course forward to accelerate climate action.
By Felicia Jackson
13 December 2023, 12:00 Updated: 13 December 2023, 12:55
Each country’s performance has been evaluated, with the findings to form the basis of their revised NDCs, which are the specific actions to take to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

COP28 concluded with a final consensus that lays out an ambitious response to
the Global Stocktake and put forward a plan to close the gaps to 2030. It called on
Parties to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero, encourages them to
submit economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), includes a new
specific target to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and builds
momentum behind a new architecture for climate finance.

There was also action beyond the negotiated text through the Presidency’s ‘Action Agenda,’ which spans the four pillars of the Paris Agreement: fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance to make it more available, affordable, and accessible; focusing on people, nature, lives and livelihoods; and fostering full inclusivity in climate action

At the closing plenary Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said: “These climate conferences are of course a consensus-based process, meaning all Parties must agree on every word, every comma, every full tops. This is not easy. It’s not easy at all.”

“Indeed it underscores just how much these UN conferences have achieved in recent decades.   Without them we would be headed for close to 5 degrees of warming – open-and-shut death sentence for our species. We’re currently headed for just under 3 degrees. This still equates to mass human suffering, which is why COP28 needed to move the needle further. The Global Stocktake showed us clearly that progress is not fast enough, but undeniably it is gathering pace.”

While the agreement’s call for the need to transition away from fossil fuels is evidently welcome, it has numerous caveats and loopholes that risk rendering it meaningless when it comes to our efforts to limit warming to well below 2°C. That this deal has been hailed as a landmark is more a measure of previous failures than any step change when it comes to the increasingly urgent need to rapidly stop burning coal, oil and gas.

A lack of clarity about implementation and details about finance has caused trepidation amongst Parties but at least nature, food and the ocean are part of the overall conversation, and the Global Biodiversity Framework is now part of the conversation. Its to be hoped that encouragement to align national climate and biodiversity strategies will translate into action.

There is however growing concern that the conversations that are taking place must scale up in ambition and scope. The reality of climate is outstripping the information that negotiators are working with.

As Richard Betts, Professor of Climate Impacts, University of Exeter and Met Office Hadley Centre, warned: “The global stocktake quotes lots of sound science highlighting the urgency of the situation we are in, and this is to be applauded. However, it’s worrying that the Dubai negotiations went ahead on the basis of a misunderstanding of how close we are now to reaching 1.5°C global warming.”

“The text gives observed warming as ‘about 1.1°C’, but this is already out of date – the actual current global warming level is about 1.3°C. While this is clearly not the main reason why the agreement falls short of what is needed, it may have contributed to a reduced sense of urgency.”

