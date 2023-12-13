COP28 outcomes: the Global Stocktake

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The first Global Stocktake, a core element of the Paris Agreement, concluded at COP28. The global stocktake is like taking inventory, it means looking at everything related to where the world stands on climate action and support, identifying the gaps, and working together to chart a better course forward to accelerate climate action.

Each country’s performance has been evaluated, with the findings to form the basis of their revised NDCs, which are the specific actions to take to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

COP28 concluded with a final consensus that lays out an ambitious response to

the Global Stocktake and put forward a plan to close the gaps to 2030. It called on

Parties to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero, encourages them to

submit economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), includes a new

specific target to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and builds

momentum behind a new architecture for climate finance.

There was also action beyond the negotiated text through the Presidency’s ‘Action Agenda,’ which spans the four pillars of the Paris Agreement: fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance to make it more available, affordable, and accessible; focusing on people, nature, lives and livelihoods; and fostering full inclusivity in climate action

At the closing plenary Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, said: “These climate conferences are of course a consensus-based process, meaning all Parties must agree on every word, every comma, every full tops. This is not easy. It’s not easy at all.”

“Indeed it underscores just how much these UN conferences have achieved in recent decades. Without them we would be headed for close to 5 degrees of warming – open-and-shut death sentence for our species. We’re currently headed for just under 3 degrees. This still equates to mass human suffering, which is why COP28 needed to move the needle further. The Global Stocktake showed us clearly that progress is not fast enough, but undeniably it is gathering pace.”

While the agreement’s call for the need to transition away from fossil fuels is evidently welcome, it has numerous caveats and loopholes that risk rendering it meaningless when it comes to our efforts to limit warming to well below 2°C. That this deal has been hailed as a landmark is more a measure of previous failures than any step change when it comes to the increasingly urgent need to rapidly stop burning coal, oil and gas.

A lack of clarity about implementation and details about finance has caused trepidation amongst Parties but at least nature, food and the ocean are part of the overall conversation, and the Global Biodiversity Framework is now part of the conversation. Its to be hoped that encouragement to align national climate and biodiversity strategies will translate into action.

There is however growing concern that the conversations that are taking place must scale up in ambition and scope. The reality of climate is outstripping the information that negotiators are working with.

As Richard Betts, Professor of Climate Impacts, University of Exeter and Met Office Hadley Centre, warned: “The global stocktake quotes lots of sound science highlighting the urgency of the situation we are in, and this is to be applauded. However, it’s worrying that the Dubai negotiations went ahead on the basis of a misunderstanding of how close we are now to reaching 1.5°C global warming.”

“The text gives observed warming as ‘about 1.1°C’, but this is already out of date – the actual current global warming level is about 1.3°C. While this is clearly not the main reason why the agreement falls short of what is needed, it may have contributed to a reduced sense of urgency.”